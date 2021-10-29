Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 29, 2021 / 3:00 AM

SpaceX's Crew 3 launch will send astronauts to orbit for 6 months

By Paul Brinkmann
SpaceX's Crew 3 launch will send astronauts to orbit for 6 months
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket awaits the Crew 3 astronaut launch planned early Saturday at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo courtesy of SpaceX
| License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla. Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Astronauts headed to the International Space Station from Florida early Saturday will spend six months doing research that will help the United States prepare for even longer space missions.

Such experiments include multiple studies of astronaut health during long periods in space, plant growth without soil in microgravity and a demonstration of sensors that could help flying robots navigate spaceships like the orbiting laboratory.

Advertisement

SpaceX plans to send its fourth astronaut crew into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule Saturday at 2:21 a.m. EDT from Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The astronauts also plan to conduct several spacewalks to upgrade the space station and to welcome several private astronauts during their mission.

RELATED SpaceX conducts 2 test firings of Starship 20 in Texas

"Certainly one of the pinnacles of your time on board is to have the opportunity to do a spacewalk," NASA astronaut and mission pilot Thomas Mashburn, 61, said at a press conference.

"But, what we're doing day-to-day in the laboratory is going to be what many of us look forward to the most. It's really special to be at the cutting edge of an event ... humans have never experienced before," Mashburn said.

Advertisement

Mashburn will launch into space with commander Raja Chari, 44, and mission specialists Kayla Barron, 34, of NASA, and Matthias Maurer, 51, of the European Space Agency. Chari, Barron and Maurer are making their first trip to space.

Packed inside the capsule are freeze dried healthy foods, like kale and oily fish, that are part of a study to see how they could boost astronauts' awareness and overall health," Grace Douglas, lead scientist for NASA's Advanced Food Technology research, said during a press conference.

"We have different types of beans. We have broccoli, cauliflower, and we try to provide them in ways that are ... healthy and highly acceptable, with spices to make them taste really great," Douglas said.

RELATED NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts name their capsule Endurance

The challenge is to provide food that can last for months in space without spoiling or losing nutrients, she said.

Astronauts Barron and Chari are part of NASA's Artemis corps who may visit the moon some day, so the time on the space station is vital training, Barron said at a press conference.

Advertisement

"This incredible engineering marvel [the space station] that we've been serving on continuously for two decades now is the best possible training for us in terms of personal development and the opportunity to learn from experienced people," she said.

The capsule, named Endurance, will fly on its maiden voyage with a few upgrades SpaceX has added based on two earlier Crew Dragons that are still in operation. After 22 hours aboard the capsule, the astronauts expect to dock with the space station at 12:10 a.m. Monday.

SpaceX Crew-2 launches to International Space Station

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's second crew to the International Space Station at 5:49 a.m. Friday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Jupiter's Great Red Spot is deeper than thought, shaped like lens, studies say
Science News // 8 hours ago
Jupiter's Great Red Spot is deeper than thought, shaped like lens, studies say
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- New studies of Jupiter's Great Red Spot released Thursday have found that while the meteorological phenomenon is deeper than originally thought, it's largely shaped like a flat lens about 10,000 miles wide.
Newly named species of early human could help explain evolutionary gaps
Science News // 13 hours ago
Newly named species of early human could help explain evolutionary gaps
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The link that anthropologists hoped would neatly bridge the gap between apes and humans likely doesn't exist. Human evolution, it turns out, looks more like a "braided stream" than an inclined plane of improving posture.
VR technology enables users to see individual cells in human body
Science News // 14 hours ago
VR technology enables users to see individual cells in human body
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Researchers at Harvard Medical School in Boston have developed a free, open-access virtual reality program that allows anyone to interact with individual cells in the human body, they said Thursday.
Fast food contains industrial chemicals from packaging, study says
Science News // 1 day ago
Fast food contains industrial chemicals from packaging, study says
A new study suggests that fast food often comes with a sizable helping of plastic-softening chemicals called phthalates that could potentially lead to hormone disruption, infertility and learning disabilities.
Tarim Basin mummies genetically isolated but culturally cosmopolitan
Science News // 1 day ago
Tarim Basin mummies genetically isolated but culturally cosmopolitan
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A genomic study of the Tarim Basin mummies in western China has revealed an indigenous Bronze Age population that was genetically isolated but culturally cosmopolitan, researchers said.
Safety of overpass as last-ditch shelter from tornado unclear, study says
Science News // 1 day ago
Safety of overpass as last-ditch shelter from tornado unclear, study says
While the U.S. National Weather Service warns that the wind from a tornado can accelerate as it flows under the overpass, creating a wind tunnel effect, a new study found differently.
Technology enables researchers to teach robots to think like humans
Science News // 2 days ago
Technology enables researchers to teach robots to think like humans
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Advances in physical reservoir computing, a technology that makes sense of brain signals, could allow robots to be taught to think like humans, researchers said Wednesday.
NASA: Mars helicopter Ingenuity successfully completes 14th flight
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA: Mars helicopter Ingenuity successfully completes 14th flight
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Mars helicopter Ingenuity has successfully performed a short Martian flight to test summer weather conditions at its location on the Red Planet, NASA announced Monday. 
'Smart bandage' could monitor wound healing, researchers say
Science News // 3 days ago
'Smart bandage' could monitor wound healing, researchers say
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Bologna in Italy said they have developed a "smart bandage" that allows healthcare staff to check the status of a wound without removing the dressing and disrupting the healing process.
Blue Origin, partners announce plans for private space station
Science News // 3 days ago
Blue Origin, partners announce plans for private space station
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos announced plans Monday for Blue Origin to run the world's first private space station called the Orbital Reef, which would serve as a space business park and a regular destination for space tourists.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Newly named species of early human could help explain evolutionary gaps
Newly named species of early human could help explain evolutionary gaps
Safety of overpass as last-ditch shelter from tornado unclear, study says
Safety of overpass as last-ditch shelter from tornado unclear, study says
Fast food contains industrial chemicals from packaging, study says
Fast food contains industrial chemicals from packaging, study says
Jupiter's Great Red Spot is deeper than thought, shaped like lens, studies say
Jupiter's Great Red Spot is deeper than thought, shaped like lens, studies say
Tarim Basin mummies genetically isolated but culturally cosmopolitan
Tarim Basin mummies genetically isolated but culturally cosmopolitan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement