Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 5:59 PM

Mars rock drilling begins after NASA's helicopter helps plan rover's route

By
The Mars rover Perseverance extends a robotic arm in preparation to drill a rock sample on Mars. Photo courtesy of NASA
The Mars rover Perseverance extends a robotic arm in preparation to drill a rock sample on Mars. Photo courtesy of NASA

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Aided by the latest photos from Mars helicopter Ingenuity, NASA's robotic rover Perseverance prepared to drill its first rock sample, the space agency said.

The agency decided the drilling will occur at an area called Crater Floor Fractured Rough. NASA planned to send the first signals Thursday to start the drilling process, which could take several days, according to the agency.

Advertisement

The area shows promising signs of water activity in the ancient lakebed, said Kevin Hand, the agency's deputy chief scientist for solar system exploration.

The drilling is intended to help NASA "understand the sedimentary history of what's around us and what's in Jezero Crater," Hand said.

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science, said in a news release a day earlier, "We are on the threshold of a new era of planetary science and discovery."

Advertisement
RELATED Insight data offers clues to Mars' deep interior, formation in solar system

Orbital images have indicated sedimentary rock exists at Jezero, but the rover's instruments are more precise than those and will help scientists better understand Martian geologic history.

The rover requires about 11 days to complete drilling and sampling, as it must receive its instructions from Earth -- hundreds of millions of miles away, according to NASA.

The drill on Perseverance is made of high-grade tungsten carbide, which is used for the toughest jobs on Earth -- although it is not quite as hard as a diamond.

RELATED NASA scientists preview Mars rover's sample collection mission

The first step is to grind the surface of a rock near the planned drilling site to remove any dust or corrosion from the atmosphere. NASA then will analyze the exposed surface with multiple cameras and sensors to judge the composition of the rock. Those images were taken Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rover then will rest for a day before drilling to charge its batteries for the energy-intensive task. The drill also encases the rock sample in a tube that is sealed from the Martian atmosphere for a potential return trip to Earth on a future mission.

The drilling site was not the only one NASA had in mind. Ingenuity took images July 24 of a rock outcrop called Raised Ridges that scientists had hoped would provide more signs of ancient water activity.

Advertisement

But the helicopter flight told NASA that Raised Ridges wasn't as high or as interesting as scientists once thought, Hand said. Driving to Raised Ridges and having a disappointing outcome would have cost the agency several days of precious exploration time on the planet, he said.

"So far, we're not seeing anything at the Raised Ridges that immediately tells us we have to go there," Hand said. "The reconnaissance done by helicopter proved immensely useful in answering some very basic questions."

The tiny, 4-pound Ingenuity has flown well over a mile in total on Mars. The 10th flight July 24 and the 11th flight early Thursday each set new records for distance -- 254 yards and 415 yards, respectively. Detailed color images from the 11th flight haven't arrived on Earth yet.

Perseverance and Ingenuity were launched from Florida on July 30 last year and arrived at the Red Planet on Feb. 18.

Hand said Perseverance still may scan the Raised Ridges feature when it rolls past them in the coming months, but that no longer is a priority.

Advertisement

"We're still scratching our heads as to what exactly formed these ridges ... but we've determined they are not as raised as we thought they were," he said.

Dispatches from Mars: Perseverance rover sends images

This image, taken by the Mars helicopter Ingenuity during its ninth flight, shows a rocky terrain in the Jezero Crater area on the Martian surface on July 5, 2021. Photo courtesy of NASA

Latest Headlines

Key Atlantic Ocean current system could be collapsing
Science News // 4 hours ago
Key Atlantic Ocean current system could be collapsing
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation may be declining in strength, which could have consequences for weather systems worldwide, according to a new study.
Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet
Science News // 6 hours ago
Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Astronomers have found signs of a planet that may have a life-supporting atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday.
Small rise in airborne pollutant exposure increases dementia risk, study finds
Science News // 1 day ago
Small rise in airborne pollutant exposure increases dementia risk, study finds
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A small increase in exposure to fine particle air pollution may increase a person's risk for dementia, a study published Wednesday by the journal Environmental Health Perspectives found.
Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Researchers in China have developed a battery-less cardiac pacemaker that runs on energy derived from the heart, they said during a presentation at AIP Publishing Horizons -- Energy Storage and Conversion.
Boeing postpones Starliner capsule launch attempt over valve issue
Science News // 2 days ago
Boeing postpones Starliner capsule launch attempt over valve issue
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Boeing postponed the launch of its Starliner spacecraft Tuesday due to problems detected with valves in the capsule's propulsion system.
Study: Climate change accelerates emperor penguin extinction risk
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Climate change accelerates emperor penguin extinction risk
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Climate change is accelerating the extinction risk for emperor penguins, scientists said Tuesday.
Space station mishap caused orbiting lab to rotate 1 1/2 times, NASA says
Science News // 2 days ago
Space station mishap caused orbiting lab to rotate 1 1/2 times, NASA says
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The International Space Station spun around 1 1/2 times on its main axis during a mishap Thursday when a new Russian segment of the orbiting platform malfunctioned, a NASA spokesman said.
Study: Giraffes are socially complex, misunderstood
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Giraffes are socially complex, misunderstood
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Giraffes are as socially complex as elephants, but their communication has been misunderstood, a new study reveals.
Study: Neanderthals painted Spanish cave art in prehistoric times
Science News // 3 days ago
Study: Neanderthals painted Spanish cave art in prehistoric times
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Neanderthals painted art in Ardales cave in Andalusia, Spain, in prehistoric times -- debunking an alternative theory that it happened naturally -- researchers said Monday in a study published in PNAS.
For hungry young sea turtles, plastic at ocean's surface is 'evolutionary trap'
Science News // 3 days ago
For hungry young sea turtles, plastic at ocean's surface is 'evolutionary trap'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- After hatching, young sea turtles spend their early years traveling currents in open ocean and feeding near the surface -- where new research shows they inadvertently eat plastic waste.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Giraffes are socially complex, misunderstood
Study: Giraffes are socially complex, misunderstood
Space station mishap caused orbiting lab to rotate 1 1/2 times, NASA says
Space station mishap caused orbiting lab to rotate 1 1/2 times, NASA says
Key Atlantic Ocean current system could be collapsing
Key Atlantic Ocean current system could be collapsing
Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart
Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart
Small rise in airborne pollutant exposure increases dementia risk, study finds
Small rise in airborne pollutant exposure increases dementia risk, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/