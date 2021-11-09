Trending
Science News
Nov. 9, 2021 / 2:29 PM

Israeli archaeologists find ring believed to ward off hangovers in ancient winery

By Danielle Haynes
Israeli archaeologists find ring believed to ward off hangovers in ancient winery
The gold ring contained a purple semiprecious stone likely to be an amethyst. Photo courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Israeli archaeologists have discovered a ring in the ruins of an ancient wine factory that they believe was likely used to prevent hangovers.

The Israel Antiquities Authority said the ring is gold with a purple semiprecious gem, probably an amethyst.

People from the region believe amethysts were the 12th stone in the foundation of New Jerusalem, and the ancient Greeks believed that it counteracted the effects of wine.

"Many virtues have been attached to this gem, including the prevention of the side effect of drinking, the hangover" IAA representative Amir Golan said in a statement.

The authority said the ring likely belonged to a wealthy person and they may have wore the ring to ward off a hangover, or as a symbol of status. Photo courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority
Archaeologists discovered the ring in Yavne, Israel, at a size dating to the Byzantine era, between the 3rd century and 7th century.

The winery is considered to be largest known in the Byzantine world and the section where the ring was found dates to around the 7th century.

"Gold rings inlaid with amethyst stone are known in the Roman world, and it is possible that the ring's find belongs to the elites who lived in the city as early as the 3rd century CE," the IAA added.

The authority said the ring likely belonged to a wealthy person and they may have wore the ring to ward off a hangover, or as a symbol of status.

Experts say the winery was known for bottling a white wine known as Gaza wine and likely produced more than 500,000 gallons per year.

