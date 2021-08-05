Trending
Aug. 5, 2021

Key Atlantic Ocean current system could be collapsing

By
Jake Thomas
The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation&nbsp; includes the Gulf Stream and circulates warm water to the ocean's surface that contributes to mild temperatures in Europe. File Photo by Victoria Lipov/Shutterstock
The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation  includes the Gulf Stream and circulates warm water to the ocean's surface that contributes to mild temperatures in Europe. File Photo by Victoria Lipov/Shutterstock

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A major Atlantic Ocean current system may be declining in strength, which could have consequences for weather systems worldwide, according to a study released Thursday.

The study, published in Nature Climate Change, found evidence that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation is approaching a collapse. The current system includes the Gulf Stream and circulates warm water to the ocean's surface that contributes to mild temperatures in Europe, according to a press release announcing the study.

Niklas Boers, an author of the study and researcher at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Freie Universität Berlin and Exeter University, said in a statement that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation is one of the planet's "key circulation systems."

Likened to a conveyor belt for oceans, the circulation system plays an important role in distributing heat globally. While there is evidence that the system is at its weakest point in more than a thousand years, the study examined whether it's becoming less stable.

RELATED Study: Gulf Stream System is the weakest it's been in 1,000 years

"The difference is crucial because the loss of dynamical stability would imply that the AMOC has approached its critical threshold, beyond which a substantial and, in practice, likely irreversible transition to the weak mode could occur," Boers said.

Data measuring the AMOC does not exist, according to the researchers. But the system leaves "fingerprints" from sea-surface temperature and salinity patterns that the study used to find evidence that it is becoming less stable and could collapse.

The study found that factors linked to climate change are contributing, including the freshwater inflow from the melting of the Greenland ice sheet and sea ice, as well as precipitation and river runoff.

RELATED Gulf Stream is weakest its been in 1,600 years, study says

A different study published earlier this year found that the AMOC is the weakest it has been in a thousand years.

According to the United Kingdom's Meteorological Office, a weaker AMOC could bring less warm water northward and offset increasingly warm temperatures in western Europe. The office noted that a collapse of the system is unlikely before 2100.

RELATED Florida Current study confirms decline in strength of Gulf Stream

Latest Headlines

Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet
Science News // 1 hour ago
Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Astronomers have found signs of a planet that may have a life-supporting atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday.
Small rise in airborne pollutant exposure increases dementia risk, study finds
Science News // 21 hours ago
Small rise in airborne pollutant exposure increases dementia risk, study finds
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A small increase in exposure to fine particle air pollution may increase a person's risk for dementia, a study published Wednesday by the journal Environmental Health Perspectives found.
Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Researchers in China have developed a battery-less cardiac pacemaker that runs on energy derived from the heart, they said during a presentation at AIP Publishing Horizons -- Energy Storage and Conversion.
Boeing postpones Starliner capsule launch attempt over valve issue
Science News // 2 days ago
Boeing postpones Starliner capsule launch attempt over valve issue
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Boeing postponed the launch of its Starliner spacecraft Tuesday due to problems detected with valves in the capsule's propulsion system.
Study: Climate change accelerates emperor penguin extinction risk
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Climate change accelerates emperor penguin extinction risk
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Climate change is accelerating the extinction risk for emperor penguins, scientists said Tuesday.
Space station mishap caused orbiting lab to rotate 1 1/2 times, NASA says
Science News // 1 day ago
Space station mishap caused orbiting lab to rotate 1 1/2 times, NASA says
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The International Space Station spun around 1 1/2 times on its main axis during a mishap Thursday when a new Russian segment of the orbiting platform malfunctioned, a NASA spokesman said.
Study: Giraffes are socially complex, misunderstood
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Giraffes are socially complex, misunderstood
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Giraffes are as socially complex as elephants, but their communication has been misunderstood, a new study reveals.
Study: Neanderthals painted Spanish cave art in prehistoric times
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Neanderthals painted Spanish cave art in prehistoric times
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Neanderthals painted art in Ardales cave in Andalusia, Spain, in prehistoric times -- debunking an alternative theory that it happened naturally -- researchers said Monday in a study published in PNAS.
For hungry young sea turtles, plastic at ocean's surface is 'evolutionary trap'
Science News // 3 days ago
For hungry young sea turtles, plastic at ocean's surface is 'evolutionary trap'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- After hatching, young sea turtles spend their early years traveling currents in open ocean and feeding near the surface -- where new research shows they inadvertently eat plastic waste.
See the rings of Saturn during annual astronomical phenomenon
Science News // 5 days ago
See the rings of Saturn during annual astronomical phenomenon
August is the perfect month to dust off the telescope and point it to the cosmos as one of the biggest planets in the solar system shines brighter than any other time of the year.
