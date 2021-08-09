Trending
Science News
Aug. 9, 2021 / 10:58 AM

Study: Mental toll of COVID-19 fueled anti-government sentiment, protests

By
A man holds a mask from his vehicle during a car protest&nbsp;near the state capitol building in Annapolis, Md., in April 2020 to reopen Maryland and end the stay at home order imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A man holds a mask from his vehicle during a car protest near the state capitol building in Annapolis, Md., in April 2020 to reopen Maryland and end the stay at home order imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has taxed national healthcare systems, stunted local economies and overburdened global supply chains, but according to a new study, the crisis has also destabilized the relationship between citizens and state.

According to a new survey, published Monday in the journal Psychological Science, the pandemic's psychological toll, including frustrations with shifting public health policies, has motivated citizens to engage in protest or political violence.

"The pandemic has disrupted our normal way of living, generating frustrations, unprecedented social exclusion and a range of other concerns," study co-author Henrikas Bartusevičius said in a press release.

"Our investigations show that the psychological toll of living through a pandemic also stoked anti-government and anti-systemic attitudes that led to political violence in a number of countries," said Bartusevičius, a researcher with the Peace Research Institute Oslo in Norway.

RELATED No easy answers on COVID-19, Afghanistan, but history offers lessons

For the survey, researchers asked some 6,000 adults from the United States, Denmark, Italy and Hungary how the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted their health, finances, relationships and rights.

Survey respondents were also quizzed about dissatisfaction with their societies and governments, as well as their willingness to engage in protest or political violence.

Survey responses revealed a correlation between the pandemic's psychological burden and a person's propensity for political violence.

RELATED COVID-19, culture wars, gun violence show America's irrationality

The researchers found respondents negatively affected by the pandemic were not more likely to participate in peaceful forms of activism.

"We were also surprised to find that COVID-19 burden does not need additional triggers to motivate political violence," said Bartusevičius. "It is seemingly enough on its own."

The pandemic has impacted more than just human health and job security. Lockdown measures, mask mandates and social-distancing rules have all exacerbated the health crisis' psychological toll.

RELATED America's political pandemic festers on resentment

In the United States, survey responses suggest the pandemic's psychological burden motivated many to participate in violence during the Black Lives Matter protests and counterprotests.

"This is the first time in the modern era that highly individualized Western democracies have faced a major pandemic," study co-author Michael Bang said in a press release.

"Our research presents one of the first pieces of evidence on the disruptive potential of pandemics and associated lockdowns," said Peterson, a researcher at Aarhus University in Denmark.

Authors of the new study suggest a government's programmatic responses to the pandemic should focus on not only address the crisis' effects on human and economic health, but also on repairing the relationship between citizens and the state.

Perseverance rover's first drilling attempt on Mars turns up empty
Science News // 2 days ago
Perseverance rover's first drilling attempt on Mars turns up empty
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- NASA said the Persevrance rover's first drilling attempt on Mars was unsuccessful, failing to collect any rock during the effort.
SpaceX briefly puts together largest rocket in history at Texas base
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX briefly puts together largest rocket in history at Texas base
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX briefly constructed the largest rocket ever made Friday, attaching the U.S. aerospace company's Starship spacecraft to the Super Heavy booster at its facility in Texas.
Researchers: Cave lion cub 'best preserved Ice Age animal ever found'
Science News // 2 days ago
Researchers: Cave lion cub 'best preserved Ice Age animal ever found'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A team of scientists studying cave lion cubs found in a Siberian cave said a 28,000-year-old specimen "is probably the best preserved Ice Age animal ever found."
Smaller volcanoes can cause bigger disruption, study finds
Science News // 2 days ago
Smaller volcanoes can cause bigger disruption, study finds
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Eruptions from relatively minor volcanoes could incapacitate vital infrastructure, upend global trade routes and cost the economy billions, a new study has found.
Mars rock drilling begins after NASA's helicopter helps plan rover's route
Science News // 3 days ago
Mars rock drilling begins after NASA's helicopter helps plan rover's route
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Aided by the latest photos from Mars helicopter Ingenuity, NASA's robotic rover Perseverance prepared to drill its first rock sample, the space agency said.
Key Atlantic Ocean current system could be collapsing
Science News // 3 days ago
Key Atlantic Ocean current system could be collapsing
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation may be declining in strength, which could have consequences for weather systems worldwide, according to a new study.
Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet
Science News // 3 days ago
Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Astronomers have found signs of a planet that may have a life-supporting atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday.
Small rise in airborne pollutant exposure increases dementia risk, study finds
Science News // 4 days ago
Small rise in airborne pollutant exposure increases dementia risk, study finds
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A small increase in exposure to fine particle air pollution may increase a person's risk for dementia, a study published Wednesday by the journal Environmental Health Perspectives found.
Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart
Science News // 5 days ago
Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Researchers in China have developed a battery-less cardiac pacemaker that runs on energy derived from the heart, they said during a presentation at AIP Publishing Horizons -- Energy Storage and Conversion.
Boeing postpones Starliner capsule launch attempt over valve issue
Science News // 6 days ago
Boeing postpones Starliner capsule launch attempt over valve issue
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Boeing postponed the launch of its Starliner spacecraft Tuesday due to problems detected with valves in the capsule's propulsion system.
