Oct. 20, 2021 / 6:08 PM

NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes

By Paul Brinkmann
A SpaceX Falcon 9 launches the Crew-2 mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 23. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20 (UPI) -- NASA posted a formal request on a government website Wednesday, seeking companies that could provide astronaut transportation vehicles to the International Space Station by 2027.

SpaceX has provided such transport services with the Crew Dragon capsule since May 2020, while Boeing also holds a contract. But Boeing is four years behind schedule in delivering on its contract, as the company struggles to fix problems with its Starliner capsule.

"Depending on mission requirements, NASA may purchase single seats, multiple seats within one mission, or an entire mission," NASA said in a statement about the new request.

SpaceX and Boeing received multibillion-dollar contracts in 2014 to provide 12 trips to the space station, while a third provider, Sierra Nevada Corp., received funding to continue developing its proposed Dream Chaser space plane.

Nothing in the new request would prevent Boeing or SpaceX from continuing as contractors with NASA for its Commercial Crew Program, but NASA might include new providers.

RELATED NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts name their capsule Endurance

When SpaceX delivered on its contract in 2020, the company helped NASA end a nine-year drought of astronaut launches from American soil. Before then, NASA spent years purchasing seats on Russian Soyuz capsules to reach the space station following the space shuttle's retirement in 2011.

Boeing's woes in the NASA program became when Starliner failed to reach the space station in a 2019 test flight.

The company blamed software errors for that failure. It was scheduled to launch its capsule again in August, but sticky valves inside the spacecraft delayed a new test flight. Boeing believes humidity contributed to the stuck valves, but the company said Tuesday it still was investigating the problem.

RELATED NASA shuffles astronauts from delayed Boeing mission to SpaceX flight

NASA, SpaceX complete historic first mission to space station

Support teams work around the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft shortly after it landed with NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Victor Glover and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi aboard in the Gulf of Mexico off Panama City, Fla., on Sunday. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo

Latest Headlines

U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
Science News // 2 hours ago
U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20 (UPI) -- NASA and U.S. aerospace experts urged Congress on Wednesday to invest more quickly and heavily in development of nuclear-powered spacecraft Wednesday to stay ahead of such competitors as China.
Origins of domesticated horses traced to north Caucasus region, study finds
Science News // 5 hours ago
Origins of domesticated horses traced to north Caucasus region, study finds
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Horses were first domesticated in the northern Caucasus region, before conquering the rest of Europe and Asia within a few centuries, according to research published Wednesday by the journal Nature.
Scientists identify new chemicals in air pollution that trigger asthma in kids
Science News // 9 hours ago
Scientists identify new chemicals in air pollution that trigger asthma in kids
Dust mites and smoke are known triggers of asthma in children. Now, scientists have identified previously unknown combinations of air pollutants that appear tied to the respiratory disorder.
Humidity caused corrosion of Starliner capsule valves, Boeing, NASA say
Science News // 1 day ago
Humidity caused corrosion of Starliner capsule valves, Boeing, NASA say
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Humid Florida air may have caused valves to stick in Boeing's Starliner space capsule during preparation for a test launch Aug. 3, causing further delay in NASA's astronaut launch program, NASA said.
Analysis: 99.9% of climate studies agree that humans are causing climate change
Science News // 1 day ago
Analysis: 99.9% of climate studies agree that humans are causing climate change
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Virtually all scientific analyses agree that climate change is mainly caused by humans, a survey of more than 88,000 studies published Tuesday by Environmental Research Letters found.
Top U.S. Space Force general calls for increased space cooperation with South Korea
Science News // 2 days ago
Top U.S. Space Force general calls for increased space cooperation with South Korea
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Chief of U.S. Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond called for the U.S. Space Force to increase its partnership on space with South Korea on Monday.
Survey: One in three young kids uses social media, use of parental controls spotty
Science News // 2 days ago
Survey: One in three young kids uses social media, use of parental controls spotty
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- One out of three children ages 7 to 9 uses some form of social media, according to the results of a national poll released Monday. In addition, nearly half of those ages 10 to 12 are on social media.
Gulf Coast welders dying from anthrax-like disease, researchers say
Science News // 2 days ago
Gulf Coast welders dying from anthrax-like disease, researchers say
A common group of bacteria may be causing deadly pneumonia or anthrax-like disease among metalworkers in the southern United States, health officials report.
Long bouts of space travel may harm astronauts' brains
Science News // 2 days ago
Long bouts of space travel may harm astronauts' brains
Prolonged stays in space appear to damage astronauts' brains, a small, new study suggests.
Russia's Soyuz spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan after ISS mission
Science News // 3 days ago
Russia's Soyuz spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan after ISS mission
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A Soyuz MS-18 space capsule with a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers landed in Kazakhstan on Sunday after a 3 1/2-hour trip from the International Space Station.
