Google is paying homage to cell biologist Dr. Kamal Ranadive with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating cell biologist Dr. Kamal Ranadive, on what would have been her 104th birthday, with a new Doodle. Google's homepage features artwork of Ranadive working inside of her lab by India-based guest artist Ibrahim Rayintakath.

Ranadive was born on this day in 1917 in Pune, India. She is best known for her groundbreaking cancer research and for helping to foster a more equitable society using science and education.

Ranadive received a doctorate in cytology, the study of cells in 1949, when she was a researcher at the Indian Cancer Research Center or ICRC. She also completed a fellowship in Baltimore and returned to India where she established the country's first tissue culture laboratory.

The cell biologist was among the first researchers in India to propose a link between breast cancer and heredity, along with identifying links among cancers and certain viruses. She also aided in developing a vaccine for leprosy and helped establish the Indian Women Scientists' Association or IWSA, in 1973.

Ranadive encouraged students and Indian scholars to return to India to serve their communities and retired in 1989. She then worked in rural communities in Maharashtra, India, to train women as healthcare workers and to provide health education.

The IWSA has grown to have 11 chapters in India. The organization gives scholarships and childcare options for women in science.