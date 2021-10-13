Trending
Oct. 13, 2021 / 7:30 AM / Updated at 11:10 AM

Watch live: Blue Origin launches William Shatner, TV's Captain Kirk, into space and back

By
The NS-18 mission carrying actor William Shatner and three others launches from West Texas on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Blue Origin
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Star Trek actor William Shatner went boldly into space Wednesday morning and returned safely with three crew members aboard a Blue Origin capsule launched from West Texas.

Shatner, 90, becomes the oldest person ever to reach space. The New Shepard rocket that carried the crew lifted off into a mostly sunny sky at 10:50 a.m. EDT from the company's Launch Site One about 160 miles east of El Paso.

The capsule touched down safely 11 minutes later after reaching space and descending back to the Texas dessert.

"That was unlike anything you described, unlike anything I've experienced," Shatner was heard saying on a live broadcast during descent.

Shatner, who portrayed Captain James. T. Kirk in the 1960s television series, said in a Blue Origin video that he's aware of the impact his spaceflight will have.

"It looks like there's a great deal of curiosity about this fictional character, Captain Kirk, going into space. So, let's go along with it. And, enjoy the ride!" Shatner said.

Shatner is an invited guest of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. He traveled with two businessmen who are paying customers and a company executive, Audrey Powers, the vice president of mission and flight operations.

The passengers are Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of San Francisco-based satellite company Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, a French software firm executive and co-founder of New York clinical trials technology firm Medidata.

The mission is titled NS-18 for the 18th flight of a New Shepard rocket. It is only the second crewed mission for Blue Origin, after Bezos flew July 20 with three crew members.

"I shall be entranced by the view of space," Shatner said in the video. "I want to look at that orb and appreciate its beauty. Its tenacity is sustaining this life of ours, which allows us to look with awe and wonder at the miracle of space."

Blue Origin delayed the launch due to winds at the launch site Tuesday. Flight director Nick Patrick said in a video release that the crew spent the day training.

The flight, which is to last just 11 minutes, is fully autonomous, even in the event of an emergency. The capsule will ascend to pass the Karman line about 62 miles high -- an international definition of space.

The crew is to spend about three minutes in weightlessness before strapping in for the descent, ultimately under parachutes.

Training covered what would happen if safety systems activated, primarily a backup parachute, and how to move safely in weightlessness.

Training also instructs the crew about what they will hear and feel during the launch and flight, Patrick said.

"The noises, the bumps, the accelerations ... are perfectly normal, but unexpected for the first time" in space flyers, Patrick said. "Training helps you get comfortable with the flight, and really enjoy the experience rather than constantly asking, 'What was that?'"

Patrick said he's looking forward to watching Shatner actually go to space in real life and not just on a fictional TV show.

"He's somebody who's been responsible, I think, for inspiring millions of us to be interested in space exploration and spaceflight. And somebody who certainly inspired me to get into this business," he said.

Out-of-this-world images from space

This composite image made from six frames shows the International Space Station, with a crew of seven aboard, in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly 5 miles per second on April 23, 2021, as seen from Nottingham, Md. Aboard are: NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Mark Vande Hei; Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy, Pyotr Dubrov; and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Joining the crew aboard station the next day were Crew-2 mission crew members: Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo

