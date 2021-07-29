Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 29, 2021 / 7:03 PM

Big Data helps researchers understand burial practices in Medieval Europe

By
During the sixth century AD, many people in Western Europe stopped burying the dead with personal artifacts and began laying them to rest unadorned. Photo by pxhere/CC
During the sixth century AD, many people in Western Europe stopped burying the dead with personal artifacts and began laying them to rest unadorned. Photo by pxhere/CC

July 29 (UPI) -- Big data analysis techniques have offered archaeologists new insights into the transformation of burial practices across medieval Europe.

At the outset of the sixth century AD, most burials in Western Europe were "furnished," that is, the deceased were buried with accessories -- jewels, tools and other personal effects.

Advertisement

Beginning around the middle of the century, however, unfurnished burials became widespread. By the seventh century, most people were buried unadorned.

Previously, scientists have pointed to the rapid pace of this cultural transformation as evidence of the interconnectedness of early medieval Europe.

RELATED Bubonic plague was killing people thousands of years earlier than known

The latest findings -- published Thursday in the journal Internet Archaeology -- tell a more complex story.

Suspecting the tale of rapid cultural transformation was too simplistic, study author Emma Brownlee, researcher at the McDonald Institute for Archaeological Research and fellow at Girton College, University of Cambridge, surveyed burial rites data for some 26,000 medieval graves across Western Europe.

Brownlee deployed Big Data analytical techniques to study regional variabilities and regional shifts in burial practices. Her work showed that there was very little about medieval burial practices that was uniform.

RELATED Medieval shoe trend brought 'plague' of bunions to Britain

"Burial change across this period has long been viewed as a simple trajectory from a variable, furnished burial rite, to a much more standardized shrouded burial in a churchyard," Brownlee said in a press release.

Advertisement

She notes that there is wide variation both in how grave good use changed over time, and how it differed to begin with.

"It isn't possible to come up with a simple narrative to explain why funerary rites look a certain way in different parts of Europe, because although there are broad tendencies in certain directions, there is also a huge amount of variation within regions," Brownlee said.

RELATED Think 2020 was bad? Historians say 536 was worst year ever to be alive

Brownlee's analysis revealed a connection between Kent and northern France, not in their use of particular burial goods, but in their continued practice of furnished burials well into the seventh century.

At the beginning of the sixth century, popular burial goods in Kent were similar to those popular across the rest of England, where people were often buried with brooches, beads and knives.

"But, while grave good use gradually declined in other parts of England, Kentish graves continued to be richly furnished until the end of the seventh century, when those rich cemeteries were abandoned," Brownlee said.

RELATED Skeletal trauma reveals inequalities of Cambridge's medieval residents

"This is exactly what we see in northern France; despite a quite different funerary culture -- with much more focus on vessels in graves -- rich furnishing continues to be common long after it began declining in other areas," she said.

Advertisement

The analysis suggests stronger cultural connections between Kent and northern France than between Kent and the rest of England.

Meanwhile, Brownlee found evidence of a stronger cultural connection between the rest of England and southern Germany.

"Essentially, there is no way of demonstrating that a certain combination of grave goods indicates one regional tradition over another," she said. "Instead, we see a funerary rite that is influenced by the choices others in a community are making, influenced by the choices made in the surrounding communities, influenced by the identity of the deceased."

Regardless of tracking the changes in graves over time, Brownlee noted that burial is a highly personal practice, and it includes decisions people make during the emotionally charged circumstances of death.

"Other aspects of a funeral, such as the choice of inhumation or cremation, or the use of a coffin, stone settings, or a plain, earth-cut grave, were most likely influenced by similar decisions," she said.

Though regional trends are present, even among very personal choices, Brownlee said overly simplistic narratives in archaeology can obscure important variability in cultural practices.

Latest Headlines

New Russian module unexpectedly fires thrusters after docking at space station
Science News // 6 hours ago
New Russian module unexpectedly fires thrusters after docking at space station
ORLANDO, Fla., July 29 (UPI) -- The new Russian Nauka module for the International Space Station unexpectedly fired thrusters Thursday, temporarily knocking the space station out of its normal position, NASA announced.
High-stakes Boeing capsule launch postponed due to mishap at space station
Science News // 17 hours ago
High-stakes Boeing capsule launch postponed due to mishap at space station
ORLANDO, Fla., July 29 (UPI) -- Boeing and NASA postponed the launch the company's Starliner space capsule to the International Space Station on Friday after a mishap at the orbital laboratory on Thursday.
To prepare for future climate change, scientists turn to past 'tipping points'
Science News // 5 hours ago
To prepare for future climate change, scientists turn to past 'tipping points'
July 29 (UPI) -- To prepare for future climate change, researchers set out to investigate the "tipping points" that led to historic periods of society-altering climate change.
Climate scientists tally 'mortality cost of carbon'
Science News // 9 hours ago
Climate scientists tally 'mortality cost of carbon'
July 29 (UPI) -- A new study has established a 'mortality cost of carbon' -- the number of lives lost or saved by increases or decreases in carbon emissions.
Wastewater disposal method may limit earthquakes caused by fracking
Science News // 1 day ago
Wastewater disposal method may limit earthquakes caused by fracking
July 28 (UPI) -- Oil and gas companies can prevent earthquakes by reducing the rate of wastewater injections, according to a new study.
Astronomers detect light from behind a black hole for the first time
Science News // 1 day ago
Astronomers detect light from behind a black hole for the first time
July 28 (UPI) -- Gas, dust and light that get sucked into a black hole are lost forever -- so it shouldn't be possible to see light from behind a black hole. But that's what astronomers saw in a galaxy about 800 million light years away.
Researchers make vegan probiotic drink from rice, pea proteins
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers make vegan probiotic drink from rice, pea proteins
July 28 (UPI) -- After exhaustive testing in INRS labs, researchers found pea and rice proteins can match the quality of animal proteins like casein, the protein found in milk.
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
Science News // 1 day ago
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
July 27 (UPI) -- According to a new study, published Tuesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, individual baboons must move at suboptimal speeds in order to maintain cohesion.
'Talking drum' mimics speech patterns of West Africa's Yorùbá language
Science News // 2 days ago
'Talking drum' mimics speech patterns of West Africa's Yorùbá language
July 27 (UPI) -- According to a new study, the dùndúns drum -- in the hands of a skilled percussionist -- can accurately mimic the speech patterns of Yorùbá, a tonal language most prominent in southern Nigeria.
Airborne paint, pesticide particles are deadlier than scientists thought
Science News // 2 days ago
Airborne paint, pesticide particles are deadlier than scientists thought
July 27 (UPI) -- Air pollution produced by daily chemical usage, including particles from fuels, paints and pesticides, are deadlier than scientists thought.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Russian module unexpectedly fires thrusters after docking at space station
New Russian module unexpectedly fires thrusters after docking at space station
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
High-stakes Boeing capsule launch postponed due to mishap at space station
High-stakes Boeing capsule launch postponed due to mishap at space station
Astronomers detect light from behind a black hole for the first time
Astronomers detect light from behind a black hole for the first time
Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/