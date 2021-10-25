Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 25, 2021 / 1:44 PM

Blue Origin and partners announce plans for private space station

By Clyde Hughes
Blue Origin and partners announce plans for private space station
Blue Origin's founder Jeff Bezos (R) greets "Star Trek" actor William Shatner (L) as he emerges his space trip on October 13. Blue Origin announced Monday it will build its own private space station with several partners. Photo by Blue Origin/EPA-EFE

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos announced plans on Monday for Blue Origin to run the world's first private space station called the Orbital Reef, which will serve as a space business park and a regular destination for space tourists.

Blue Origin will partner with a Sierra Nevada Corp. subsidiary called Sierra Space, along with Boeing, Redwire Space and Genesis Engineer to make the space station happen.

Advertisement

While not giving a date for when the Orbital Reef will be operational, participants said it will create business and research opportunities and should be attractive to industrial, international, and commercial customers.

"For over sixty years, NASA and other space agencies have developed orbital space flight and space habitation, setting us up for commercial business to take off in this decade," said Brent Sherwood, Blue Origin's senior vice president of advanced development programs, in a statement.

RELATED New far-out NASA 'travel' video: kayaking on Titan, skydiving on exoplanet

"We will expand access, lower the cost, and provide all the services and amenities needed to normalize space flight. A vibrant business ecosystem will grow in low Earth orbit, generating new discoveries, new products, new entertainments and global awareness."

Advertisement

The Orbital Reef business model will provide an avenue for countries without a space program to participate in space research, along with investors, travel companies, entrepreneurs and investors.

Janet Kavandi, Sierra Space president and a former NASA astronaut, said her company is supplying its Dream Chaser spaceplane, the space module and additional space technologies for the space station.

RELATED Half of all space travelers deal with back pain, study says

"As a former NASA astronaut, I've been waiting for the moment where working and living in space is accessible to more people worldwide, and that moment has arrived," Kavandi said in a statement.

Blue Origin will provide core modules and the launch system while Boeing will add a science module and provide station operations, maintenance engineering and its Starliner crew spacecraft.

Partner Redwire Space will provide microgravity research, development, manufacturing and payload operations while Genesis Engineering Solutions will offer a new single-person spacecraft for routine operations and tourist excursions.

RELATED SpaceX conducts 2 test firings of Starship 20 in Texas

Arizona State University will lead a global consortium of universities providing research advisory services and public outreach.

"The single-person spacecraft will transform spacewalking," Brand Griffin, program manager for Genesis Engineering Solutions. "Space workers and tourists alike will have safe, comfortable, and quick access outside Orbital Reef."

Latest Headlines

'Smart bandage' could monitor wound healing, researchers say
Science News // 2 minutes ago
'Smart bandage' could monitor wound healing, researchers say
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Bologna in Italy said they have developed a "smart bandage" that allows healthcare staff to check the status of a wound without removing the dressing and disrupting the healing process.
Half of all space travelers deal with back pain, study says
Science News // 2 hours ago
Half of all space travelers deal with back pain, study says
Back pain could turn out to be a major problem for the growing number of space travelers, and learning more about it could also benefit Earth-bound back patients, researchers say.
New far-out NASA 'travel' video: kayaking on Titan, skydiving on exoplanet
Science News // 11 hours ago
New far-out NASA 'travel' video: kayaking on Titan, skydiving on exoplanet
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 25 (UPI) -- NASA knows people can't travel to exoplanets light-years away, but the space agency hopes a new, highly fictionalized video will inspire dreams of such far-off travel.
Mars helicopter Ingenuity approaches 14th flight
Science News // 2 days ago
Mars helicopter Ingenuity approaches 14th flight
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Mars helicopter Ingenuity is ready for a short Martian flight as early as Saturday to test summer weather conditions that have arrived at its location on the Red Planet.
Scorched earth left by wildfires can trigger new disasters
Science News // 2 days ago
Scorched earth left by wildfires can trigger new disasters
Even after a fire is extinguished, that doesn't mean the dangers subside. The lack of trees and vegetation caused by a fire can often leave an area vulnerable to other threats, especially when the rainy season begins.
Study: Paris Climate Agreement targets require unprecedented fossil fuel cuts
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Paris Climate Agreement targets require unprecedented fossil fuel cuts
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement will require a drop in the use of coal and gas at a rate previously unseen by any large country, a new study has found.
SpaceX conducts 2 test firings of Starship 20 in Texas
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX conducts 2 test firings of Starship 20 in Texas
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX conducted two engine test firings of its Starship 20 prototype rocket at its facility near Brownsville, Texas, on Thursday
Scientists develop quick test for marijuana use
Science News // 3 days ago
Scientists develop quick test for marijuana use
Researchers may be one step closer to developing the equivalent of a Breathalyzer for detecting marijuana use.
Printable steak, insect protein, fungus among NASA space food idea winners
Science News // 3 days ago
Printable steak, insect protein, fungus among NASA space food idea winners
ORLANDO, Fla. Oct. 22 (UPI) -- NASA has chosen 18 companies to continue developing space food that astronauts could use on long-term, Deep Space missions to Mars or other planets, such as 3D-printed steak and ingredients that include insect protein.
Maine's North Woods offers glimpse of future fights for 'green energy'
Science News // 3 days ago
Maine's North Woods offers glimpse of future fights for 'green energy'
BANGOR, Maine, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A proposed energy project in Maine's North Woods has made for strange bedfellows and turned old friends into enemies over whether shipping electricity from Canada to New England is good for the environment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New far-out NASA 'travel' video: kayaking on Titan, skydiving on exoplanet
New far-out NASA 'travel' video: kayaking on Titan, skydiving on exoplanet
Mars helicopter Ingenuity approaches 14th flight
Mars helicopter Ingenuity approaches 14th flight
U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
SpaceX conducts 2 test firings of Starship 20 in Texas
SpaceX conducts 2 test firings of Starship 20 in Texas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement