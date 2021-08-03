Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 3, 2021 / 11:38 AM

Boeing postpones Starliner capsule launch attempt over valve issue

By
Boeing's Starliner space capsule is illuminated by spotlights at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida before dawn Monday. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA
Boeing's Starliner space capsule is illuminated by spotlights at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida before dawn Monday. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Boeing postponed the launch of its Starliner spacecraft Tuesday due to problems detected with valves in the capsule's propulsion system and reset a potential launch for Wednesday midday.

"We are off for today. Recycling for tomorrow," Tory Bruno, CEO of rocket company United Launch Alliance tweeted Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

ULA had planned to launch an Atlas V rocket carrying the uncrewed Starliner capsule into orbit at 1:20 p.m. EDT. Another attempt may be made at 12:57 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Boeing has staked its aerospace reputation on a successful test flight of the capsule to the International Space Station. The capsule failed to reach the space station in a similar test in December 2019 due to software malfunctions.

RELATED New Russian module unexpectedly fires thrusters after docking at space station

"We're disappointed with today's outcome and the need to reschedule our Starliner launch," John Vollmer, Boeing vice president and program manager, said in a news release.

Advertisement

"Human spaceflight is a complex, precise and unforgiving endeavor, and Boeing and NASA teams will take the time they need to ensure the safety and integrity of the spacecraft and the achievement of our mission objectives."

Starliner is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program along with the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, which has ferried astronauts to the space station three times since May 2020. The program is designed to be competitive, with at least two spacecraft providing access to low-Earth orbit.

RELATED Government watchdog denies protests of SpaceX's lunar lander contract

Before 2020, NASA spent nine years buying seats on Russian Soyuz capsules for up to $80 million each to reach the space station.

NASA, SpaceX complete historic first mission to space station

Support teams work around the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft shortly after it landed with NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Victor Glover and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi aboard in the Gulf of Mexico off Panama City, Fla., on Sunday. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Study: Neanderthals painted Spanish cave art in prehistoric times
Science News // 18 hours ago
Study: Neanderthals painted Spanish cave art in prehistoric times
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Neanderthals painted art in Ardales cave in Andalusia, Spain, in prehistoric times -- debunking an alternative theory that it happened naturally -- researchers said Monday in a study published in PNAS.
For hungry young sea turtles, plastic at ocean's surface is 'evolutionary trap'
Science News // 22 hours ago
For hungry young sea turtles, plastic at ocean's surface is 'evolutionary trap'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- After hatching, young sea turtles spend their early years traveling currents in open ocean and feeding near the surface -- where new research shows they inadvertently eat plastic waste.
See the rings of Saturn during annual astronomical phenomenon
Science News // 2 days ago
See the rings of Saturn during annual astronomical phenomenon
August is the perfect month to dust off the telescope and point it to the cosmos as one of the biggest planets in the solar system shines brighter than any other time of the year.
Without genetic variation, asexual invasive species find other ways to adapt
Science News // 3 days ago
Without genetic variation, asexual invasive species find other ways to adapt
July 30 (UPI) -- Invasive all-female weevils pass along epigenetic changes to their offspring, helping them adapt to new environs, according to a new study.
Study: Understanding negative vaccine view of skeptics could get more people vaccinated
Science News // 3 days ago
Study: Understanding negative vaccine view of skeptics could get more people vaccinated
July 30 (UPI) -- Survey data collected at an anti-vaccine conference in Poland suggests most vaccine skeptics and antagonists are motivated by a generalized negative attitude to vaccines, not direct experience.
Government watchdog denies protests of SpaceX's lunar lander contract
Science News // 3 days ago
Government watchdog denies protests of SpaceX's lunar lander contract
ORLANDO, Fla., July 30 (UPI) -- A U.S. government watchdog has denied protests of NASA's nearly $3 billion contract award to SpaceX to build a lunar lander for astronaut missions.
Light-bending technique for wavelength conversion may boost imaging technologies
Science News // 4 days ago
Light-bending technique for wavelength conversion may boost imaging technologies
July 30 (UPI) -- Electrical engineers at UCLA have used a new light-bending technique to convert the wavelengths of light, a breakthrough that could boost the performance of many optical technologies.
Big Data helps researchers understand burial practices in Medieval Europe
Science News // 4 days ago
Big Data helps researchers understand burial practices in Medieval Europe
July 29 (UPI) -- Big data analysis techniques have offered archaeologists new insights into the transformation of burial practices across medieval Europe.
New Russian module unexpectedly fires thrusters after docking at space station
Science News // 4 days ago
New Russian module unexpectedly fires thrusters after docking at space station
ORLANDO, Fla., July 29 (UPI) -- The new Russian Nauka module for the International Space Station unexpectedly fired thrusters Thursday, temporarily knocking the space station out of its normal position, NASA announced.
High-stakes Boeing capsule launch postponed due to mishap at space station
Science News // 5 days ago
High-stakes Boeing capsule launch postponed due to mishap at space station
ORLANDO, Fla., July 29 (UPI) -- Boeing and NASA postponed the launch the company's Starliner space capsule to the International Space Station on Friday after a mishap at the orbital laboratory on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Neanderthals painted Spanish cave art in prehistoric times
Study: Neanderthals painted Spanish cave art in prehistoric times
See the rings of Saturn during annual astronomical phenomenon
See the rings of Saturn during annual astronomical phenomenon
Study: Understanding negative vaccine view of skeptics could get more people vaccinated
Study: Understanding negative vaccine view of skeptics could get more people vaccinated
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
For hungry young sea turtles, plastic at ocean's surface is 'evolutionary trap'
For hungry young sea turtles, plastic at ocean's surface is 'evolutionary trap'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/