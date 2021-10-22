Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 22, 2021 / 6:28 PM

Mars helicopter Ingenuity approaches 14th flight

By Paul Brinkmann
Mars helicopter Ingenuity approaches 14th flight
An illustration depicts NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity on the Red Planet. Image courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Mars helicopter Ingenuity is ready for a short Martian flight as early as Saturday to test summer weather conditions that have arrived at its location on the Red Planet after two weeks of no communication because of blockage by the sun.

The flight, Ingenuity's 14th, is brief and simple by design. As weather at Jezero Crater gets warmer, the aircraft's rotors must turn faster to achieve flight, so engineers have designed a quick hop to test the helicopter's performance.

Advertisement

"Ingenuity successfully performed a ... spin test this week & will do a short hop no earlier than [Saturday]," NASA posted on Twitter. "This is to test out flying in lower atmospheric densities."

RELATED U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says

Ingenuity and the rover Perseverance emerged from an almost-complete blackout in communication Thursday after Earth and Mars moved so that the sun came between them. Only short pings of transmissions were attempted during the solar conjunction, to ensure the robotic explorers were functioning.

Advertisement

As of Friday, NASA engineers believed Ingenuity was healthy after the tiny, 4-pound aircraft spun its rotors for a brief preflight test.

NASA designed the aircraft to fly five times, and it already has flown 13 missions. After its initial success, NASA transitioned to using the helicopter as a scout for the Perseverance rover rather than a simple technology demonstration.

RELATED NASA plans careful restart for Mars helicopter after quiet period

Ingenuity previously aborted an attempt at the 14th flight in September. Data indicated that was due to a problem with mechanisms that help control direction and position of the rotors. But two subsequent spin tests of the rotors did not repeat the problem, NASA engineers said.

The engineers said they are concerned that Ingenuity's parts could be wearing out due to the stress of extreme temperatures and the extended nature of the helicopter's mission.

Dispatches from Mars: Perseverance rover sends images

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance captured images of Kodiak Butte, a rock outcrop in Jezero Crater that scientists said shows evidence of sediment and regular flood episodes from an ancient river and lake system. Photo courtesy of NASA

RELATED Perseverance rover's images confirm flood episodes on Mars, researchers say

Latest Headlines

Scorched earth left by wildfires can trigger new disasters
Science News // 3 hours ago
Scorched earth left by wildfires can trigger new disasters
Even after a fire is extinguished, that doesn't mean the dangers subside. The lack of trees and vegetation caused by a fire can often leave an area vulnerable to other threats, especially when the rainy season begins.
Study: Paris Climate Agreement targets require unprecedented fossil fuel cuts
Science News // 3 hours ago
Study: Paris Climate Agreement targets require unprecedented fossil fuel cuts
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement will require a drop in the use of coal and gas at a rate previously unseen by any large country, a new study has found.
SpaceX conducts 2 test firings of Starship 20 in Texas
Science News // 5 hours ago
SpaceX conducts 2 test firings of Starship 20 in Texas
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX conducted two engine test firings of its Starship 20 prototype rocket at its facility near Brownsville, Texas, on Thursday
Scientists develop quick test for marijuana use
Science News // 9 hours ago
Scientists develop quick test for marijuana use
Researchers may be one step closer to developing the equivalent of a Breathalyzer for detecting marijuana use.
Printable steak, insect protein, fungus among NASA space food idea winners
Science News // 15 hours ago
Printable steak, insect protein, fungus among NASA space food idea winners
ORLANDO, Fla. Oct. 22 (UPI) -- NASA has chosen 18 companies to continue developing space food that astronauts could use on long-term, Deep Space missions to Mars or other planets, such as 3D-printed steak and ingredients that include insect protein.
Maine's North Woods offers glimpse of future fights for 'green energy'
Science News // 15 hours ago
Maine's North Woods offers glimpse of future fights for 'green energy'
BANGOR, Maine, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A proposed energy project in Maine's North Woods has made for strange bedfellows and turned old friends into enemies over whether shipping electricity from Canada to New England is good for the environment.
Senators: U.S. aims to stay on top in international space race
Science News // 22 hours ago
Senators: U.S. aims to stay on top in international space race
WASHINGTON, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- China's increased efforts in space grabbed the attention of the U.S. Senate space and science subcommittee Thursday, with several members saying Congress will act to ensure that NASA retains its leadership role in space.
Dinosaurs may have lived in 'social' herds 193 million years ago, study finds
Science News // 1 day ago
Dinosaurs may have lived in 'social' herds 193 million years ago, study finds
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Prehistoric creatures lived in social herds 193 million years ago, about 40 million years earlier than previously thought, an analysis published Thursday by Scientific Reports found.
Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
Science News // 1 day ago
Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
A new study blood from 14 NASA astronauts found they had increased levels of free-floating mitochondrial DNA on the day of landing and for three days after, ranging from two to 355 times higher than pre-space travel.
NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20 (UPI) -- NASA posted a new formal request on a government website Wednesday seeking new ideas from companies that could provide astronaut transportation vehicles to the International Space Station by 2027.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
Scientists develop quick test for marijuana use
Scientists develop quick test for marijuana use
Printable steak, insect protein, fungus among NASA space food idea winners
Printable steak, insect protein, fungus among NASA space food idea winners
NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes
NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement