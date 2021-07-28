Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 28, 2021 / 5:40 PM

Wastewater disposal method may limit earthquakes caused by fracking

By
Oil and gas production, which includes fracking, generates large volumes of wastewater, which is often injected into the ground as a means of disposal to avoid polluting surface waters. Photo by UCR
Oil and gas production, which includes fracking, generates large volumes of wastewater, which is often injected into the ground as a means of disposal to avoid polluting surface waters. Photo by UCR

July 28 (UPI) -- Oil and gas companies can prevent earthquakes by reducing the rate of wastewater injections, according to a new study.

To extract oil and gas trapped deep in rock deposits, fossil fuel companies use hydraulic fracturing, or the the injection of high-pressure fluids deep into Earth's crust.

Advertisement

Because these injection fluids are filled with toxic chemicals, the resulting wastewater must be disposed of safely.

Most operations blast the dirty water deep underground at old injection sites, but numerous studies -- from Middle America and Appalachia to Sichuan, China -- have linked the practice with increases in regional earthquakes.

RELATED Shale-rich Oklahoma still facing seismic test

For the latest study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, scientists combined field studies and geological models to predict the impacts of wastewater injection on local faults systems.

Scientists began by studying the effects of wastewater injections across the Val d'Agri oil field in southern Italy, the largest onshore oil field in western Europe. The injections triggered hundreds of small earthquakes.

"The earthquakes were detected within hours of injection," study co-author James Dietrich said in a press release.

RELATED Oil-rich Texas takes closer look at earthquakes

"The cause and effect relationship was clear," said Dietrich, distinguished professor emeritus of geophysics at the University of California, Riverside.

Advertisement

Using seismic data and records of wastewater injection activity, researchers built a model to predict the effects of injections on local fault systems.

Using the model, scientists were able to accurately reproduce seismic events recorded between 1993 and 2016.

RELATED Earthquakes in Western Canada blamed on fracking

Both the model and lab experiments helped Dietrich and his research partners demonstrate the knock-on effects of small shifts in fault pressure caused by wastewater injections.

After demonstrating the accuracy of their new model using historical data, scientists simulated the effects of different wastewater injection rates on the rate of earthquakes across the Val d'Agri oil field.

The analysis showed a lower injection rate was both sustainable and did not induce earthquakes.

The model's predictions were confirmed in field tests, where the lower injection rate was credited with reduced seismic activity across the Val d'Agri.

In order to combat climate change, most policy makers agree that fossil fuel extraction must be phased out in favor of green energy.

But that won't necessarily spell the end of wastewater injections and human-caused earthquakes -- many carbon capture technologies sequester carbon dioxide by injecting it deep underground.

"One of the big impediments to this is that gigantic volumes of fluids injected into the ground will probably trigger earthquakes," Dieterich said. "How can that be managed? We've learned a little here that may help along those lines, and for related problems like fracking."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Astronomers detect light from behind a black hole for the first time
Science News // 5 hours ago
Astronomers detect light from behind a black hole for the first time
July 28 (UPI) -- Gas, dust and light that get sucked into a black hole are lost forever -- so it shouldn't be possible to see light from behind a black hole. But that's what astronomers saw in a galaxy about 800 million light years away.
Researchers make vegan probiotic drink from rice, pea proteins
Science News // 8 hours ago
Researchers make vegan probiotic drink from rice, pea proteins
July 28 (UPI) -- After exhaustive testing in INRS labs, researchers found pea and rice proteins can match the quality of animal proteins like casein, the protein found in milk.
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
Science News // 21 hours ago
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
July 27 (UPI) -- According to a new study, published Tuesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, individual baboons must move at suboptimal speeds in order to maintain cohesion.
'Talking drum' mimics speech patterns of West Africa's Yorùbá language
Science News // 1 day ago
'Talking drum' mimics speech patterns of West Africa's Yorùbá language
July 27 (UPI) -- According to a new study, the dùndúns drum -- in the hands of a skilled percussionist -- can accurately mimic the speech patterns of Yorùbá, a tonal language most prominent in southern Nigeria.
Airborne paint, pesticide particles are deadlier than scientists thought
Science News // 1 day ago
Airborne paint, pesticide particles are deadlier than scientists thought
July 27 (UPI) -- Air pollution produced by daily chemical usage, including particles from fuels, paints and pesticides, are deadlier than scientists thought.
Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
Science News // 1 day ago
Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
ORLANDO, Fla., July 27 (UPI) -- The next chapter of Mars exploration awaits images from the Ingenuity helicopter of an ancient rocky ridge at which scientists hope to find signs of ancient, alien life.
Japanese researchers uncover origins of favorite Okinawan citrus fruit
Science News // 2 days ago
Japanese researchers uncover origins of favorite Okinawan citrus fruit
July 26 (UPI) -- New genomic analysis revealed the genetic origins of mandarin varieties in Japan.
Greater diversity needed in genomic studies, researchers say
Science News // 2 days ago
Greater diversity needed in genomic studies, researchers say
July 26 (UPI) -- The American Heart Association has called for greater diversity among participants in genome-wide association studies.
SpaceX to launch NASA's Europa Clipper on Falcon Heavy rocket in 2024
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX to launch NASA's Europa Clipper on Falcon Heavy rocket in 2024
July 23 (UPI) -- NASA on Friday awarded SpaceX the $178 million contract to launch the agency's Europa Clipper mission to study Jupiter's fourth-largest moon.
Meeting Paris Agreement emissions reduction target may generate 8M jobs
Science News // 5 days ago
Meeting Paris Agreement emissions reduction target may generate 8M jobs
July 23 (UPI) -- According to a new study, meeting Paris Agreement goals would not only help the planet and its inhabitants avoid deadly heatwaves, droughts and extreme weather, but also generate jobs -- roughly 8 million by 2050.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
Astronomers detect light from behind a black hole for the first time
Astronomers detect light from behind a black hole for the first time
Airborne paint, pesticide particles are deadlier than scientists thought
Airborne paint, pesticide particles are deadlier than scientists thought
'Talking drum' mimics speech patterns of West Africa's Yorùbá language
'Talking drum' mimics speech patterns of West Africa's Yorùbá language
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/