Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 12, 2021 / 3:00 AM

NASA mulls how to dispose of the International Space Station

By
The International Space Station is seen from a departing spacecraft. Photo courtesy of NASA
The International Space Station is seen from a departing spacecraft. Photo courtesy of NASA

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A plan to use a Russian spacecraft to deorbit the International Space Station as early as 2028 remains in question because the United States does not know that nation's intentions for using the orbiting laboratory, NASA and other parties involved in the decision say.

A NASA safety panel approved a plan in 2019 that relies on Russia to modify and launch a Progress spacecraft to guide the structure into the atmosphere, where most of it would melt and the rest break up over the Pacific Ocean.

Advertisement

But Russia's agreement with space station partners -- including Europe, Japan and Canada -- ends in 2024, and Russian state media reported in April that the nation's deputy prime minister, Yuri Borisov, said it might abandon it by 2025.

Uncertainty over future Russian participation -- and developing its own space station -- has led to a non-committal stance by NASA, pending more clarity about the deorbit plan and whether Russia still will carry out the job.

RELATED Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says

"NASA is continuing to work with its international partners to ensure a safe deorbit plan of the station and is considering a number of options," spokeswoman Leah Cheshier said in an email. She would not elaborate on those options.

Advertisement

Chester said the deorbiting mission would be "shared by the ISS partnership and is negotiation-sensitive at this time." In the meantime, NASA's cost to run the space station has grown to $3 billion to $4 billion annually.

Those familiar with previous negotiations said Russia most likely is posturing to have NASA bear more of the costs for deorbiting the space laboratory.

RELATED NASA moves ahead with plan to support private space stations

The space station was projected to have a lifespan of 30 years when Russia and the United States began to launch it in sections in 1998. NASA's Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel, a group of space and engineering professionals, pushed NASA to finalize the deorbit plan by 2019.

"The details of the decommissioning plan are still under discussion with international partners and contain predecisional and non-NASA technical details, and are therefore not releasable at this time," the agency said in an email.

An early draft of the deorbit plan dating to 2010 said Russia was to modify a Progress service module, which would use its thrusters to guide the massive platform into the atmosphere starting at its normal speed of about 17,000 mph. That much of the plan is still on the table, NASA confirmed.

Advertisement
RELATED Astronauts install new solar array on 6.5-hour spacewalk

The space station would succumb gradually to Earth's gravity and the increased drag from the atmosphere. Friction from the air would heat the 450-ton structure so fast that parts of it would melt quickly. Solar panels would disappear first, while remnants of engines, laboratories and living quarters would fall into the sea.

If a Russian spacecraft isn't used, other spacecraft that could be modified include the SpaceX Dragon, Japanese H-2A or Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo capsule, according to a study of the decommissioning process by European scientists.

NASA is focused on Northrop Grumman's Cygnus as a possible alternative, Dan Huot, a space agency public affairs officer, said in an interview.

"Cygnus ... is the only other vehicle that we're looking at potentially being used besides the Russian Progress," Huot said.

Having Russia act as the demolition leader would be a matter of trust. Most officials familiar with the plan believe Russia is capable of performing the maneuver, but the uncertainly lies in whether it will -- and do so without a hitch.

Advertisement

One reason for doubt is that Russia's recent activity at the space station was marked by a hair-raising accident when its new science and living module, the Nauka, fired thrusters accidentally July 29.

That knocked the orbiting laboratory out of its normal position and caused it to spin 1 1/2 times before engineers regained control.

To prepare for the space station's ultimate demise, NASA is checking off a list of events that need to occur before it can leave orbit, Patricia Sanders, chair of the safety panel, said in an interview.

"They are doing, step by step, the work that needs to be done. Software has already been updated to optimize ... control during deorbit burns," Sanders said.

"The Russians have agreed in principle to provide the Progress capsule, but there is work that they would have to do, also," she said. "Planning like this is never easy with the space station because we have an international community, so you can't unilaterally decide what to do there."

NASA updates the safety panel at each of its quarterly meetings and will continue until the space station no longer exists, she said.

The last update came on July 15, when Sanders said the arrival of Russia's Nauka "indicates continued commitment of that partner to the station."

Advertisement

At the end of its life, space station parts that survive re-entry would fall into an area of the Pacific known as Point Nemo because it is the oceanic region farthest from land, according to NASA. Warnings would be posted internationally for boats and aircraft to avoid the area at that time.

Astronauts and cosmonauts would prepare the space station for its final flight, trying to ensure it will stay together until the heat of re-entering the Earth's atmosphere can burn up all except the biggest, most massive parts.

"Must drop as deep as possible into the atmosphere in one orbit," the early draft of the plan reads.

Out-of-this-world images from space

This composite image made from six frames shows the International Space Station, with a crew of seven aboard, in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly 5 miles per second on April 23, 2021, as seen from Nottingham, Md. Aboard are: NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Mark Vande Hei; Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy, Pyotr Dubrov; and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Joining the crew aboard station the next day were Crew-2 mission crew members: Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo

Latest Headlines

The hydrogen economy needs a 10-year plan, researchers argue
Science News // 11 hours ago
The hydrogen economy needs a 10-year plan, researchers argue
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Energy researchers insist the green economy needs hydrogen, and according to a new paper in the journal Joule, the hydrogen economy needs a 10-year plan.
OSIRIS-REx helps scientists model the orbit of hazardous asteroid Bennu
Science News // 11 hours ago
OSIRIS-REx helps scientists model the orbit of hazardous asteroid Bennu
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Using positional data collected over the course of OSIRIS-REx's two-year sample return mission, scientists were able to improve their knowledge of Bennu's trajectory by a factor of 20.
Netflix plans series on historic SpaceX Inspiration4 mission
Science News // 18 hours ago
Netflix plans series on historic SpaceX Inspiration4 mission
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix plans to cover the upcoming SpaceX launch of the first all-private orbital spaceflight in September, Inspiration4, with a five-part docuseries.
New technology allows scientists to identify proteins inside a living brain
Science News // 18 hours ago
New technology allows scientists to identify proteins inside a living brain
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Scientists can now identify proteins inside the cells of a living brain, a breakthrough that could aid investigations of brain diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.
Fossil teeth suggest shark diversity was unaffected by ancient extinction event
Science News // 1 day ago
Fossil teeth suggest shark diversity was unaffected by ancient extinction event
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An analysis of ancient shark teeth suggests the marine predators were relatively unaffected by the extinction event that wiped out 75 percent of the planet's species, including the dinosaurs.
Common air, water pollutants disrupt mucus structure, function
Science News // 1 day ago
Common air, water pollutants disrupt mucus structure, function
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Exposure to common air and water pollutants can disrupt the structure and function of the mucosal system, according to a new study, the body's natural lubricant and first line of defense against infection.
Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
Science News // 1 day ago
Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Delays and cost overruns in the development of new spacesuits threaten to interrupt NASA's planning for Artemis moon landings by 2024, the space agency's official watchdog said in a report Tuesday.
18th-century suicides highlight struggles of growing old in Georgian England
Science News // 1 day ago
18th-century suicides highlight struggles of growing old in Georgian England
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Growing old has never been easy, but new research suggests that for many the prospects of old age in Georgian England were especially grim.
Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers
Science News // 2 days ago
Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Botanists have identified a new carnivorous plant in western North America. The species, Triantha occidentalis, represents the 12th independent origin of plant carnivory.
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Science News // 2 days ago
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paleontologists in Australia have uncovered the remains of a massive pterosaur from outback Queensland.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix plans series on historic SpaceX Inspiration4 mission
Netflix plans series on historic SpaceX Inspiration4 mission
Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
The hydrogen economy needs a 10-year plan, researchers argue
The hydrogen economy needs a 10-year plan, researchers argue
New technology allows scientists to identify proteins inside a living brain
New technology allows scientists to identify proteins inside a living brain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/