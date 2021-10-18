Trending
Oct. 18, 2021 / 5:08 PM

Top U.S. Space Force general calls for increased space cooperation with South Korea

By
Chief of U.S. Space Operations Gen. John W. Jay Raymond called for the U.S. Space Force to increase its partnership on space with South Korea on Monday. File Photo by&nbsp;U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijah Jackson
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Space Force's top general on Monday called for increased cooperation in space with South Korea's military.

Chief of U.S. Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, described space as "critical to national security" and has become a "contested domain" while speaking at the International Aerospace Symposium hosted by South Korea's Air Force.

"A key part of deterrence comes from strong international partnership, mutual trust and shared value," Raymond said. "A long-standing alliance between the United States and Republic of Korea is a great example of the strong partnership."

Further appealing to the Korean military, Raymond said "Katchi Kapshida" which means "We go together" a symbolic slogan of the U.S.-South Korea alliance.

"We look forward to continuing that national cooperation in this space domain," he said.

Raymond said the bilateral space partnership between the two nations had been strengthened by an Aug. 27 agreement that the South Korean Air Force and U.S. Space Force will participate in joint military drills meant to strengthen the United States' defense capabilities in space.

They also set up a joint consultative body on space policy, pledged to share information on space surveillance and improve joint space operations capabilities such as missile defense.

"In fact, one of Space Force's top priorities is making partnership with nations around the world, including the Republic of Korea," said Raymond. "We are working with these nations to train together, develop capabilities together and operate together."

South Korean Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho, also stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries.

"Space is no longer a mere area of curiosity; rather, it has now become a key domain for our national security and only rigorous preparation will ensure our survival in the future space environment," he said.

