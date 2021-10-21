Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 21, 2021 / 1:08 PM

Dinosaurs may have lived in 'social' herds 193 million years ago, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Dinosaurs may have lived in 'social' herds 193 million years ago, study finds
New research suggests dinosaurs may have lived in herds as far back as 193 million years ago. File Photo by Marques/Shutterstock

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Prehistoric creatures lived in social herds 193 million years ago, about 40 million years earlier than previously thought, an analysis published Thursday by Scientific Reports found.

The results, based on dating of sediments found among a discovery of fossils, suggest the dinosaur herd dates back to the early Jurassic period, the earliest evidence of social herding among dinosaurs, the researchers said.

Advertisement

Living in herds may have given this particular species of dinosaur, the Mussaurus patagonicus, an evolutionary advantage, according to the researchers.

Early dinosaurs originated in the late Triassic period, shortly before an extinction event wiped out many other animals, but the Mussaurus patagonicus survived and eventually dominated the terrestrial ecosystem in the early Jurassic period.

RELATED 'Big John,' world's largest triceratops ever found, expected to sell for almost $2M

"We've now observed and documented this earliest social behavior in dinosaurs," co-author Jahandar Ramezani said in a press release.

"This raises the question now of whether living in a herd may have had a major role in dinosaurs' early evolutionary success and gives us some clues to how dinosaurs evolved," said Ramezani, a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge.

The findings are based on an analysis of 100 exceptionally well-preserved early dinosaur eggs and partial skeletons of 80 juvenile and adult dinosaurs from a rich fossil bed in southern Patagonia, the researchers said.

Advertisement
RELATED Sands of Isle of Wight yield two new Spinosaurus relatives

Using X-ray imaging, they were able to examine the eggs' contents without breaking them apart.

Using the preserved embryos within the eggs, the researchers were able to confirm that the fossils were all members of Mussaurus patagonicus, a plant-eating dinosaur that lived in the early Jurassic period.

The Mussaurus patagonicus is classified as a sauropodomorph, a predecessor of the massive, long-necked sauropods that later roamed the Earth.

RELATED Volcanic-driven climate change aided the dinosaurs' rise to power

The researchers observed that the fossils were grouped by age, with dinosaur eggs and hatchlings found in one area and skeletons of juveniles in a nearby location, they said.

Meanwhile, remains of adult dinosaurs were found alone or in pairs throughout the field site.

This "age segregation" is a sign of a complex, herd-like social structure, suggesting the dinosaurs worked as a community, laying their eggs in a common nesting ground, while juveniles congregated in "schools," and adults roamed and foraged for the herd, the researchers said.

"This may mean that the young were not following their parents in a small family structure," Ramezani said.

"There's a larger community structure, where adults shared and took part in raising the whole community," he said.

The fossils identified so far were found in three sedimentary layers spaced close together, suggesting that the region may have been a common breeding ground where the dinosaurs returned regularly, perhaps to take advantage of favorable seasonal conditions.

Advertisement

Among the fossils they uncovered, the team discovered a group of 11 articulated juvenile skeletons, intertwined and overlapping each other, as if they had been thrown together.

However, given the remarkably preserved nature of the entire collection, it appears this particular herd of Mussaurus died at roughly the same time, perhaps in a flash flood, according to the researchers.

The sediments among the fossils included volcanic ash, which may contain zircon as well as uranium and lead, they said.

Based on uranium's half-life, or the time it takes for half of the element to decay into lead, the researchers were able to calculate the age of the zircon and the ash in which it was found.

They successfully identified zircons in two ash samples, all of which were dated to around 193 million years ago.

Taken together, the team's results show that Mussaurus and possibly other dinosaurs evolved to live in complex social herds as early as 193 million years ago, around the dawn of the Jurassic period.

Scientists suspect that two other types of early dinosaurs, Massospondylus from South Africa and Lufengosaurus from China, also lived in herds around the same time, although the dating for these dinosaurs has been less precise, according to Ramezani and his colleagues.

Advertisement

If multiple separate lines of dinosaurs lived in herds, the social behavior may have evolved earlier, perhaps as far back as their common ancestor, in the late Triassic period, the researchers said.

"Now we know herding was going on 193 million years ago," Ramezani said.

"This is the earliest confirmed evidence of gregarious behavior in dinosaurs. But paleontological understanding says, if you find social behavior in this type of dinosaur at this time, it must have originated earlier," he said.

Latest Headlines

Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
Science News // 10 hours ago
Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
A new study blood from 14 NASA astronauts found they had increased levels of free-floating mitochondrial DNA on the day of landing and for three days after, ranging from two to 355 times higher than pre-space travel.
NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes
Science News // 19 hours ago
NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20 (UPI) -- NASA posted a new formal request on a government website Wednesday seeking new ideas from companies that could provide astronaut transportation vehicles to the International Space Station by 2027.
U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
Science News // 21 hours ago
U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20 (UPI) -- NASA and U.S. aerospace experts urged Congress on Wednesday to invest more quickly and heavily in development of nuclear-powered spacecraft Wednesday to stay ahead of such competitors as China.
Origins of domesticated horses traced to north Caucasus region, study finds
Science News // 1 day ago
Origins of domesticated horses traced to north Caucasus region, study finds
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Horses were first domesticated in the northern Caucasus region, before conquering the rest of Europe and Asia within a few centuries, according to research published Wednesday by the journal Nature.
Scientists identify new chemicals in air pollution that trigger asthma in kids
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists identify new chemicals in air pollution that trigger asthma in kids
Dust mites and smoke are known triggers of asthma in children. Now, scientists have identified previously unknown combinations of air pollutants that appear tied to the respiratory disorder.
Humidity caused corrosion of Starliner capsule valves, Boeing, NASA say
Science News // 1 day ago
Humidity caused corrosion of Starliner capsule valves, Boeing, NASA say
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Humid Florida air may have caused valves to stick in Boeing's Starliner space capsule during preparation for a test launch Aug. 3, causing further delay in NASA's astronaut launch program, NASA said.
Analysis: 99.9% of climate studies agree that humans are causing climate change
Science News // 1 day ago
Analysis: 99.9% of climate studies agree that humans are causing climate change
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Virtually all scientific analyses agree that climate change is mainly caused by humans, a survey of more than 88,000 studies published Tuesday by Environmental Research Letters found.
Top U.S. Space Force general calls for increased space cooperation with South Korea
Science News // 2 days ago
Top U.S. Space Force general calls for increased space cooperation with South Korea
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Chief of U.S. Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond called for the U.S. Space Force to increase its partnership on space with South Korea on Monday.
Survey: One in three young kids uses social media, use of parental controls spotty
Science News // 2 days ago
Survey: One in three young kids uses social media, use of parental controls spotty
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- One out of three children ages 7 to 9 uses some form of social media, according to the results of a national poll released Monday. In addition, nearly half of those ages 10 to 12 are on social media.
Gulf Coast welders dying from anthrax-like disease, researchers say
Science News // 3 days ago
Gulf Coast welders dying from anthrax-like disease, researchers say
A common group of bacteria may be causing deadly pneumonia or anthrax-like disease among metalworkers in the southern United States, health officials report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
Gulf Coast welders dying from anthrax-like disease, researchers say
Gulf Coast welders dying from anthrax-like disease, researchers say
Humidity caused corrosion of Starliner capsule valves, Boeing, NASA say
Humidity caused corrosion of Starliner capsule valves, Boeing, NASA say
NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes
NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement