Boeing postpones Starliner capsule launch attempt over valve issue

Support teams work around the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft shortly after it landed with NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Victor Glover and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi aboard in the Gulf of Mexico off Panama City, Fla., on Sunday. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
From left to right, Walker, Glover, Hopkins and Noguchi are seen inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after their splashdown in the Gulf. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
Hopkins is helped out of the Resilience spacecraft onboard the recovery ship after splashdown. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
NASA employees watch a dolphin swim along with the recovery ship as NASA and SpaceX teams prepare for splashdown in the Gulf. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew-1 lifts off from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 15. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
The four astronauts traveled 71,242,199 statute miles during their 168 days in orbit, including 167 days aboard the space station. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Crew Dragon spacecraft heads for the International Space Station, a 27 1/2-hour journey. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Walker, Glover, Hopkins and Noguchi wear SpaceX spacesuits wave as they walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building to depart for launch Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo
Noguchi engages with the crowd as he prepares to depart. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo
From left to right, Walker, Hopkins and Noguchi prepare to depart for the launch pad. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo
The astronauts wave before they ride to Complex 39A to board the Dragon spacecraft as the first operational crew to be launched on SpaceX equipment to the ISS. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine makes comments during a press conference at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 13. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
An alligator starts to cross a road while photographers set up remote cameras as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is being prepared to
launch the first operational Crew Dragon spacecraft on November 13. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft atop is seen on the pad at Launch Complex 39A after being rolled out overnight as preparations continue for the Crew-1 mission on November 10. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen as it is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at Launch Complex 39A on November 9. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo
Noguchi speaks to members of the media after arriving from Houston at the Launch and Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on November 8 ahead of SpaceX's Crew-1 mission. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo
The astronauts are seen after arriving at the Launch and Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center ahead of SpaceX's Crew-1 mission. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo
The astronauts participate in crew equipment interface testing at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif., on September 24. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo