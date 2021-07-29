Trending
July 29, 2021

New Russian module unexpectedly fires thrusters after docking at space station

By
Russian engineers prepare the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module for launch to the International Space Station on a Proton rocket at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Photo courtesy of Roscosmos
ORLANDO, Fla., July 29 (UPI) -- The new Russian Nauka module for the International Space Station unexpectedly fired thrusters after docking Thursday, temporarily knocking the space station out of its normal position, NASA announced.

The problem was corrected quickly, and the people on board the station are safe, NASA said.

"We have regained attitude control ... and work is underway to understand better what may have precipitated the inadvertent firing," which began at 12:45 p.m. EDT, a mission control announcer said.

Russian flight controllers worked quickly to send commands to the space station's main thrusters, counterbalancing the Nauka thrusters, according to NASA.

The space station had been knocked out of its normal attitude by about 45 degrees before the problem was corrected, the announcer said. Russian controllers were to attempt a shutdown of the thrusters Thursday on the 22-ton, 43-foot-long module.

The module arrived at the space station Thursday, after years of delays and problems on the ground during manufacturing.

This composite image made from six frames shows the International Space Station, with a crew of seven aboard, in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly 5 miles per second on April 23, 2021, as seen from Nottingham, Md. Aboard are: NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Mark Vande Hei; Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy, Pyotr Dubrov; and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Joining the crew aboard station the next day were Crew-2 mission crew members: Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo

