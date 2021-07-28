Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 28, 2021 / 10:03 AM

Researchers make vegan probiotic drink from rice, pea proteins

By
Researchers have created a vegan probiotic beverage using protein from rice and peas that matches the quality of those made with animal proteins, according to a new study. Photo by ImageParty/Pixabay
Researchers have created a vegan probiotic beverage using protein from rice and peas that matches the quality of those made with animal proteins, according to a new study. Photo by ImageParty/Pixabay

July 28 (UPI) -- More and more consumers are opting for plant-based proteins, but high-protein probiotic drinks are made with animal proteins.

Food scientists at the French research institute INRS have been working to develop a vegan option for drinkers of high-protein probiotic beverages. Unfortunately, most plant proteins are nutritionally inferior.

Advertisement

After exhaustive testing in INRS labs, however, researchers found pea and rice proteins can match the quality of animal proteins like casein, the protein found in milk.

Scientists shared their discovery in a new paper, published Wednesday in the journal PNAS.

RELATED Bacteria have internal clocks just like animals and plants, scientists say

Some amino acids can't be produced by the human body, and therefore, must be acquired via food. Most plant proteins fail to provide the full array of essential amino acids supplied by animal proteins.

By combining pea and rice proteins, researchers were able to assemble a more complete combination of amino acids.

In addition to offering incomplete animo acid profiles, plant proteins are also often difficult to digest.

RELATED Probiotics may help ease depression, study shows

"They often are non-soluble in water and under globular," lead author Monique Lacroix, professor at INRS, said in a press release.

"That means our digestive enzymes have more difficulty breaking them down. Animal proteins, on the other hand, usually take the form of elongated fibers that are easily processed by digestive enzymes," Lacroix said.

Advertisement

To solve this problem, researchers added the plant proteins prior to the fermentation process.

RELATED Gut bacteria disruption may cause body to 'auto-brew' alcohol

The lactic acid bacteria cultivated during fermentation helped partially digest the plant proteins. The predigestion process produced peptides, or protein fragments, making it easier for the plant proteins to be absorbed during digestion.

To develop the new drink formula, researchers used bacteria strains cultivated by the the company Bio-K+, including Lactobacillus acidophilus CL1285, L. casei LBC80R and L. rhamnosus CLR2. All three strains have been thoroughly tested and used in probiotic products developed by Health Canada.

Importantly, these probiotics and their bioavailability were not negatively impacted by the protein enrichment process, the researchers said.

"This work showed that the fermented PR-based beverage can preserve the viability of probiotics during gastrointestinal passage," researchers wrote in the paper.

Latest Headlines

Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
Science News // 14 hours ago
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
July 27 (UPI) -- According to a new study, published Tuesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, individual baboons must move at suboptimal speeds in order to maintain cohesion.
'Talking drum' mimics speech patterns of West Africa's Yorùbá language
Science News // 19 hours ago
'Talking drum' mimics speech patterns of West Africa's Yorùbá language
July 27 (UPI) -- According to a new study, the dùndúns drum -- in the hands of a skilled percussionist -- can accurately mimic the speech patterns of Yorùbá, a tonal language most prominent in southern Nigeria.
Airborne paint, pesticide particles are deadlier than scientists thought
Science News // 1 day ago
Airborne paint, pesticide particles are deadlier than scientists thought
July 27 (UPI) -- Air pollution produced by daily chemical usage, including particles from fuels, paints and pesticides, are deadlier than scientists thought.
Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
Science News // 1 day ago
Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
ORLANDO, Fla., July 27 (UPI) -- The next chapter of Mars exploration awaits images from the Ingenuity helicopter of an ancient rocky ridge at which scientists hope to find signs of ancient, alien life.
Japanese researchers uncover origins of favorite Okinawan citrus fruit
Science News // 1 day ago
Japanese researchers uncover origins of favorite Okinawan citrus fruit
July 26 (UPI) -- New genomic analysis revealed the genetic origins of mandarin varieties in Japan.
Greater diversity needed in genomic studies, researchers say
Science News // 1 day ago
Greater diversity needed in genomic studies, researchers say
July 26 (UPI) -- The American Heart Association has called for greater diversity among participants in genome-wide association studies.
SpaceX to launch NASA's Europa Clipper on Falcon Heavy rocket in 2024
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX to launch NASA's Europa Clipper on Falcon Heavy rocket in 2024
July 23 (UPI) -- NASA on Friday awarded SpaceX the $178 million contract to launch the agency's Europa Clipper mission to study Jupiter's fourth-largest moon.
Meeting Paris Agreement emissions reduction target may generate 8M jobs
Science News // 4 days ago
Meeting Paris Agreement emissions reduction target may generate 8M jobs
July 23 (UPI) -- According to a new study, meeting Paris Agreement goals would not only help the planet and its inhabitants avoid deadly heatwaves, droughts and extreme weather, but also generate jobs -- roughly 8 million by 2050.
Insight data offers clues to Mars' deep interior, formation in solar system
Science News // 4 days ago
Insight data offers clues to Mars' deep interior, formation in solar system
July 23 (UPI) -- Marsquake data collected by NASA's InSight lander has allowed planetary scientists to more accurately characterize Mars' deep interior, as well as offered clues to the Red Planet's origins.
Scientists unveil European Mars rover's meteorite-hunting instruments
Science News // 5 days ago
Scientists unveil European Mars rover's meteorite-hunting instruments
July 23 (UPI) -- Mission scientists unveiled the ExoMars rover Rosalind Franklin's meteorite-hunting instruments on Friday morning at this year's virtual National Astronomy Meeting.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
Airborne paint, pesticide particles are deadlier than scientists thought
Airborne paint, pesticide particles are deadlier than scientists thought
Japanese researchers uncover origins of favorite Okinawan citrus fruit
Japanese researchers uncover origins of favorite Okinawan citrus fruit
'Talking drum' mimics speech patterns of West Africa's Yorùbá language
'Talking drum' mimics speech patterns of West Africa's Yorùbá language
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/