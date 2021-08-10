Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 5:07 PM

Fossil teeth suggest shark diversity was unaffected by ancient extinction event

By
Researchers analyzed more than 1,000 fossil shark teeth to better understand how shark diversity was affected by the K-Pg extinction event. Photo by Benjamin Kear, Bazzi M et. al/PLOS Biology
Researchers analyzed more than 1,000 fossil shark teeth to better understand how shark diversity was affected by the K-Pg extinction event. Photo by Benjamin Kear, Bazzi M et. al/PLOS Biology

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An analysis of ancient shark teeth suggests the marine predators were relatively unaffected by the extinction event that wiped out 75 percent of the planet's species, including the dinosaurs.

The Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event, which most scientists now estimate was triggered by a massive asteroid impact, killed off not only the Earth's largest land-dwellers, but also massive marine reptiles like mosasaurs and plesiosaurs.

Advertisement

According to a new paper, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Biology, shark diversity began declining prior to the K-Pg extinction event and remained stable during and after the global catastrophe.

For the study, evolutionary biologists analyzed the morphology of 1,239 fossil shark teeth, remains spanning 27 million years and comprising species from eight existing orders and one extinct order.

RELATED Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile

Though the fossils showed shark diversity as relatively constant during the mass extinction event, the marine predators weren't entirely immune. Scientists found evidence of isolated extinctions, particularly among predators with triangular blade-like teeth.

These selective predators may have died out following the disappearance of their preferred prey, researchers said.

Some shark groups increased their diversity in the wake of the K-Pg extinction.

RELATED Scientists find unexplained collection of fossilized shark teeth in Jerusalem

For example, members of the Odontaspididae family, a group of fish-eating sharks with narrow, cusped teeth, quickly diversified during the early Paleogene in response to rapid speciation among finned fish.

Advertisement

The patterns observed among tooth morphology suggest sharks experienced an ecological transformation during the late Cretaceous and early Paleogene, with reptile-targeting specialists dying off and bony fish-eating generalists emerging.

"Ultimately, our study reveals a complex morphological response to the end-Cretaceous mass extinction and highlights an event that influenced the evolution of modern sharks," researchers wrote.

RELATED Man who found 2 megalodon teeth says it's like finding 'fragment of history'

Latest Headlines

Common air, water pollutants disrupt mucus structure, function
Science News // 2 hours ago
Common air, water pollutants disrupt mucus structure, function
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Exposure to common air and water pollutants can disrupt the structure and function of the mucosal system, according to a new study, the body's natural lubricant and first line of defense against infection.
Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
Science News // 6 hours ago
Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Delays and cost overruns in the development of new spacesuits threaten to interrupt NASA's planning for Artemis moon landings by 2024, the space agency's official watchdog said in a report Tuesday.
18th-century suicides highlight struggles of growing old in Georgian England
Science News // 6 hours ago
18th-century suicides highlight struggles of growing old in Georgian England
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Growing old has never been easy, but new research suggests that for many the prospects of old age in Georgian England were especially grim.
Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers
Science News // 1 day ago
Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Botanists have identified a new carnivorous plant in western North America. The species, Triantha occidentalis, represents the 12th independent origin of plant carnivory.
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Science News // 1 day ago
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paleontologists in Australia have uncovered the remains of a massive pterosaur from outback Queensland.
Climate change worsens wildfires, posing a direct threat to health
Science News // 1 day ago
Climate change worsens wildfires, posing a direct threat to health
Smoke from wildfires along the West Coast is choking the entire U.S., reminding everyone of the hazards of climate change. But that haze isn't just stinging eyes and choking breath -- it poses a direct threat to health.
Study: Mental toll of COVID-19 fueled anti-government sentiment, protests
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Mental toll of COVID-19 fueled anti-government sentiment, protests
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- According to a new survey, the pandemic's psychological toll, including frustrations with shifting public health policies, has motivated citizens to engage in protest or political violence.
Perseverance rover's first drilling attempt on Mars turns up empty
Science News // 3 days ago
Perseverance rover's first drilling attempt on Mars turns up empty
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- NASA said the Persevrance rover's first drilling attempt on Mars was unsuccessful, failing to collect any rock during the effort.
SpaceX briefly puts together largest rocket in history at Texas base
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX briefly puts together largest rocket in history at Texas base
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX briefly constructed the largest rocket ever made Friday, attaching the U.S. aerospace company's Starship spacecraft to the Super Heavy booster at its facility in Texas.
Researchers: Cave lion cub 'best preserved Ice Age animal ever found'
Science News // 4 days ago
Researchers: Cave lion cub 'best preserved Ice Age animal ever found'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A team of scientists studying cave lion cubs found in a Siberian cave said a 28,000-year-old specimen "is probably the best preserved Ice Age animal ever found."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers
Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers
Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
Study: Mental toll of COVID-19 fueled anti-government sentiment, protests
Study: Mental toll of COVID-19 fueled anti-government sentiment, protests
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Common air, water pollutants disrupt mucus structure, function
Common air, water pollutants disrupt mucus structure, function
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/