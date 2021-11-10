Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 10, 2021 / 3:00 AM

NASA, SpaceX will try again to launch Crew-3 astronauts

By Paul Brinkmann & Darryl Coote
1/5
NASA, SpaceX will try again to launch Crew-3 astronauts
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared to launch four astronauts on the Crew-3 mission to the space station from Florida on Wednesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10 (UPI) -- NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX will try again Wednesday night to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station from Florida after repeated delays due to weather and an undisclosed astronaut medical condition.

Liftoff of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule is planned for 9:03 p.m. EST from Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Advertisement

The launch originally was planned Oct. 31, bumped a day earlier to Oct. 30 and then moved back at least three times.

RELATED NASA pushes back astronaut lunar landing goal to 2025

One of the delays was due to concerns that rough weather in the Atlantic Ocean would jeopardize a landing of the capsule at sea in the event of an emergency abort.

Steve Stich, manager of NASA's commercial crew programs, told reporters during a press conference late Tuesday the weather all month has been "a big challenge," but they were briefed on conditions for Wednesday night and were given the go for launch.

Advertisement

"All aspects of the weather are a go," he said.

RELATED SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon successfully splashes down on Earth after leaving space station

The NASA astronauts heading to the space station are commander Raja Chari, 44, mission specialist Kayla Barron, 34, and Thomas Marshburn, 61. German astronaut Matthias Maurer, 51, also is a mission specialist. Chari, Barron and Maurer will be making their first trip into space.

During the delays, the crew has been quarantined in Florida for an extended period. Such quarantines were standard procedure even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crew is to spend six months in orbit before returning with a splashdown off the coast of Florida.

RELATED Judge tosses Blue Origin's lawsuit over SpaceX lunar contract

The launch comes on the heels of SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon returning from the International Space Station on Monday night, and Stich said the high pressure system that allowed its four crew to splashdown off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., has shifted to the Kennedy Space Center, where the Crew-3 astronauts are set for Wednesday's launch.

Stich said the short interval between Crew-2's return to Earth and Crew-3's ascension to the space station has provided them with important data to aid with Wednesday's launch.

During Crew-2's landing, one of its four parachutes inflated about 75 seconds slower than the others, but Stich explained they examined the data, which shows it deployed within the nominal parameters for a chute landing.

Advertisement

"We convinced ourselves that we're in good shape to go and proceed toward launch tomorrow," he said.

William Gerstenmaier, vice president of build and flight reliability at SpaceX, added the parachute performed as designed. The slow deployment is a known condition, and the capsule can land with three if necessary, he said.

The parachute was retrieved from the water and flown by helicopter to Cape Canaveral where it was hung from a crane and was inspected by teams from both NASA and SpaceX for potential issues, and none were found.

"Each one of these flights is really a gift for us. We're still learning how to operate these vehicles. We're learning how to fly in space, and the way you do that safely is you keep looking at the data and you learn from each and every flight," he said. "So, we looked at this. We don't see anything thats off nominal that concerns us from a parachute standpoint."

The rocket booster was to be retrieved in the Atlantic Ocean by SpaceX's drone ship Just Read The Instructions but it has been "beat up pretty bad" by the weather off the East Coast and will be replaced by SpaceX's new Shortfall of Gravitas ship, which is currently en route to the landing location, Gerstenmaier said.

Advertisement

Officials said space debris is being tracked by the space station, which will be required to perform an avoidance maneuver about six hours prior to the liftoff of Crew-3, and will have no impact on the launch window.

"SpaceX team can easily accommodate," said Joel Montalbano, manager of the International Space Station Program.

SpaceX Crew-2's historic mission to International Space Station

From left to right, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide are seen inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., on November 8. Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA | License Photo

Latest Headlines

NASA pushes back astronaut lunar landing goal to 2025
Science News // 12 hours ago
NASA pushes back astronaut lunar landing goal to 2025
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 9 (UPI) -- NASA has pushed back its goal to land people on the moon to no earlier than 2025, agency administrator Bill Nelson said in a press conference Tuesday.
Weather changes influence prevalence of bacterial diseases in bee colonies
Science News // 13 hours ago
Weather changes influence prevalence of bacterial diseases in bee colonies
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Changing weather patterns caused by climate change may be driving disease outbreaks in honey bee colonies in Britain, a study published Tuesday by Scientific Reports found.
Israeli archaeologists find ring believed to ward off hangovers in ancient winery
Science News // 13 hours ago
Israeli archaeologists find ring believed to ward off hangovers in ancient winery
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Israeli archaeologists have discovered a ring in the ruins of an ancient wine factory that they believe was likely used to prevent hangovers.
SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon successfully splashes down on Earth after leaving space station
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon successfully splashes down on Earth after leaving space station
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Four astronauts have left the International Space Station and are ready for their fiery journey through Earth's atmosphere to a splashdown near Pensacola, Fla., on Monday night.
NASA sending Mars helicopter back to where it all started
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA sending Mars helicopter back to where it all started
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 8 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity flew for the 15th time on Mars over the weekend, starting a journey back to its starting point for future missions in a new direction.
Pandemic has led to 8.4M tons of excess plastic waste, researchers estimate
Science News // 1 day ago
Pandemic has led to 8.4M tons of excess plastic waste, researchers estimate
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Countries globally produced about 8.4 million tons of excess plastic waste over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic through August of this year, researchers estimated in an article published Monday.
Study: Heart attack rate down in U.S. as COVID-19 lockdowns cut air pollution
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Heart attack rate down in U.S. as COVID-19 lockdowns cut air pollution
Urban air cleared during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns as fewer commuters hit the road, and that might have resulted in one unexpected heart health benefit for Americans, a new study suggests -- fewer heart attacks.
Google honors cell biologist Dr. Kamal Ranadive with Doodle
Science News // 1 day ago
Google honors cell biologist Dr. Kamal Ranadive with Doodle
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating cell biologist Dr. Kamal Ranadive, on what would have been her 104th birthday, with a new Doodle.
New findings show ancient comet likely responsible for glass-covered desert
Science News // 1 day ago
New findings show ancient comet likely responsible for glass-covered desert
The Atacama Desert in northern Chile is one of the driest places on Earth, but it is not the weather that has left scientists puzzled, but the glass that is scattered across a large region of the desert.
NASA's big new moon rocket is stacked, awaiting launch
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's big new moon rocket is stacked, awaiting launch
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Nov. 8 (UPI) -- NASA is nearing the final stages of rehearsal and checkout of the Artemis I moon rocket -- the first such rocket since the Apollo program -- before a planned, uncrewed launch from Florida around the moon early next year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA sending Mars helicopter back to where it all started
NASA sending Mars helicopter back to where it all started
New findings show ancient comet likely responsible for glass-covered desert
New findings show ancient comet likely responsible for glass-covered desert
NASA's big new moon rocket is stacked, awaiting launch
NASA's big new moon rocket is stacked, awaiting launch
Pandemic has led to 8.4M tons of excess plastic waste, researchers estimate
Pandemic has led to 8.4M tons of excess plastic waste, researchers estimate
NASA pushes back astronaut lunar landing goal to 2025
NASA pushes back astronaut lunar landing goal to 2025
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement