Nov. 8, 2021 / 11:16 AM

Watch live: SpaceX Crew-2 readies departure from space station

By Paul Brinkmann
Crew-2 astronauts pose for a photo on the International Space Station: Aki Hoshide (left to right), of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, and Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough of NASA. Photo courtesy of NASA

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Four astronauts are preparing to make the fiery journey through Earth's atmosphere to a splashdown near Florida on Monday night after more than six months on the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour will bring the Crew-2 mission to a close, starting when crew members Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough of NASA, Aki Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency enter the spacecraft about 11:45 a.m. EST.

"Bittersweet feeling to leave ... a magical place in the sky that grants superpowers like floating and seeing [Earth] at a glance," Pesquet tweeted Monday morning. "It gives me hope that humans can achieve anything, with good intentions, when we want to."

SpaceX and NASA plan to undock the capsule from the space station about 2:05 p.m. EST. The Crew-2 departure leaves the space station with only three people on board: NASA's Mark Vande Hei and Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov of Russia's Roscosmos.

NASA and SpaceX postponed the Crew-2 departure Sunday due to high winds unfavorable for recovery of the capsule near a splashdown zone in the Gulf of Mexico. The space agency will announce a new splashdown location on Monday in either the Gulf or the Atlantic Ocean.

The spacecraft also will return to Earth with about 530 pounds of hardware and science experiments on board.

SpaceX plans to send the capsule around the space station Monday so that NASA can obtain new imagery of the orbiting facility's exterior.

NASA postponed launching the next astronaut crew, SpaceX Crew-3, due to weather and an undisclosed astronaut medical problem. The agency plans to launch those four astronauts as early as 9:03 p.m. Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Crew-2 return will be the third time astronauts have returned to Earth in a SpaceX capsule, following the Crew-1 return in May and a demonstration flight that returned in August 2020.

SpaceX Crew-2 launches to International Space Station

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's second crew to the International Space Station at 5:49 a.m. Friday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

