Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 11, 2021 / 5:03 PM

OSIRIS-REx helps scientists model the orbit of hazardous asteroid Bennu

By
NASA researchers say data from OSIRIS-REx, pictured in an artist's rendering of the spacecraft preparing to touch down on the asteroid Bennu, has allowed the agency to improve its knowledge the asteroid's trajectory. File photo by NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona
NASA researchers say data from OSIRIS-REx, pictured in an artist's rendering of the spacecraft preparing to touch down on the asteroid Bennu, has allowed the agency to improve its knowledge the asteroid's trajectory. File photo by NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The half-a-kilometer-wide asteroid Bennu is already one of the most well-studied asteroids prior to the OSIRIS-REx mission.

By ysing positional data collected over the course of the two-year sample return mission, however, scientists were able to improve their knowledge of Bennu's trajectory by a factor of 20, NASA scientists said at a press briefing.

Advertisement

"The OSIRIS-REx mission collected positional data for Bennu to a level never captured before on any asteroid," Lindley Johnson, planetary defense officer at NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office at NASA Headquarters, said during the briefing on Wednesday.

The OSIRIS-REx mission's primary scientific objective was to collect and return rock samples from the surface of Bennu.

RELATED Marsquakes, water on other planets, asteroid hunting highlight 2020 in space

But because asteroids conducive to sample-return missions tend to have Earth-like orbits -- making them potentially hazardous objects -- scientists used the OSIRIS-REx mission as an opportunity to collect vital information about the asteroid's trajectory.

Before, during and after OSIRIS-REx's trip around Bennu, NASA continuously pinged the spacecraft with radio signals.

By measuring the time those signals took to reach the spacecraft and then bounce back, scientists were able to precisely measure the its position in relation to Earth.

RELATED OSIRIS-REx successfully stows sample of asteroid Bennu

In addition, OSIRIS-REx used its many instruments to map and measure the asteroid from a multitude of vantages as it bobbed and weaved its way around Bennu, swooping down for closeups of various nooks and crannies and ascending for wide-angle views of the entire rubble pile.

Advertisement

"The trajectory of the spacecraft was really amazing, I like to compare it to a hummingbird," said Dante Lauretta, study co-author and OSIRIS-REx principal investigator at the University of Arizona.

The plethora of data collected over the course of two years allowed scientists to constrain the position of Bennu in relationship to the spacecraft.

RELATED Iron 'whiskers' found covering Itokawa asteroid samples

In addition to acquiring loads of positional data, researchers were also able to more precisely characterize the impacts of solar radiation on Bennu.

"After a lot of fancy modeling, we have a much, much better model for the trajectory of Bennu," Davide Farnocchia, scientist with the Center for Near Earth Object Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

Farnocchia is the lead author of a new paper on the trajectory of Bennu and the risk it poses to planet Earth.

Currently, scientists peg the odds of Bennu striking Earth between now and 2300 at about 1 in 1,750, or 0.057%.

According to Johnson, If Bennu were to strike the Eastern Seaboard, the devastation would stretch up and down the coast.

"But we should remember that the risk carried by Bennu is smaller than the risk coming from undiscovered objects of a similar size," Farnocchia said.

Advertisement

There is still uncertainty about Bennu's future orbit. That's because an asteroid's trajectory can be altered by what are called gravitational keyholes.

If Bennu passes by another planetary object at just the right moment, a gravitational push or pull might alter the asteroid's trajectory enough to put it on a collision course with Earth.

By constraining Bennu's trajectory, researchers were able to rule out dozens of potential gravitational keyholes, but several still pose a small but real threat.

It may be decades before scientists can be certain whether Bennu will hit one of those keyholes or not, the scientists caution.

In total, Farnocchia and his colleagues accounted for 343 solar system objects that could potentially perturb the trajectory of Bennu in their model.

"Right now the greatest source of uncertainty is related to the mass of all the other asteroids that we've including in the model," he said.

As NASA and the scientists at the Planetary Defense Coordination Office continue to search for new and potentially hazardous objects, the space agency can have confidence that sample return missions provide vital information for gauging the collision risk posed by a target asteroid.

"OSIRIS-REx has been a pathfinder mission and it can be used to inform future missions to newly discovered hazardous asteroids," Johnson said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

The hydrogen economy needs a 10-year plan, researchers argue
Science News // 35 minutes ago
The hydrogen economy needs a 10-year plan, researchers argue
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Energy researchers insist the green economy needs hydrogen, and according to a new paper in the journal Joule, the hydrogen economy needs a 10-year plan.
Netflix plans series on historic SpaceX Inspiration4 mission
Science News // 7 hours ago
Netflix plans series on historic SpaceX Inspiration4 mission
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix plans to cover the upcoming SpaceX launch of the first all-private orbital spaceflight in September, Inspiration4, with a five-part docuseries.
New technology allows scientists to identify proteins inside a living brain
Science News // 7 hours ago
New technology allows scientists to identify proteins inside a living brain
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Scientists can now identify proteins inside the cells of a living brain, a breakthrough that could aid investigations of brain diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.
Fossil teeth suggest shark diversity was unaffected by ancient extinction event
Science News // 1 day ago
Fossil teeth suggest shark diversity was unaffected by ancient extinction event
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An analysis of ancient shark teeth suggests the marine predators were relatively unaffected by the extinction event that wiped out 75 percent of the planet's species, including the dinosaurs.
Common air, water pollutants disrupt mucus structure, function
Science News // 1 day ago
Common air, water pollutants disrupt mucus structure, function
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Exposure to common air and water pollutants can disrupt the structure and function of the mucosal system, according to a new study, the body's natural lubricant and first line of defense against infection.
Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
Science News // 1 day ago
Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Delays and cost overruns in the development of new spacesuits threaten to interrupt NASA's planning for Artemis moon landings by 2024, the space agency's official watchdog said in a report Tuesday.
18th-century suicides highlight struggles of growing old in Georgian England
Science News // 1 day ago
18th-century suicides highlight struggles of growing old in Georgian England
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Growing old has never been easy, but new research suggests that for many the prospects of old age in Georgian England were especially grim.
Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers
Science News // 2 days ago
Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Botanists have identified a new carnivorous plant in western North America. The species, Triantha occidentalis, represents the 12th independent origin of plant carnivory.
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Science News // 2 days ago
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paleontologists in Australia have uncovered the remains of a massive pterosaur from outback Queensland.
Climate change worsens wildfires, posing a direct threat to health
Science News // 2 days ago
Climate change worsens wildfires, posing a direct threat to health
Smoke from wildfires along the West Coast is choking the entire U.S., reminding everyone of the hazards of climate change. But that haze isn't just stinging eyes and choking breath -- it poses a direct threat to health.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
Netflix plans series on historic SpaceX Inspiration4 mission
Netflix plans series on historic SpaceX Inspiration4 mission
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Common air, water pollutants disrupt mucus structure, function
Common air, water pollutants disrupt mucus structure, function
Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers
Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/