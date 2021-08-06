Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 6, 2021 / 2:37 PM

SpaceX briefly puts together largest rocket in history at Texas base

By
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared photos Friday of the company's Starship spacecraft stacked atop its Super Heavy Booster 4 on the Launch Mount at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, in preparation for the company's first orbital Starship launch. Photo via Elon Musk/SpaceX/UPI
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared photos Friday of the company's Starship spacecraft stacked atop its Super Heavy Booster 4 on the Launch Mount at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, in preparation for the company's first orbital Starship launch. Photo via Elon Musk/SpaceX/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX briefly constructed the largest rocket ever made Friday, attaching the U.S. aerospace company's Starship spacecraft to the Super Heavy booster at its facility in Texas.

The combined height of the structure was 400 feet, nearly 40 feet taller than the next largest Saturn V rocket built by NASA.

Advertisement

The SpaceX rocket, though, will have about twice as much thrust as Saturn V, 70 meganewtons compared to 25 meganewtons.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted photos of the feat, saying it was "an honor to work with such a great team."

The two segments were connected at the Starbase R&D facility in Boca Chica, Texas, for about an hour Friday before workers took them apart again. The company used a large crane to put the two pieces together.

Pending Federal Aviation Administration approval, SpaceX plans to send the Starship into space aboard the Super Heavy for a single orbit around Earth in the coming months. Both segments will be ditched into the ocean, but the company plans to have controlled landings on land or aboard a sea platform so they can be reused, similar to its Falcon 9 rocket.

Advertisement
RELATED Government watchdog denies protests of SpaceX's lunar lander contract

In May, SpaceX conducted its first successful launch and landing of the Starship, which will serve as a vehicle for moon and Mars landings. All previous tests ended in fiery explosions.

NASA selected the Starship to land astronauts on the moon as part of the planned Artemis missions. SpaceX also has sold a private flight around the moon using Starship to Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, scheduled for early 2023.

Paul Brinkmann contributed to this report

RELATED High-stakes Boeing capsule launch postponed due to mishap at space station

Latest Headlines

Smaller volcanoes can cause bigger disruption, study finds
Science News // 2 hours ago
Smaller volcanoes can cause bigger disruption, study finds
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Eruptions from relatively minor volcanoes could incapacitate vital infrastructure, upend global trade routes and cost the economy billions, a new study has found.
Mars rock drilling begins after NASA's helicopter helps plan rover's route
Science News // 21 hours ago
Mars rock drilling begins after NASA's helicopter helps plan rover's route
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Aided by the latest photos from Mars helicopter Ingenuity, NASA's robotic rover Perseverance prepared to drill its first rock sample, the space agency said.
Key Atlantic Ocean current system could be collapsing
Science News // 1 day ago
Key Atlantic Ocean current system could be collapsing
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation may be declining in strength, which could have consequences for weather systems worldwide, according to a new study.
Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet
Science News // 1 day ago
Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Astronomers have found signs of a planet that may have a life-supporting atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday.
Small rise in airborne pollutant exposure increases dementia risk, study finds
Science News // 1 day ago
Small rise in airborne pollutant exposure increases dementia risk, study finds
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A small increase in exposure to fine particle air pollution may increase a person's risk for dementia, a study published Wednesday by the journal Environmental Health Perspectives found.
Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart
Science News // 2 days ago
Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Researchers in China have developed a battery-less cardiac pacemaker that runs on energy derived from the heart, they said during a presentation at AIP Publishing Horizons -- Energy Storage and Conversion.
Boeing postpones Starliner capsule launch attempt over valve issue
Science News // 3 days ago
Boeing postpones Starliner capsule launch attempt over valve issue
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Boeing postponed the launch of its Starliner spacecraft Tuesday due to problems detected with valves in the capsule's propulsion system.
Study: Climate change accelerates emperor penguin extinction risk
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Climate change accelerates emperor penguin extinction risk
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Climate change is accelerating the extinction risk for emperor penguins, scientists said Tuesday.
Space station mishap caused orbiting lab to rotate 1 1/2 times, NASA says
Science News // 2 days ago
Space station mishap caused orbiting lab to rotate 1 1/2 times, NASA says
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The International Space Station spun around 1 1/2 times on its main axis during a mishap Thursday when a new Russian segment of the orbiting platform malfunctioned, a NASA spokesman said.
Study: Giraffes are socially complex, misunderstood
Science News // 3 days ago
Study: Giraffes are socially complex, misunderstood
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Giraffes are as socially complex as elephants, but their communication has been misunderstood, a new study reveals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mars rock drilling begins after NASA's helicopter helps plan rover's route
Mars rock drilling begins after NASA's helicopter helps plan rover's route
Key Atlantic Ocean current system could be collapsing
Key Atlantic Ocean current system could be collapsing
Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet
Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet
Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart
Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart
Study: Giraffes are socially complex, misunderstood
Study: Giraffes are socially complex, misunderstood
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/