Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 1:05 PM

Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet

By
Jake Thomas
This artist’s impression shows L 98-59b, one of the planets in the L 98-59 system 35 light-years away. Image by M. Kornmesser/ESO
This artist’s impression shows L 98-59b, one of the planets in the L 98-59 system 35 light-years away. Image by M. Kornmesser/ESO

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Astronomers have found signs of a planet that may have a life-supporting atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday.

The study, published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, focuses on a planetary system named after the star it orbits, L 98-59, according to a press release. Using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile, the team of astronomers found a rocky planet with half the mass of Venus, as well as an ocean world in the solar system 35 light-years away.

Advertisement

Astronomers also found hints that there is a fifth planet in the "habitable zone," an orbital sweet spot from a star that's not too hot and not too cold, with the possibility of liquid water on its surface.

"This system announces what is to come," Olivier Demangeon, a researcher at the Instituto de Astrofísica e Ciências do Espaço of the University of Porto in Portugal and lead author of the new study, said in the press release. "We, as a society, have been chasing terrestrial planets since the birth of astronomy, and now we are finally getting closer and closer to the detection of a terrestrial planet in the habitable zone of its star, of which we could study the atmosphere."

Advertisement
RELATED ALMA images moon-forming disk around alien world

While the discovery is significant, telescopes don't have the resolution to detect biosignatures on the small, rocky planet, according to the press release.

The study is also significant because astronomers were able to determine using the radial velocity method that the system's innermost planet is half the mass of Venus. This is the lightest planet outside the solar system measured using the technique, which calculates the wobble of the star caused by the gravitational tug of its orbiting planets.

"These results represent an important achievement in the quest for life outside the solar system," the study reads. "However, it is important to keep pushing toward smaller masses and longer periods to ensure our capacity to measure the mass of a transiting Earth analog in the habitable zone of a bright host star."

RELATED Images from Very Large Telescope offer insights into star formation

Recently, scientists have been looking to Earth's solar system for extraterrestrial life. Scientific American reported last month that researchers were looking for signs of life on the icy moons of Saturn and Jupiter.

Theoretical astrophysicist Avi Loeb also launched a philanthropy-backed effort to look into evidence of the presence of alien spaceships or satellites in our solar system in response to an unusual object by the sun and Earth, Science magazine reported.

Advertisement

RELATED First-ever rogue comet is one of the most pristine astronomers have seen

Latest Headlines

Key Atlantic Ocean current system could be collapsing
Science News // 5 minutes ago
Key Atlantic Ocean current system could be collapsing
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation may be declining in strength, which could have consequences for weather systems worldwide, according to a new study.
Small rise in airborne pollutant exposure increases dementia risk, study finds
Science News // 21 hours ago
Small rise in airborne pollutant exposure increases dementia risk, study finds
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A small increase in exposure to fine particle air pollution may increase a person's risk for dementia, a study published Wednesday by the journal Environmental Health Perspectives found.
Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Researchers in China have developed a battery-less cardiac pacemaker that runs on energy derived from the heart, they said during a presentation at AIP Publishing Horizons -- Energy Storage and Conversion.
Boeing postpones Starliner capsule launch attempt over valve issue
Science News // 2 days ago
Boeing postpones Starliner capsule launch attempt over valve issue
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Boeing postponed the launch of its Starliner spacecraft Tuesday due to problems detected with valves in the capsule's propulsion system.
Study: Climate change accelerates emperor penguin extinction risk
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Climate change accelerates emperor penguin extinction risk
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Climate change is accelerating the extinction risk for emperor penguins, scientists said Tuesday.
Space station mishap caused orbiting lab to rotate 1 1/2 times, NASA says
Science News // 1 day ago
Space station mishap caused orbiting lab to rotate 1 1/2 times, NASA says
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The International Space Station spun around 1 1/2 times on its main axis during a mishap Thursday when a new Russian segment of the orbiting platform malfunctioned, a NASA spokesman said.
Study: Giraffes are socially complex, misunderstood
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Giraffes are socially complex, misunderstood
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Giraffes are as socially complex as elephants, but their communication has been misunderstood, a new study reveals.
Study: Neanderthals painted Spanish cave art in prehistoric times
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Neanderthals painted Spanish cave art in prehistoric times
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Neanderthals painted art in Ardales cave in Andalusia, Spain, in prehistoric times -- debunking an alternative theory that it happened naturally -- researchers said Monday in a study published in PNAS.
For hungry young sea turtles, plastic at ocean's surface is 'evolutionary trap'
Science News // 3 days ago
For hungry young sea turtles, plastic at ocean's surface is 'evolutionary trap'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- After hatching, young sea turtles spend their early years traveling currents in open ocean and feeding near the surface -- where new research shows they inadvertently eat plastic waste.
See the rings of Saturn during annual astronomical phenomenon
Science News // 5 days ago
See the rings of Saturn during annual astronomical phenomenon
August is the perfect month to dust off the telescope and point it to the cosmos as one of the biggest planets in the solar system shines brighter than any other time of the year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Giraffes are socially complex, misunderstood
Study: Giraffes are socially complex, misunderstood
Space station mishap caused orbiting lab to rotate 1 1/2 times, NASA says
Space station mishap caused orbiting lab to rotate 1 1/2 times, NASA says
Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart
Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart
Small rise in airborne pollutant exposure increases dementia risk, study finds
Small rise in airborne pollutant exposure increases dementia risk, study finds
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/