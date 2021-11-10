NASA, SpaceX will try again to launch Crew-3 astronauts

1/5

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared to launch four astronauts on the Crew-3 mission to the space station from Florida on Wednesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10 (UPI) -- NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX will try again Wednesday night to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station from Florida after repeated delays due to weather and an undisclosed astronaut medical condition. Liftoff of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule is planned for 9:03 p.m. EST from Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Advertisement

The launch originally was planned Oct. 31, bumped a day earlier to Oct. 30 and then moved back at least three times.

One of the delays was due to concerns that rough weather in the Atlantic Ocean would jeopardize a landing of the capsule at sea in the event of an emergency abort.

Steve Stich, manager of NASA's commercial crew programs, told reporters during a press conference late Tuesday the weather all month has been "a big challenge," but they were briefed on conditions for Wednesday night and were given the go for launch.

"All aspects of the weather are a go," he said.

The NASA astronauts heading to the space station are commander Raja Chari, 44, mission specialist Kayla Barron, 34, and Thomas Marshburn, 61. German astronaut Matthias Maurer, 51, also is a mission specialist. Chari, Barron and Maurer will be making their first trip into space.

During the delays, the crew has been quarantined in Florida for an extended period. Such quarantines were standard procedure even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crew is to spend six months in orbit before returning with a splashdown off the coast of Florida.

The launch comes on the heels of SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon returning from the International Space Station on Monday night, and Stich said the high pressure system that allowed its four crew to splashdown off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., has shifted to the Kennedy Space Center, where the Crew-3 astronauts are set for Wednesday's launch.

Stich said the short interval between Crew-2's return to Earth and Crew-3's ascension to the space station has provided them with important data to aid with Wednesday's launch.

During Crew-2's landing, one of its four parachutes inflated about 75 seconds slower than the others, but Stich explained they examined the data, which shows it deployed within the nominal parameters for a chute landing.

"We convinced ourselves that we're in good shape to go and proceed toward launch tomorrow," he said.

William Gerstenmaier, vice president of build and flight reliability at SpaceX, added the parachute performed as designed. The slow deployment is a known condition, and the capsule can land with three if necessary, he said.

The parachute was retrieved from the water and flown by helicopter to Cape Canaveral where it was hung from a crane and was inspected by teams from both NASA and SpaceX for potential issues, and none were found.

"Each one of these flights is really a gift for us. We're still learning how to operate these vehicles. We're learning how to fly in space, and the way you do that safely is you keep looking at the data and you learn from each and every flight," he said. "So, we looked at this. We don't see anything thats off nominal that concerns us from a parachute standpoint."

The rocket booster was to be retrieved in the Atlantic Ocean by SpaceX's drone ship Just Read The Instructions but it has been "beat up pretty bad" by the weather off the East Coast and will be replaced by SpaceX's new Shortfall of Gravitas ship, which is currently en route to the landing location, Gerstenmaier said.

Officials said space debris is being tracked by the space station, which will be required to perform an avoidance maneuver about six hours prior to the liftoff of Crew-3, and will have no impact on the launch window.

"SpaceX team can easily accommodate," said Joel Montalbano, manager of the International Space Station Program.

From left to right, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide are seen inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., on November 8. Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA | License Photo