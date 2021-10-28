Trending
Science News
Oct. 28, 2021 / 1:05 AM

Fast food contains industrial chemicals from packaging, study says

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
Fast food often contains chemicals, including some used to soften plastic, because of how it is packaged and handled, according to a new study. Photo by Engin_Akyurt/Pixabay

Do you like your burgers well done with a side of plastic?

Probably not. But a new study suggests that fast food often comes with a sizable helping of plastic-softening chemicals that could potentially lead to hormone disruption, infertility and learning disabilities.

At issue are phthalates and other so-called "replacement plasticizers."

Manufacturers use these chemicals to help soften the plastics found in products that are routinely used when handling food. Those include gloves, conveyor belts, packaging, wrapping and tubes.

RELATED Chemicals in plastic containers, cosmetics linked to risk for earlier death in study

The problem: phthalates and their plasticizer cousins don't seem to stay in their lane, easily migrating into the foods with which they come into contact.

The study's researchers warn that between 70% and 86% of the fast foods they tested contained some type of phthalate or plasticizer.

"We think our findings suggest that phthalates and replacement plasticizers are widespread in fast food meals," said study author Lariah Edwards.

RELATED Study: Chemicals in food, clothing, cosmetics increase ADHD risk in kids

She's a postdoctoral scientist in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health in Washington, D.C.

The finding didn't strike Edwards as particularly surprising, given that items sold at fast food chains "are so heavily processed, packaged and handled."

Still, it's a significant concern, she stressed, "since fast food meals are such a large part of the American diet," and because "phthalates are known to disrupt hormones in humans, and are linked to a long list of health problems, such as reproductive and children's neurodevelopmental effects."

RELATED Woman's DDT exposure may affect granddaughter's health, study says

To gain insight into the issue, Edwards and her colleagues first purchased 64 food samples from a variety of fast food chains located in one American city. They also obtained three pairs of unused food handling gloves.

Both the food and the gloves were then tested for 11 different types of phthalates and plasticizers.

Ten of the 11 chemicals were found in the tested foods.

More than 80% of the food samples were found to contain a phthalate known as DnBP, while 86% contained a plasticizer known as DEHT, which is commonly found in food gloves. About 70% contained a phthalate known as DEHP.

Cheeseburgers, chicken burritos and other meat products had the highest phthalate/plasticizer content, with much higher DEHT levels detected in burritos than in burgers.

On the upside, cheese pizzas were among the least contaminated foods, while French fries were found to be DEHT-free.

Because not all of these chemicals have been thoroughly studied, the precise harm they may pose to human health is not entirely clear, the team acknowledged.

But Edwards cautioned that until researchers get a better handle on the risk involved, consumers should know that "it is not only [about] processed foods" at fast food chains -- any food that's handled in any restaurant setting can be exposed to such chemicals, she noted.

With that in mind, Edwards said better oversight is needed, adding that she hopes "our work can be used by policymakers to help create stronger regulations to keep phthalates and replacement plasticizers out of our foods."

Meanwhile, one thing that people can do to limit potential risk is to "eat lower on the food chain." That, said Edwards, basically means limiting meat intake.

"However, we recognize that this strategy to reduce exposure is not always accessible to everyone," she added.

So, she and her colleagues point to their own prior research, which suggests that home cooking is the safer bet, since people tend not to use problematic plastic gloves, packaging and the like when prepping food in their own kitchen.

That's a strategy echoed by Lona Sandon, program director of the department of clinical nutrition at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

"Many fast food chains rely on meats, chicken and fish or other foods that are preformed, partially cooked, then frozen, packaged in plastic, and shipped to the restaurant site to be finished at the time of order," Sandon noted. "This gives plenty of time for these foods to sit wrapped in plastic."

And even relatively healthy food options are not immune to plastic exposure, she added, noting that "organic or not, the risk persists if the food is stored in plastic that has these chemicals."

The solution, said Sandon, is "eating less fast food and less food in general that is packaged in plastic. Prepare more fresh foods at home using fresh meats, chicken, or fish and produce."

Edwards and her colleagues published their findings Wednesday in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology.

More information

There's more information on phthalates at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Tarim Basin mummies genetically isolated but culturally cosmopolitan
Science News // 13 hours ago
Tarim Basin mummies genetically isolated but culturally cosmopolitan
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A genomic study of the Tarim Basin mummies in western China has revealed an indigenous Bronze Age population that was genetically isolated but culturally cosmopolitan, researchers said.
Safety of overpass as last-ditch shelter from tornado unclear, study says
Science News // 15 hours ago
Safety of overpass as last-ditch shelter from tornado unclear, study says
While the U.S. National Weather Service warns that the wind from a tornado can accelerate as it flows under the overpass, creating a wind tunnel effect, a new study found differently.
Technology enables researchers to teach robots to think like humans
Science News // 1 day ago
Technology enables researchers to teach robots to think like humans
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Advances in physical reservoir computing, a technology that makes sense of brain signals, could allow robots to be taught to think like humans, researchers said Wednesday.
NASA: Mars helicopter Ingenuity successfully completes 14th flight
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA: Mars helicopter Ingenuity successfully completes 14th flight
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Mars helicopter Ingenuity has successfully performed a short Martian flight to test summer weather conditions at its location on the Red Planet, NASA announced Monday. 
'Smart bandage' could monitor wound healing, researchers say
Science News // 2 days ago
'Smart bandage' could monitor wound healing, researchers say
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Bologna in Italy said they have developed a "smart bandage" that allows healthcare staff to check the status of a wound without removing the dressing and disrupting the healing process.
Blue Origin, partners announce plans for private space station
Science News // 2 days ago
Blue Origin, partners announce plans for private space station
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos announced plans Monday for Blue Origin to run the world's first private space station called the Orbital Reef, which would serve as a space business park and a regular destination for space tourists.
Half of all space travelers deal with back pain, study says
Science News // 2 days ago
Half of all space travelers deal with back pain, study says
Back pain could turn out to be a major problem for the growing number of space travelers, and learning more about it could also benefit Earth-bound back patients, researchers say.
New far-out NASA 'travel' video: kayaking on Titan, skydiving on exoplanet
Science News // 2 days ago
New far-out NASA 'travel' video: kayaking on Titan, skydiving on exoplanet
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 25 (UPI) -- NASA knows people can't travel to exoplanets light-years away, but the space agency hopes a new, highly fictionalized video will inspire dreams of such far-off travel.
Mars helicopter Ingenuity approaches 14th flight
Science News // 5 days ago
Mars helicopter Ingenuity approaches 14th flight
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Mars helicopter Ingenuity is ready for a short Martian flight as early as Saturday to test summer weather conditions that have arrived at its location on the Red Planet.
Scorched earth left by wildfires can trigger new disasters
Science News // 5 days ago
Scorched earth left by wildfires can trigger new disasters
Even after a fire is extinguished, that doesn't mean the dangers subside. The lack of trees and vegetation caused by a fire can often leave an area vulnerable to other threats, especially when the rainy season begins.
