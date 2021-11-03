Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 3, 2021 / 1:05 AM

Water is the biggest driver of infectious disease outbreaks, study says

By HealthDay News

Contaminated water is the leading cause of large-scale outbreaks of infectious diseases that can be transmitted from animals to people, researchers say.

These health threats are called zoonotic infectious diseases, and recent outbreaks include COVID-19 and Ebola.

Advertisement

"In the age of COVID-19, it is understandable that many people may not realize how many outbreaks of other infectious diseases are caused by complex, intertwined ecological and socioeconomic conditions," said lead author Patrick Stephens, an associate research professor at the University of Georgia's Odum School of Ecology in Athens.

His team analyzed 4,400 zoonotic disease outbreaks worldwide since 1974.

RELATED Experts: Mink ranches, carnivore farms could launch the next COVID-19

They identified the 100 largest, all of which infected thousands to hundreds of thousands of people. These were compared with 200 outbreaks that included 43 or fewer cases.

Water contamination was the most common cause of large outbreaks and the second most common cause of smaller ones. Examples of these water-associated diseases include hepatitis E, typhoid and dysentery.

In addition to water contamination, large outbreaks were most often caused by unusual weather patterns, changes in the abundance of disease carriers such as mosquitoes and ticks, and sewage management.

RELATED Study: Pandemics spread in much the same way as invasive insects

Large outbreaks were also much more likely to be caused by viral pathogens such as SARS coronavirus -- the same group of pathogens that cause COVID-19 -- influenza virus and Japanese encephalitis virus.

Advertisement

Smaller outbreaks were associated with food contamination, local livestock production and human-animal contact.

The researchers also found that large outbreaks tended to be caused by a greater variety of factors than small outbreaks, according to findings recently published in the journal Philosophical Transactions B.

RELATED Light pollution may increase risk of West Nile virus jumping from birds to humans

"We know that factors like exposure to wild mammals, habitat disruption, international trade and travel and contact with contaminated food and water are important considerations," Stephens said in a university news release.

"Our research was designed to understand what proportion of outbreaks various drivers contributed to. To our knowledge, this study is the first to do so for a global sample of outbreaks of many diseases," Stephens said.

Stephens said much work remains to understand how large-scale infectious disease outbreaks can be prevented and controlled.

"Perhaps two-thirds of future infectious disease outbreaks are expected to be caused by zoonotic pathogens, and the number of these diseases is growing worldwide," he said. "Our research is an extremely important first step to better understand global variation in the drivers of outbreaks."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on zoonotic diseases.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Report: Fine particles in air cause 4M premature deaths a year
Science News // 9 hours ago
Report: Fine particles in air cause 4M premature deaths a year
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- An institute based in Japan says that more than 4 million people worldwide die prematurely each year due to tiny particles known as PM 2.5 particulates that get into the lungs and cardiovascular system.
NASA prepares to fuel James Webb telescope for Dec. 18 launch
Science News // 11 hours ago
NASA prepares to fuel James Webb telescope for Dec. 18 launch
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- NASA is in the final stages of preparation to launch the nearly $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, an engineering marvel that may reveal secrets of time and the universe, from South America on Dec. 18.
Study: Air flow 'dead zones' in public restrooms may boost spread of COVID-19
Science News // 12 hours ago
Study: Air flow 'dead zones' in public restrooms may boost spread of COVID-19
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Preventing airflow "dead zones" within indoor spaces may help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other dangerous pathogens, an analysis published Tuesday by the journal Physics of Fluids found.
'Minor medical issue' delays SpaceX astronaut launch again
Science News // 1 day ago
'Minor medical issue' delays SpaceX astronaut launch again
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 1 (UPI) -- NASA has postponed the SpaceX Crew-3 astronaut launch from Florida for a second time, to Saturday from Wednesday, because of a "minor medical issue" with one of the astronauts, the agency said Monday.
Researchers: Origins of modern wheat may provide clues to making it stronger
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers: Origins of modern wheat may provide clues to making it stronger
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Modern wheat bread may have originated in the Caucuses region of present-day Georgia in eastern Europe, a study published Monday by Nature Biotechnology found.
Amazon to launch two Project Kuiper satellites next fall
Science News // 1 day ago
Amazon to launch two Project Kuiper satellites next fall
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The first set of satellites Amazon plans to send to space along with Verizon will be launched next fall, according to an experimental launch license filed Monday.
People average fewer than 2 lies a day, and chronic liars are rare, small study finds
Science News // 1 day ago
People average fewer than 2 lies a day, and chronic liars are rare, small study finds
Very few people are chronic liars, according to a study that may draw eyerolls from Americans swamped by "fake news" and misinformation.
Scientists may have found first exoplanet outside Milky Way Galaxy
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists may have found first exoplanet outside Milky Way Galaxy
Scientists may have located a new planet -- one that's not only outside of our solar system, but also our galaxy. However, it will take decades to confirm the potentially historic discovery.
NASA, SpaceX reschedule Crew-3 launch due to weather
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA, SpaceX reschedule Crew-3 launch due to weather
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX on Saturday scrapped plans to send astronauts to the International Space Station after a large mid-Atlantic storm caused weather issues along the flight path.
Climate change already harming the health of many in U.S., report says
Science News // 4 days ago
Climate change already harming the health of many in U.S., report says
Climate change is already making Americans sick and researchers warn that the nation must take swift action to protect people's well-being.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

People average fewer than 2 lies a day, and chronic liars are rare, small study finds
People average fewer than 2 lies a day, and chronic liars are rare, small study finds
NASA prepares to fuel James Webb telescope for Dec. 18 launch
NASA prepares to fuel James Webb telescope for Dec. 18 launch
'Minor medical issue' delays SpaceX astronaut launch again
'Minor medical issue' delays SpaceX astronaut launch again
Amazon to launch two Project Kuiper satellites next fall
Amazon to launch two Project Kuiper satellites next fall
Scientists may have found first exoplanet outside Milky Way Galaxy
Scientists may have found first exoplanet outside Milky Way Galaxy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement