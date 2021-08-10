Trending
Aug. 10, 2021 / 2:28 PM

Common air, water pollutants disrupt mucus structure, function

By
New research suggests common pollutants, including airborne particle pollution, can damage the body's mucosal system. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
New research suggests common pollutants, including airborne particle pollution, can damage the body's mucosal system. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Exposure to common air and water pollutants can disrupt the structure and function of the mucosal system, according to a new study, the body's natural lubricant and first line of defense against infection.

The new paper -- a review of the scientific literature, published Tuesday in the journal Biophysics Reviews -- highlights important links between common pollutants and human health problems.

"Mucosal barriers are really important to protect various body systems, but that mucosal function is only there if we don't damage it," study co-author Oliver Lieleg said in a press release.

"Sadly, our native mucosal systems are being compromised by micro- and nanoparticles present in our environment," said Lieleg, a professor of biomechanics at the Technical University of Munich.

RELATED Sea squirts provide insights into gut defense evolution

Through a review of recent literature on the subject, researchers determined that particulate matter exposure can yield four primary effects on the mucosal system.

Structural disruption can produce holes in the mucosal barrier, allowing pathogens and toxins easier access to the body's cells. Pollutant particles can also serve as transport vehicles for invading pathogens and toxins.

Research suggests exposure to air and water contaminants can cause cells to produce too much or too little mucus, impeding proper cellular function.

RELATED Minimal air pollution can trigger lung conditions in kids

Finally, the quality, or stiffness, of the mucus itself can be altered by particle pollution.

"Mucus is a complex mixture of components, and keeping the composition right is important," Lieleg said.

"Imagine if you add too much flour to the recipe when making a dough. The bread would come out hard and brittle. Contaminating mucus with black carbon or microplastic has similar negative effects and can alter mucus structure and function," he said.

RELATED Study: More air pollution, worse COVID-19 outcomes

Ash from volcanoes and wildfires, as well as soot from human activities, can also increase the risk of exposure for the mucosal system. Researchers suggest microplastics in water can also disrupt the body's natural lubrication system.

Several studies have found links between particulate matter exposure and a variety of health problems in both humans and animals, including heart and respiratory diseases.

Particle pollution exposure has also been linked with a variety of cancers.

Many of these negative health outcomes could be explained by pollution's impacts on the mucosal system.

"This is a topic we have to deal with and soon. That is clear as of today," said Lieleg. "Still, we need more research to better understand which particles pose a threat and why. Those further insights are needed, so we can figure out how best to mitigate these effects."

Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
Science News // 4 hours ago
Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Delays and cost overruns in the development of new spacesuits threaten to interrupt NASA's planning for Artemis moon landings by 2024, the space agency's official watchdog said in a report Tuesday.
18th-century suicides highlight struggles of growing old in Georgian England
Science News // 5 hours ago
18th-century suicides highlight struggles of growing old in Georgian England
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Growing old has never been easy, but new research suggests that for many the prospects of old age in Georgian England were especially grim.
Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers
Science News // 22 hours ago
Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Botanists have identified a new carnivorous plant in western North America. The species, Triantha occidentalis, represents the 12th independent origin of plant carnivory.
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Science News // 1 day ago
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paleontologists in Australia have uncovered the remains of a massive pterosaur from outback Queensland.
Climate change worsens wildfires, posing a direct threat to health
Science News // 1 day ago
Climate change worsens wildfires, posing a direct threat to health
Smoke from wildfires along the West Coast is choking the entire U.S., reminding everyone of the hazards of climate change. But that haze isn't just stinging eyes and choking breath -- it poses a direct threat to health.
Study: Mental toll of COVID-19 fueled anti-government sentiment, protests
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Mental toll of COVID-19 fueled anti-government sentiment, protests
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- According to a new survey, the pandemic's psychological toll, including frustrations with shifting public health policies, has motivated citizens to engage in protest or political violence.
Perseverance rover's first drilling attempt on Mars turns up empty
Science News // 3 days ago
Perseverance rover's first drilling attempt on Mars turns up empty
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- NASA said the Persevrance rover's first drilling attempt on Mars was unsuccessful, failing to collect any rock during the effort.
SpaceX briefly puts together largest rocket in history at Texas base
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX briefly puts together largest rocket in history at Texas base
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX briefly constructed the largest rocket ever made Friday, attaching the U.S. aerospace company's Starship spacecraft to the Super Heavy booster at its facility in Texas.
Researchers: Cave lion cub 'best preserved Ice Age animal ever found'
Science News // 4 days ago
Researchers: Cave lion cub 'best preserved Ice Age animal ever found'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A team of scientists studying cave lion cubs found in a Siberian cave said a 28,000-year-old specimen "is probably the best preserved Ice Age animal ever found."
Smaller volcanoes can cause bigger disruption, study finds
Science News // 4 days ago
Smaller volcanoes can cause bigger disruption, study finds
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Eruptions from relatively minor volcanoes could incapacitate vital infrastructure, upend global trade routes and cost the economy billions, a new study has found.
