Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 28, 2021 / 1:12 PM

Astronomers detect light from behind a black hole for the first time

By
An artistic rendering shows an accretion disk and bright corona encircling a supermassive black hole. Photo by&nbsp;Dan Wilkins
An artistic rendering shows an accretion disk and bright corona encircling a supermassive black hole. Photo by Dan Wilkins

July 28 (UPI) -- Gas, dust and light that get sucked into a black hole are lost forever -- so It shouldn't be possible to see light from behind a black hole.

But that's just what astronomers spotted while observing a supermassive black hole at the center of a galaxy 800 million light-years away.

Advertisement

While studying a series of X-ray flares emitted by the black hole, Stanford University astrophysicist Dan Wilkins noticed a unique X-ray pattern lagging just behind the initial burst.

These delayed flares, described Wednesday in the journal Nature, were smaller and featured slightly different spectral signatures -- signatures suggesting the flares were originating behind the black hole.

RELATED NASA telescope designed to find exoplanets captures gamma-ray burst

"Any light that goes into that black hole doesn't come out, so we shouldn't be able to see anything that's behind the black hole," Wilkins, lead study author, said in a press release.

"The reason we can see that is because that black hole is warping space, bending light and twisting magnetic fields around itself," said Wilkins, a research scientist at Stanford's Kavli Institute for Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology and the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

That ability to see light from behind a black hole was predicted by Einstein's theory of general relativity but, until now, astronomers had not directly observed the phenomenon.

Advertisement
RELATED Arecibo telescope collapse may complicate NASA asteroid mission

"Fifty years ago, when astrophysicists starting speculating about how the magnetic field might behave close to a black hole, they had no idea that one day we might have the techniques to observe this directly and see Einstein's general theory of relativity in action," study co-author Roger Blandford, a professor of humanities and science at Stanford.

Wilkins first spotted the unusual X-ray emissions while studying the black hole's corona.

When gas and dust is pulled into the accretion disk surrounding a black hole, the material is condensed and forms what's called a corona, which yields extremely bright X-ray light.

RELATED Astronomers spy most distant quasar with powerful radio jets

Scientists estimate the corona is composed of plasma, which is formed when electrons separate from superheated, pressurized gas atoms. As the theory goes, the spinning plasma fuels a chaotic magnetic field similar to our sun's corona.

"This magnetic field getting tied up and then snapping close to the black hole heats everything around it and produces these high energy electrons that then go on to produce the X-rays," said Wilkins.

The second set of smaller flares spotted by Wilkins were unique from the brighter flares beaming directly from the black hole's corona. Their spectral characteristics suggested they originated from the back of the black hole's accretion disk.

Advertisement
RELATED Neutrino from shredded star reveals cosmic particle accelerator

"I've been building theoretical predictions of how these echoes appear to us for a few years," said Wilkins. "I'd already seen them in the theory I've been developing, so once I saw them in the telescope observations, I could figure out the connection."

Latest Headlines

Researchers make vegan probiotic drink from rice, pea proteins
Science News // 3 hours ago
Researchers make vegan probiotic drink from rice, pea proteins
July 28 (UPI) -- After exhaustive testing in INRS labs, researchers found pea and rice proteins can match the quality of animal proteins like casein, the protein found in milk.
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
Science News // 17 hours ago
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
July 27 (UPI) -- According to a new study, published Tuesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, individual baboons must move at suboptimal speeds in order to maintain cohesion.
'Talking drum' mimics speech patterns of West Africa's Yorùbá language
Science News // 22 hours ago
'Talking drum' mimics speech patterns of West Africa's Yorùbá language
July 27 (UPI) -- According to a new study, the dùndúns drum -- in the hands of a skilled percussionist -- can accurately mimic the speech patterns of Yorùbá, a tonal language most prominent in southern Nigeria.
Airborne paint, pesticide particles are deadlier than scientists thought
Science News // 1 day ago
Airborne paint, pesticide particles are deadlier than scientists thought
July 27 (UPI) -- Air pollution produced by daily chemical usage, including particles from fuels, paints and pesticides, are deadlier than scientists thought.
Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
Science News // 1 day ago
Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
ORLANDO, Fla., July 27 (UPI) -- The next chapter of Mars exploration awaits images from the Ingenuity helicopter of an ancient rocky ridge at which scientists hope to find signs of ancient, alien life.
Japanese researchers uncover origins of favorite Okinawan citrus fruit
Science News // 1 day ago
Japanese researchers uncover origins of favorite Okinawan citrus fruit
July 26 (UPI) -- New genomic analysis revealed the genetic origins of mandarin varieties in Japan.
Greater diversity needed in genomic studies, researchers say
Science News // 2 days ago
Greater diversity needed in genomic studies, researchers say
July 26 (UPI) -- The American Heart Association has called for greater diversity among participants in genome-wide association studies.
SpaceX to launch NASA's Europa Clipper on Falcon Heavy rocket in 2024
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX to launch NASA's Europa Clipper on Falcon Heavy rocket in 2024
July 23 (UPI) -- NASA on Friday awarded SpaceX the $178 million contract to launch the agency's Europa Clipper mission to study Jupiter's fourth-largest moon.
Meeting Paris Agreement emissions reduction target may generate 8M jobs
Science News // 4 days ago
Meeting Paris Agreement emissions reduction target may generate 8M jobs
July 23 (UPI) -- According to a new study, meeting Paris Agreement goals would not only help the planet and its inhabitants avoid deadly heatwaves, droughts and extreme weather, but also generate jobs -- roughly 8 million by 2050.
Insight data offers clues to Mars' deep interior, formation in solar system
Science News // 4 days ago
Insight data offers clues to Mars' deep interior, formation in solar system
July 23 (UPI) -- Marsquake data collected by NASA's InSight lander has allowed planetary scientists to more accurately characterize Mars' deep interior, as well as offered clues to the Red Planet's origins.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion
'Talking drum' mimics speech patterns of West Africa's Yorùbá language
'Talking drum' mimics speech patterns of West Africa's Yorùbá language
Airborne paint, pesticide particles are deadlier than scientists thought
Airborne paint, pesticide particles are deadlier than scientists thought
Japanese researchers uncover origins of favorite Okinawan citrus fruit
Japanese researchers uncover origins of favorite Okinawan citrus fruit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/