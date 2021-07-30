Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 30, 2021 / 3:52 PM

Study: Understanding negative vaccine view of skeptics could get more people vaccinated

By
Understanding the concerns of vaccine-hesitant people could help to convince more of them&nbsp; Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Understanding the concerns of vaccine-hesitant people could help to convince more of them  Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Survey data collected at an anti-vaccine conference in Poland suggests most vaccine skeptics and antagonists are motivated by a generalized negative attitude to vaccines, not direct experience.

Previous studies suggests those opposed to vaccines are unlikely to be persuaded otherwise, at least in the short term, but the latest findings -- published Friday in the journal Social Psychological Bulletin -- may help public health officials get through to those who are "vaccine hesitant."

Advertisement

For the study, scientists surveyed attendees of a conference where speakers presented anti-vaccine arguments.

Researchers found most survey participants reported their antagonism was based on their own or observed negative experiences with vaccines. However, the same participants were vague when citing those experiences and the sources of their information.

RELATED Study: COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy holding constant among some groups

Most critics of vaccines cited concerns about autism, allergies or children getting sick from vaccines, though were unable to cite evidence of correlation.

Psychological research suggests it is common for negative reports to stand out in people's minds. As well, when negative misinformation spreads, people who receive said misinformation from multiple sources are likely to forget where it came from.

Instead, people misattribute their negative beliefs about vaccines to direct experience or the experiences of close friends and relatives.

Advertisement
RELATED Hundreds of San Francisco bars to demand proof of vaccination to enter

"Confirmation bias consists of an individual actively seeking information consistent with their pre-existing hypothesis, and avoiding information indicative of alternative explanations," researchers wrote in their paper.

"Therefore, a pre-existing negative attitude toward vaccines may cause individuals to interpret negative symptoms as consequences of vaccines, further reinforcing the negative attitude," the researchers wrote.

In addition to harboring fears about negative side effects, vaccine opponents claim vaccines are insufficiently tested and fail to protect society against infectious diseases. They also believe anti-vaccine leaders are more devoted to protecting the public than physicians who advocate for vaccines.

RELATED Second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine shot safe for most after allergic reaction to first dose

Those who identified as vaccine hesitant were more confident about efficacy of vaccines, as well as the reliability of research and testing, but these skeptics were still sympathetic to claims made by the anti-vaccine proponents about side effects and the "Big Pharma conspiracy."

Surprisingly, opponents of vaccines were more confident than those who were vaccine hesitant about the ability of modern medicine to handle the pandemic.

The findings suggest public health officials may be able to get through to those that are hesitant about vaccines by addressing their specific concerns about side effects, the researchers said.

The authors of the new study also suggest vaccine outreach should feature positive, prosocial arguments, such as the reasons medical professionals recommend vaccines.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Government watchdog denies protests of SpaceX's lunar lander contract
Science News // 2 hours ago
Government watchdog denies protests of SpaceX's lunar lander contract
ORLANDO, Fla., July 30 (UPI) -- A U.S. government watchdog has denied protests of NASA's nearly $3 billion contract award to SpaceX to build a lunar lander for astronaut missions.
Light-bending technique for wavelength conversion may boost imaging technologies
Science News // 5 hours ago
Light-bending technique for wavelength conversion may boost imaging technologies
July 30 (UPI) -- Electrical engineers at UCLA have used a new light-bending technique to convert the wavelengths of light, a breakthrough that could boost the performance of many optical technologies.
Big Data helps researchers understand burial practices in Medieval Europe
Science News // 21 hours ago
Big Data helps researchers understand burial practices in Medieval Europe
July 29 (UPI) -- Big data analysis techniques have offered archaeologists new insights into the transformation of burial practices across medieval Europe.
New Russian module unexpectedly fires thrusters after docking at space station
Science News // 1 day ago
New Russian module unexpectedly fires thrusters after docking at space station
ORLANDO, Fla., July 29 (UPI) -- The new Russian Nauka module for the International Space Station unexpectedly fired thrusters Thursday, temporarily knocking the space station out of its normal position, NASA announced.
High-stakes Boeing capsule launch postponed due to mishap at space station
Science News // 1 day ago
High-stakes Boeing capsule launch postponed due to mishap at space station
ORLANDO, Fla., July 29 (UPI) -- Boeing and NASA postponed the launch the company's Starliner space capsule to the International Space Station on Friday after a mishap at the orbital laboratory on Thursday.
To prepare for future climate change, scientists turn to past 'tipping points'
Science News // 1 day ago
To prepare for future climate change, scientists turn to past 'tipping points'
July 29 (UPI) -- To prepare for future climate change, researchers set out to investigate the "tipping points" that led to historic periods of society-altering climate change.
Climate scientists tally 'mortality cost of carbon'
Science News // 1 day ago
Climate scientists tally 'mortality cost of carbon'
July 29 (UPI) -- A new study has established a 'mortality cost of carbon' -- the number of lives lost or saved by increases or decreases in carbon emissions.
Wastewater disposal method may limit earthquakes caused by fracking
Science News // 1 day ago
Wastewater disposal method may limit earthquakes caused by fracking
July 28 (UPI) -- Oil and gas companies can prevent earthquakes by reducing the rate of wastewater injections, according to a new study.
Astronomers detect light from behind a black hole for the first time
Science News // 2 days ago
Astronomers detect light from behind a black hole for the first time
July 28 (UPI) -- Gas, dust and light that get sucked into a black hole are lost forever -- so it shouldn't be possible to see light from behind a black hole. But that's what astronomers saw in a galaxy about 800 million light years away.
Researchers make vegan probiotic drink from rice, pea proteins
Science News // 2 days ago
Researchers make vegan probiotic drink from rice, pea proteins
July 28 (UPI) -- After exhaustive testing in INRS labs, researchers found pea and rice proteins can match the quality of animal proteins like casein, the protein found in milk.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Russian module unexpectedly fires thrusters after docking at space station
New Russian module unexpectedly fires thrusters after docking at space station
High-stakes Boeing capsule launch postponed due to mishap at space station
High-stakes Boeing capsule launch postponed due to mishap at space station
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
Big Data helps researchers understand burial practices in Medieval Europe
Big Data helps researchers understand burial practices in Medieval Europe
Wastewater disposal method may limit earthquakes caused by fracking
Wastewater disposal method may limit earthquakes caused by fracking
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/