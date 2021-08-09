Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 9, 2021 / 5:17 PM

Hairs of new carnivorous plant trap gnats, but allow bees to pollinate flowers

By
Triantha occidentalis produces flowering stems with sticky hairs that trap small gnats and midges, and isotopic analysis has confirmed that the plant can successfully digest the trapped insects. Photo by Danilo Lima
Triantha occidentalis produces flowering stems with sticky hairs that trap small gnats and midges, and isotopic analysis has confirmed that the plant can successfully digest the trapped insects. Photo by Danilo Lima

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Botanists have identified a new carnivorous plant in western North America. The species, Triantha occidentalis, represents the 12th independent origin of plant carnivory.

Found in bogs and wetlands from California to Alaska, and as far inland as Montana, Triantha occidentalis sprouts tall flowering stems with small, sticky hairs that trap gnats and midges.

Advertisement

According to a new paper, published online Monday in the journal PNAS, more than half the plant's nitrogen is sourced from the small insects ensnared by its hairs.

The insect-eating plant is a member of the Alismatales order, a large group of mostly aquatic flowering plants belonging to the Monocotyledons clade. Monocots include thousands of grass and grass-like flowering plants.

RELATED Newly discovered flower mimics the smell of rotting insects to trap coffin flies

"What's particularly unique about this carnivorous plant is that it traps insects near its insect-pollinated flowers," lead study author Qianshi Lin said in a press release.

"On the surface, this seems like a conflict between carnivory and pollination because you don't want to kill the insects that are helping you reproduce," said Lin, who was a doctoral student at UBC at the time of the study.

However, scientists determined that the plant species' insect-trapping hairs aren't all that sticky. The hairs possess just enough adhesiveness to ensnare small species, gnats and midges, while allowing bees and butterflies to come and go undeterred.

Advertisement
RELATED Fungi communities mostly comprise a few common species

While surveying the genome of Triantha occidentalis, scientists noticed the plant was missing a gene frequently absent in carnivorous species. Given its close proximity to other known carnivorous plants, researchers estimated the species might also be digesting insects.

Carnivorous plants are most common in habitats where nutrients are scarce but water and sunlight ware abundant.

In the field, Lin fed the plants fruit flies tagged with stable isotope nitrogen-15. After tracking the path of the nitrogen isotope, researchers confirmed that the species acquires some 65% of its nitrogen from digested insects.

RELATED Flower attracts pollinating flies by mimicking smell of attacked bee

Triantha occidentalis uses the enzyme phosphatase to break down phosphorous-bearing nutrients in the gnats and midges trapped by its hairs.

Though Triantha occidentalis is fairly common and found near many large cities, the plant's carnivory eluded scientists for decades.

Researchers now plan to take a closer look at other members of the Triantha genus to see if other carnivorous plants are hiding in plain sight.

"It seems likely that there are other members of this group that will turn out to be carnivorous," said co-author Tom Givnish, professor of botany at the University of Wisconsin.

Latest Headlines

Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Science News // 2 hours ago
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paleontologists in Australia have uncovered the remains of a massive pterosaur from outback Queensland.
Climate change worsens wildfires, posing a direct threat to health
Science News // 3 hours ago
Climate change worsens wildfires, posing a direct threat to health
Smoke from wildfires along the West Coast is choking the entire U.S., reminding everyone of the hazards of climate change. But that haze isn't just stinging eyes and choking breath -- it poses a direct threat to health.
Study: Mental toll of COVID-19 fueled anti-government sentiment, protests
Science News // 7 hours ago
Study: Mental toll of COVID-19 fueled anti-government sentiment, protests
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- According to a new survey, the pandemic's psychological toll, including frustrations with shifting public health policies, has motivated citizens to engage in protest or political violence.
Perseverance rover's first drilling attempt on Mars turns up empty
Science News // 2 days ago
Perseverance rover's first drilling attempt on Mars turns up empty
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- NASA said the Persevrance rover's first drilling attempt on Mars was unsuccessful, failing to collect any rock during the effort.
SpaceX briefly puts together largest rocket in history at Texas base
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX briefly puts together largest rocket in history at Texas base
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX briefly constructed the largest rocket ever made Friday, attaching the U.S. aerospace company's Starship spacecraft to the Super Heavy booster at its facility in Texas.
Researchers: Cave lion cub 'best preserved Ice Age animal ever found'
Science News // 3 days ago
Researchers: Cave lion cub 'best preserved Ice Age animal ever found'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A team of scientists studying cave lion cubs found in a Siberian cave said a 28,000-year-old specimen "is probably the best preserved Ice Age animal ever found."
Smaller volcanoes can cause bigger disruption, study finds
Science News // 3 days ago
Smaller volcanoes can cause bigger disruption, study finds
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Eruptions from relatively minor volcanoes could incapacitate vital infrastructure, upend global trade routes and cost the economy billions, a new study has found.
Mars rock drilling begins after NASA's helicopter helps plan rover's route
Science News // 4 days ago
Mars rock drilling begins after NASA's helicopter helps plan rover's route
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Aided by the latest photos from Mars helicopter Ingenuity, NASA's robotic rover Perseverance prepared to drill its first rock sample, the space agency said.
Key Atlantic Ocean current system could be collapsing
Science News // 4 days ago
Key Atlantic Ocean current system could be collapsing
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation may be declining in strength, which could have consequences for weather systems worldwide, according to a new study.
Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet
Science News // 4 days ago
Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Astronomers have found signs of a planet that may have a life-supporting atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Researchers: Cave lion cub 'best preserved Ice Age animal ever found'
Researchers: Cave lion cub 'best preserved Ice Age animal ever found'
Study: Mental toll of COVID-19 fueled anti-government sentiment, protests
Study: Mental toll of COVID-19 fueled anti-government sentiment, protests
Perseverance rover's first drilling attempt on Mars turns up empty
Perseverance rover's first drilling attempt on Mars turns up empty
SpaceX briefly puts together largest rocket in history at Texas base
SpaceX briefly puts together largest rocket in history at Texas base
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Paleontologists uncover fearsome 'dragon,' Australia's largest flying reptile
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/