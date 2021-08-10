Spacesuit delays threaten moon landing plans, NASA watchdog says

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Delays and cost overruns developing new spacesuits could derail NASA's planned return to the moon by 2024, the space agency's official watchdog said in a report Tuesday.

Cost projections for the spacesuit development are approaching $1 billion, according to the report from NASA's Office of the Inspector General. It attributed delays to the coronavirus pandemic, technical challenges and shortfalls in congressional funding.

"Given these anticipated delays in spacesuit development, a lunar landing in late 2024 as NASA currently plans is not feasible," the OIG said in the report. It recommended that the space agency reorganize its schedule and its anticipated contract award to the private sector to build the spacesuits.

In response to the release of the report, SpaceX's Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday morning, "SpaceX could do it if need be." His company has the only contract to build a lunar lander for the Artemis program at nearly $3 billion.

NASA has kept a 2024 moon landing on its schedule, even though officials at the agency have said such a date is unlikely because Congress has funded the program at a fraction of the agency's budget requests.

NASA said in an official response to the OIG that the space agency agreed with the report's recommendations, particularly to ensure the spacesuits are tested in space before they are used on the moon.

"Demonstration and testing ... on [the International Space Station] are a priority," Kathy Lueders, NASA's associate administrator for human exploration, wrote in a letter dated Wednesday.