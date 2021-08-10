Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Delays and cost overruns developing new spacesuits could derail NASA's planned return to the moon by 2024, the space agency's official watchdog said in a report Tuesday.
Cost projections for the spacesuit development are approaching $1 billion, according to the report from NASA's Office of the Inspector General. It attributed delays to the coronavirus pandemic, technical challenges and shortfalls in congressional funding.
"Given these anticipated delays in spacesuit development, a lunar landing in late 2024 as NASA currently plans is not feasible," the OIG said in the report. It recommended that the space agency reorganize its schedule and its anticipated contract award to the private sector to build the spacesuits.
In response to the release of the report, SpaceX's Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday morning, "SpaceX could do it if need be." His company has the only contract to build a lunar lander for the Artemis program at nearly $3 billion.
NASA has kept a 2024 moon landing on its schedule, even though officials at the agency have said such a date is unlikely because Congress has funded the program at a fraction of the agency's budget requests.
NASA said in an official response to the OIG that the space agency agreed with the report's recommendations, particularly to ensure the spacesuits are tested in space before they are used on the moon.
"Demonstration and testing ... on [the International Space Station] are a priority," Kathy Lueders, NASA's associate administrator for human exploration, wrote in a letter dated Wednesday.
Jasmin Moghbeli
Moghbeli poses for a portrait in the Systems Engineering Simulator for the International Space Station and advanced spaceflight programs at the Johnson Space Center on July 9, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Jessica Watkins
Watkins is helped into a spacesuit before underwater spacewalk training at Johnson Space Center on May 22, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA
Kayla Barron
Barron dons her spacesuit in Houston on July 12, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
Kate Rubins
Rubins prepares for a spacewalk on board the International Space Station on August 10, 2016. She will train for the moon mission. Photo courtesy of NASA
Christina Koch
Koch collects and packs Mizuna mustard greens grown and harvested inside the International Space Station's veggie botany facility on November 13, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo courtesy of NASA
Anne McClain
Expedition 59 astronaut McClain is helped out of the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft just minutes after she landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on June 25, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Stephanie Wilson
Wilson poses for a portrait at Johnson Space Center on July 11, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Jessica Meir
Meir sits for her portrait in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit, the suit used for spacewalks, on September 11, 2018. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Josh Valcarcel/NASA
Nicole Aunapu Mann
Nicole Aunapu Mann attends the announcement that she was being assigned to the Boeing CST-100 Starliner Crew test flight to the International Space Station on August 3, 2018. Photo Bill Ingalls/NASA
Tracy Caldwell Dyson
Dyson pauses for a portrait in her spacesuit before going underwater in the Neutral Buoyancy Lab at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on July 8, 2019. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
Loral O'Hara
O'Hara stands in front of a T-38 trainer aircraft at Ellington Field near Johnson Space Center on June 6, 2017. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA
Zena Cardman
Cardman awaits the next steps from instructors during water survival training in Houston on August 23, 2017. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA
Sunita Williams
Expedition 32 flight engineer and Expedition 33 commander Williams participates in spacesuit fit check at the Johnson Space Center on September 8, 2011. Photo courtesy of NASA
Jeanette Epps
Epps sits for her portrait on September 30, 2009. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA
Megan McArthur
McArthur poses for a portrait on the Crew Access Arm of the mobile launcher at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25, 2019. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA
Shannon Walker
Walker welcomes viewers at the Johnson Space Center to watch the live coverage of Expedition 40/41 launch as it unfolds at Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on May 28, 2014. Members of the crew can be seen on the nearby screen. Photo courtesy of NASA