Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 6, 2021 / 11:13 AM

Tree rings show climate change making hurricanes wetter, more dangerous

By
Denise Mann, HealthDay News
Researchers say climate change is making hurricanes such as Florence -- two people sit on a bench in downtown Wilmington, N.C., at the flooded waters edge after the storm had been downgraded to a tropical storm -- bigger, wetter and more dangerous. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Researchers say climate change is making hurricanes such as Florence -- two people sit on a bench in downtown Wilmington, N.C., at the flooded waters edge after the storm had been downgraded to a tropical storm -- bigger, wetter and more dangerous. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The rings of stately pines on the coasts of North and South Carolina offer telling long-term evidence of climate change and a chilling forecast for the future.

The upshot: The last 300 years have gotten wetter and wetter, making hurricanes ever more dangerous.

Advertisement

"Our findings suggest that the maximum amount of rainfall from these storms is increasing and is likely going to continue to do so in a warmer world," said Justin Maxwell, a climatologist at Indiana University Bloomington, who led the new study.

Heavier storms are especially risky for coastal cities with lots of hard surfaces that don't allow water to seep into the ground, he said.

RELATED Ida's record rainfall in NYC, Northeast driven by climate change

Potential dangers include infectious diseases from bacteria and disease-carrying organisms in floodwater, as well as flood-related injuries. In addition, chemical spills -- a risk when industrial facilities are flooded -- may release toxic chemicals into nearby water and air.

For the study, Maxwell's team analyzed tree rings from longleaf pine trees on the Carolinas' coast to see if rainfall has gotten heavier during the past 300 years. Until now, data went only as far back as 1948. But tree-ring data can reveal not only a tree's age but also the weather history where it grew.

Advertisement

The reconstruction revealed hurricane-related rainfall since the year 1700 rose between 2.5 and 5 inches during extreme years.

RELATED Venice faces rising flood risks in the decades ahead

"An increase of 2.5 to 5 inches of rain is a lot and will present problems for cities as this trend continues," Maxwell said.

Rainfall totals correlated with average hurricane length and speed, suggesting that the increased rainfall is due to the slowing of storms.

"They are more likely to stall and are hovering in one location longer, producing more rain," Maxwell said.

RELATED Report: Climate change indicators saw record highs last year

Climate change and global warming could be driving these trends, he said.

"A warmer world leads to weaker global winds and when these winds are weaker, tropical cyclones are more likely to meander and stall in a small area, which will result in more rainfall for that location," Maxwell explained.

Most of the increase in hurricane-generated rainfall occurred during the last 60 years, he noted. Infamous examples of slow-moving storms are Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and Hurricane Florence in 2018.

"Recent hurricanes Ida and Nicholas were also slow-moving storms that produced high rainfall totals and widespread flooding," he said. "We expect these types of storms to be more common in a warmer world."

Advertisement

Being forewarned is forearmed, Maxwell said.

"Having an understanding that these storms are getting wetter can help coastal committees be more prepared for flooding," he said.

The findings were published in the Oct. 12 issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

While the study looked only at the Carolinas, there is some evidence that extreme rainfall has been increasing over the United States in general, according to Tom Knutson, leader of the Weather and Climate Dynamic Division at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Princeton, N.J. He reviewed the findings.

The dangers of inland flooding are real and should be taken seriously, Knutson said.

He recalled Hurricane Harvey, a devastating category 4 hurricane that claimed more than 100 lives in 2017.

"When Hurricane Harvey stalled out over Houston in 2017, it rained for three days, resulting in more than 3-feet of rain in some areas and lots of flooding and health issues among residents," Knutson said. "Harvey is a classic example of how bad the situation can get when a hurricane stalls out."

A record 18 storms and hurricanes have made landfall in the United States in the past two years, the Washington Post recently reported.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has information on how to prepare for a flood.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: E-cigarette aerosols contain thousands of potentially harmful chemicals
Science News // 3 hours ago
Study: E-cigarette aerosols contain thousands of potentially harmful chemicals
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- E-cigarettes and other vaping devices contain thousands of unknown chemicals and substances not disclosed by manufacturers, including industrial materials and caffeine, a Chemical Research in Toxicology study found.
Income inequality may be dragging down math skills in U.S. kids
Science News // 11 hours ago
Income inequality may be dragging down math skills in U.S. kids
The United States has the highest income gap in the developed world, and it's affecting how kids do in school, new research suggests.
Study: Medicinal properties of spider silk have no basis in science
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Medicinal properties of spider silk have no basis in science
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The supposed healing properties of spider silk may have no basis in science, according to the authors of a study published Tuesday by iScience. Earlier studies may have been compromised, they said.
Scientists uncover rare ancient toilet in what was once royal mansion in Jerusalem
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists uncover rare ancient toilet in what was once royal mansion in Jerusalem
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Archaeologists have discovered a rare private toilet in what was once a part of a royal mansion in Jerusalem, Israeli officials announced Tuesday.
Russian actress, director enter space station to film movie
Science News // 1 day ago
Russian actress, director enter space station to film movie
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Russian actor, director and cosmonaut entered International Space Station Tuesday, where they will stay nearly two weeks to film the first full-length movie shot in space.
Urban heat exposure has increased 3-fold globally since 1980s, study finds
Science News // 1 day ago
Urban heat exposure has increased 3-fold globally since 1980s, study finds
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The number of days during which city residents worldwide are exposed to extreme heat and humidity has tripled since the 1980s, a study published Monday by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found.
'Star Trek' alum William Shatner to go to space on Blue Origin flight next week
Science News // 2 days ago
'Star Trek' alum William Shatner to go to space on Blue Origin flight next week
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Actor William Shatner -- who regularly ventured across space and time as Capt. James T. Kirk on "Star Trek" for three years on television and in seven feature films -- is headed to space for real.
NASA plans careful restart for Mars helicopter after quiet period
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA plans careful restart for Mars helicopter after quiet period
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Mars helicopter Ingenuity is on its own without NASA's guidance for two weeks as the sun interferes with communications to the Red Planet.
2 meteor showers, celestial trio highlight October astronomy events
Science News // 5 days ago
2 meteor showers, celestial trio highlight October astronomy events
Since the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22, the nights have grown longer than the days in the Northern Hemisphere, and the longer nights will offer some great views of the planets in addition to the upcoming meteor showers.
New U.N. tool designed to enhance flood prediction, disaster planning
Science News // 5 days ago
New U.N. tool designed to enhance flood prediction, disaster planning
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Researchers with the United Nations have developed a new tool that generates instant, accurate street-level resolution maps of floods worldwide since 1985, the agency announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scientists uncover rare ancient toilet in what was once royal mansion in Jerusalem
Scientists uncover rare ancient toilet in what was once royal mansion in Jerusalem
Russian actress, director enter space station to film movie
Russian actress, director enter space station to film movie
Study: E-cigarette aerosols contain thousands of potentially harmful chemicals
Study: E-cigarette aerosols contain thousands of potentially harmful chemicals
Study: Medicinal properties of spider silk have no basis in science
Study: Medicinal properties of spider silk have no basis in science
Income inequality may be dragging down math skills in U.S. kids
Income inequality may be dragging down math skills in U.S. kids
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/