Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 13, 2021 / 4:45 PM

NASA, ULA pursue precision launch for Lucy asteroid mission

By
A technician with Lockheed Martin in Colorado inspects the Lucy spacecraft's solar arrays, which are 24 feet in diameter. Photo courtesy of NASA
A technician with Lockheed Martin in Colorado inspects the Lucy spacecraft's solar arrays, which are 24 feet in diameter. Photo courtesy of NASA

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 13 (UPI) -- NASA has worked years to build a spacecraft to examine eight asteroids for clues about the origins of the solar system, and now the agency has a three-week period to launch starting this weekend.

The launch period will begin the earliest possible attempt at 5:34 a.m. EDT Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Advertisement

The launch is to send the $981 million mission on a complex journey of billions of miles, in a complex trajectory weaving through the solar system to eventually study the eight asteroids over a 12-year period.

The farthest point of the journey will be over 400 million miles from Earth's orbit of the sun -- the relative distance of Jupiter's orbit from Earth's.

RELATED NASA puts final pieces together for Psyche metal asteroid mission

Such interplanetary missions are particularly challenging to launch because extreme precision is needed, John Elbon, chief operating officer of launch provider United Launch Alliance, said in a press conference Wednesday.

For example, Lucy will loop through the inner solar system and past Earth three times to gain speed from the Earth's gravity.

"It's very important that we get launched early in that three-week window. We're focused on the first day," Elbon said.

Advertisement
RELATED NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts name their capsule Endurance

ULA's launch on an Atlas V rocket would face only a 10% risk of storm clouds that could nix the attempt Saturday, according to a U.S. Space Force forecast. If technical or other issues cause a delay, the risk of bad weather for the launch rises to 50% on Sunday morning.

The spacecraft is about 43 feet long and has two very large disc-like solar arrays about 24 feet in diameter. It carries four instruments designed to scan and determine the nature of the asteroids' composition, temperature and topography.

Lucy would be the first mission to visit the Trojan asteroids, which NASA believes are debris left from the formation of Jupiter, Saturn and the outer planets. The asteroids have been locked into Jupiter's orbit since that time by the gas giant's gravitational force.

RELATED Perseverance rover's images confirm flood episodes on Mars, researchers say

While the asteroids near Jupiter are likely from the same era of the solar system's formation, color variations from grey to red could mean they come from disparate regions, Hal Levison, Lucy principal investigator, said during the press conference.

Such color differentiation "clearly is telling us something really fundamental about the history of the solar system," said Levison, a scientist with the Southwest Research Institute in Texas, which leads the mission.

Advertisement

Hundreds of technicians at NASA's Goddard Spaceflight Center in Maryland assembled Lucy, said Donya Douglas-Bradshaw, Lucy project manager.

"I think the largest challenge over the years certainly had to do with the pandemic," Douglas-Bradshaw said. "When you're building hardware and integrating and testing it, there's a lot of hands on, and so it was particularly challenging to try to build it and maintain the safety of the workforce."

Out-of-this-world images from space

This composite image made from six frames shows the International Space Station, with a crew of seven aboard, in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly 5 miles per second on April 23, 2021, as seen from Nottingham, Md. Aboard are: NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Mark Vande Hei; Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy, Pyotr Dubrov; and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Joining the crew aboard station the next day were Crew-2 mission crew members: Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo

Latest Headlines

New cane with camera, sensors may help visually impaired
Science News // 4 hours ago
New cane with camera, sensors may help visually impaired
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Researchers at Stanford University have given the traditional white cane used by the visually impaired to navigate the world a technological upgrade designed to help them better avoid potential obstacles, they said.
Blue Origin launches William Shatner, TV's Captain Kirk, into space and back
Science News // 10 hours ago
Blue Origin launches William Shatner, TV's Captain Kirk, into space and back
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "Star Trek" actor William Shatner went boldly into space Wednesday morning with three crew members on a Blue Origin rocket launched from West Texas.
Russian space movie crew plans return to Earth on Saturday
Science News // 15 hours ago
Russian space movie crew plans return to Earth on Saturday
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A crew of three Russian space flyers are expected to leave the International Space Station Saturday night after a nearly two-week mission during which they filmed the first narrative feature film shot in space.
Tooth analysis suggests earliest Native Americans came from Siberia, not Japan
Science News // 18 hours ago
Tooth analysis suggests earliest Native Americans came from Siberia, not Japan
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- While theories suggest that Native Americans are descended from people who migrated north from Japan, new research suggests that the earliest inhabitants of the Americas were descended from people in Siberia and Beringia
'Star Trek' legend William Shatner set for launch into real space
Science News // 1 day ago
'Star Trek' legend William Shatner set for launch into real space
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Blue Origin plans to launch legendary "Star Trek" actor William Shatner into space with three other crew members from Texas on Wednesday.
Chemicals in plastic containers, cosmetics linked to risk for earlier death in study
Science News // 1 day ago
Chemicals in plastic containers, cosmetics linked to risk for earlier death in study
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Daily exposure to chemicals used in the manufacture of plastic food containers and cosmetics, may cause up to 100,000 premature deaths among adults in the United States annually, an Environmental Pollution study found.
Archaeologists in Israel uncover large 1,500-year-old wine factory
Science News // 2 days ago
Archaeologists in Israel uncover large 1,500-year-old wine factory
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in Israel say they have uncovered what's believed to be what was once the world's largest wine production complex that operated during the Byzantine Period some 1,500 years ago.
Non-profit to send 12 disabled people on weightlessness flight
Science News // 2 days ago
Non-profit to send 12 disabled people on weightlessness flight
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Twelve people with disabilities plan to experience more than seven minutes of weightlessness on a zero-gravity airplane flight from California next week as part of a mission to advance space exploration accessibility.
Experts: Social media trend of 'dry scooping' energy drinks may be dangerous
Science News // 5 days ago
Experts: Social media trend of 'dry scooping' energy drinks may be dangerous
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Teens may be at risk for serious health problems due to a new workout fad trending on social media: eating powdered energy supplements without diluting them in water, researchers said Friday.
Air, noise pollution could increase heart failure risk, study says
Science News // 5 days ago
Air, noise pollution could increase heart failure risk, study says
Years of exposure to air pollution and traffic noise could make you more vulnerable to heart failure, a new study warns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blue Origin launches William Shatner, TV's Captain Kirk, into space and back
Blue Origin launches William Shatner, TV's Captain Kirk, into space and back
Tooth analysis suggests earliest Native Americans came from Siberia, not Japan
Tooth analysis suggests earliest Native Americans came from Siberia, not Japan
'Star Trek' legend William Shatner set for launch into real space
'Star Trek' legend William Shatner set for launch into real space
Chemicals in plastic containers, cosmetics linked to risk for earlier death in study
Chemicals in plastic containers, cosmetics linked to risk for earlier death in study
Russian space movie crew plans return to Earth on Saturday
Russian space movie crew plans return to Earth on Saturday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/