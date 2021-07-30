Government watchdog denies protests of SpaceX's lunar lander contract

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30 (UPI) -- A U.S. government watchdog denied protests Friday of NASA's nearly $3 billion contract award to Elon Musk's SpaceX to build a lunar lander for astronaut missions.
In denying the arguments made by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Alabama-based Dynetics, the Government Accountability Office noted that NASA's options for the contract were restricted by a lack of congressional funding.
NASA's description of the contract competition had stated that the outcome would depend on that funding, Kenneth Patton, a GAO managing associate general counsel, said in a emailed statement.
"In addition, the announcement reserved the right to make multiple awards, a single award, or no award at all," Patton wrote. "The protesters could not establish any reasonable possibility of competitive prejudice."
Blue Origin and Dynetics filed the protests in April when they were shut out of the three-way competition.
NASA had said it would like at least two finalists to build two unique landers for upcoming Artemis moon missions. The agency requested $3.4 billion this year for the lunar Human Landing System program, but the Congress appropriated just $850 million.
Since April, several members of Congress have introduced a bill to boost NASA's current funding by $10 billion to make another award under the program. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a June congressional hearing that the agency was prepared to move quickly once the GAO made its decision.
Blue Origin will continue to press for a contract despite the GAO ruling, according to an emailed statement.
"We've been encouraged by actions in Congress to add a second provider and appropriate additional resources to NASA's pursuit to return Americans to the moon," the company wrote.
Blue Origin's bid was evaluated by NASA to cost of $5.99 billion, about twice that of the SpaceX proposal. But Bezos said in an open letter to NASA on Monday that the company would permanently waive $2 billion in payments and absorb the cost of a pathfinder mission to fly its lander in Earth orbit as a preliminary test.
The first Artemis mission, an uncrewed test flight of the SLS rocket and Orion capsule, is scheduled for launch from Florida later this year.
Jasmin Moghbeli
Moghbeli poses for a portrait in the Systems Engineering Simulator for the International Space Station and advanced spaceflight programs at the Johnson Space Center on July 9, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Jessica Watkins
Watkins is helped into a spacesuit before underwater spacewalk training at Johnson Space Center on May 22, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA
Kayla Barron
Barron dons her spacesuit in Houston on July 12, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
Kate Rubins
Rubins prepares for a spacewalk on board the International Space Station on August 10, 2016. She will train for the moon mission. Photo courtesy of NASA
Christina Koch
Koch collects and packs Mizuna mustard greens grown and harvested inside the International Space Station's veggie botany facility on November 13, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo courtesy of NASA
Anne McClain
Expedition 59 astronaut McClain is helped out of the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft just minutes after she landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on June 25, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Stephanie Wilson
Wilson poses for a portrait at Johnson Space Center on July 11, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Jessica Meir
Meir sits for her portrait in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit, the suit used for spacewalks, on September 11, 2018. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Josh Valcarcel/NASA
Nicole Aunapu Mann
Nicole Aunapu Mann attends the announcement that she was being assigned to the Boeing CST-100 Starliner Crew test flight to the International Space Station on August 3, 2018. Photo Bill Ingalls/NASA
Tracy Caldwell Dyson
Dyson pauses for a portrait in her spacesuit before going underwater in the Neutral Buoyancy Lab at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on July 8, 2019. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
Loral O'Hara
O'Hara stands in front of a T-38 trainer aircraft at Ellington Field near Johnson Space Center on June 6, 2017. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA
Zena Cardman
Cardman awaits the next steps from instructors during water survival training in Houston on August 23, 2017. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA
Sunita Williams
Expedition 32 flight engineer and Expedition 33 commander Williams participates in spacesuit fit check at the Johnson Space Center on September 8, 2011. Photo courtesy of NASA
Jeanette Epps
Epps sits for her portrait on September 30, 2009. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA
Megan McArthur
McArthur poses for a portrait on the Crew Access Arm of the mobile launcher at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25, 2019. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA
Shannon Walker
Walker welcomes viewers at the Johnson Space Center to watch the live coverage of Expedition 40/41 launch as it unfolds at Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on May 28, 2014. Members of the crew can be seen on the nearby screen. Photo courtesy of NASA