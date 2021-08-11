Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 11, 2021 / 5:17 PM

The hydrogen economy needs a 10-year plan, researchers argue

By
Researchers suggest in a new commentary that a clean hydrogen economy is doable, which could include hydrogen-powered vehicles like the one former U.S. Secretary of Energy Spencer Abraham is pictured checking out, but a game plan is needed to make it happen. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
Researchers suggest in a new commentary that a clean hydrogen economy is doable, which could include hydrogen-powered vehicles like the one former U.S. Secretary of Energy Spencer Abraham is pictured checking out, but a game plan is needed to make it happen. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Energy researchers insist the green economy needs hydrogen, and according to a paper published Wednesday in the journal Joule, the hydrogen economy needs a 10-year plan.

The paper, a scientific commentary, lays out the necessities for a sustainable hydrogen economy, including development details related to infrastructure, transport, storage and use, as well as production goals and benchmarks for economic viability.

Advertisement

"An H2 economy already exists, but it involves lots of greenhouse gas emissions," commentary lead author Arun Majumdar said in a press release.

Roughly 70 million metric tons of hydrogen are produced globally each year, but U.S. producers only account for about one-seventh of that total.

RELATED Instant water disinfectant 'millions of times more effective' than commercial purification

The vast majority of that hydrogen is used to make fertilizer and petrochemicals, and almost all of it is accompanied by significant CO2 emissions. This is called "gray" H2.

"Almost all of it is based on H2 from methane. A clean H2 economy does not exist today," Majumdar, co-director of the Precourt Institute for Energy at Stanford University.

Efforts to end the economy's reliance on fossil fuels have mostly focused on the adoption of solar and wind energy.

RELATED Seaweed could reduce levels of methane cows belch into the atmosphere

But even after the planet's electrical grids are entirely supplied by green power, energy experts insist an eco-friendly fuel will be needed for industrial heat, long-haul heavy transportation and long-duration energy storage.

Advertisement

Many energy researchers and policy makers are confident that hydrogen can be that fuel.

Some researchers contend the best way to jumpstart a hydrogen economy is to invest in "blue H2," which involves the capture and use of CO2 emissions to synthesize H2. Unfortunately, blue H2 production costs 50 percent more than gray H2.

RELATED Cornell to extract energy from cow manure to meet heating demands

"To make blue H2 a viable option, research and development is needed to reduce CO2 capture costs and further improve capture completeness," researchers write in the commentary.

The cleanest form of H2 is "green H2," which involves the use of electricity and electrolyzers to split water.

Green H2 production doesn't yield greenhouse gas emissions, but it costs $4 to $6 per kilogram. The researchers suggest production costs could be halved as the price of green energy drops.

"Turquoise H2" is produced via methane pyrolysis, or methane cracking, which involves the separation of solid carbon from natural gas.

The economic value of solid carbon can help offset production costs, but the demand for solid carbon is currently insufficient to make turquoise H2 economically viable.

To make turquoise H2 a reality, policy makers will need to spearhead efforts to develop new markets for its use.

Regardless of how H2 is produced, makers will need to approach $1 per kilogram in order to build an economically viable hydrogen economy. An economically viable hydrogen economy will also require pipelines, as well as storage and distribution facilities.

Advertisement

"Developing and siting new pipeline infrastructure is generally expensive and involves challenges of social acceptance," researchers write.

"Therefore, it is important to explore alternative approaches for a hydrogen economy that does not require a new H2 pipeline infrastructure," they write.

According to the commentary's authors, the U.S. Geological Survey should be called upon to conduct a national survey of suitable underground hydrogen storage locations.

Latest Headlines

OSIRIS-REx helps scientists model the orbit of hazardous asteroid Bennu
Science News // 49 minutes ago
OSIRIS-REx helps scientists model the orbit of hazardous asteroid Bennu
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Using positional data collected over the course of OSIRIS-REx's two-year sample return mission, scientists were able to improve their knowledge of Bennu's trajectory by a factor of 20.
Netflix plans series on historic SpaceX Inspiration4 mission
Science News // 7 hours ago
Netflix plans series on historic SpaceX Inspiration4 mission
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix plans to cover the upcoming SpaceX launch of the first all-private orbital spaceflight in September, Inspiration4, with a five-part docuseries.
New technology allows scientists to identify proteins inside a living brain
Science News // 7 hours ago
New technology allows scientists to identify proteins inside a living brain
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Scientists can now identify proteins inside the cells of a living brain, a breakthrough that could aid investigations of brain diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.
Fossil teeth suggest shark diversity was unaffected by ancient extinction event
Science News // 1 day ago
Fossil teeth suggest shark diversity was unaffected by ancient extinction event
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An analysis of ancient shark teeth suggests the marine predators were relatively unaffected by the extinction event that wiped out 75 percent of the planet's species, including the dinosaurs.
Common air, water pollutants disrupt mucus structure, function
Science News // 1 day ago
Common air, water pollutants disrupt mucus structure, function
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Exposure to common air and water pollutants can disrupt the structure and function of the mucosal system, according to a new study, the body's natural lubricant and first line of defense against infection.
Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
Science News // 1 day ago
Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Delays and cost overruns in the development of new spacesuits threaten to interrupt NASA's planning for Artemis moon landings by 2024, the space agency's official watchdog said in a report Tuesday.
18th-century suicides highlight struggles of growing old in Georgian England
Science News // 1 day ago
18th-century suicides highlight struggles of growing old in Georgian England
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Growing old has never been easy, but new research suggests that for many the prospects of old age in Georgian England were especially grim.
Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers
Science News // 2 days ago
Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Botanists have identified a new carnivorous plant in western North America. The species, Triantha occidentalis, represents the 12th independent origin of plant carnivory.
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Science News // 2 days ago
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paleontologists in Australia have uncovered the remains of a massive pterosaur from outback Queensland.
Climate change worsens wildfires, posing a direct threat to health
Science News // 2 days ago
Climate change worsens wildfires, posing a direct threat to health
Smoke from wildfires along the West Coast is choking the entire U.S., reminding everyone of the hazards of climate change. But that haze isn't just stinging eyes and choking breath -- it poses a direct threat to health.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
Netflix plans series on historic SpaceX Inspiration4 mission
Netflix plans series on historic SpaceX Inspiration4 mission
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Common air, water pollutants disrupt mucus structure, function
Common air, water pollutants disrupt mucus structure, function
Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers
Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/