Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 27, 2021 / 10:43 AM

Airborne paint, pesticide particles are deadlier than scientists thought

By
Airborne particles from paints, cleaners and other commonly used chemicals are responsible for thousands of deaths per year, but researchers say not enough attention has been paid to the dangers they pose. Photo by JayMantri/Pixabay
Airborne particles from paints, cleaners and other commonly used chemicals are responsible for thousands of deaths per year, but researchers say not enough attention has been paid to the dangers they pose. Photo by JayMantri/Pixabay

July 27 (UPI) -- Air pollution produced by daily chemical usage, including particles from fuels, paints and pesticides, are deadlier than scientists thought.

According to a new study, published Tuesday in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, particle pollution from chemical usage is responsible for between 340,000 and 900,000 premature deaths each year -- 10 times greater than previous estimates.

Advertisement

The study, led by scientists at the University of Colorado, relied on chemical usage and particle pollution data from NASA and NOAA.

"The older idea was that to reduce premature mortality, you should target coal-fired power plants or the transportation sector," lead study author Benjamin Nault said in a press release.

RELATED Study: Improved air quality may reduce risk for dementia

"Yes, these are important, but we're showing that if you're not getting at the cleaning and painting products and other everyday chemicals, then you're not getting at a major source," said Nault, a postdoctoral researcher at Colorado's Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences.

Most air pollution studies focus on fine particle pollution, called PM2.5.

Airborne soot and smog particles, also generated by fuel combustion and other human activities, are responsible for 3 to 4 million premature deaths globally per year.

Advertisement
RELATED Study links vehicle exhaust exposure in childhood with later mental health risk

Regulations and improved filtering technologies have helped reduce the levels of PM2.5 emitted by power plants, factories and vehicles, but such reforms -- and many of the studies designed to measure their impact -- largely ignore indirect, "secondary inorganic" sources of particles.

For the latest study, scientists compiled data related to indirect, secondary inorganic sources of particles from 11 comprehensive air quality studies conducted in cities around the world.

Researchers combined the localized chemical emissions data with satellite data and ran it through complex air quality models to identify emissions patterns across different parts of the world, and ultimately, to quantify the problem on a global scale.

RELATED More than 40% in U.S. live in cities with unhealthy air, study says

The analysis revealed a strong relationship between daily chemical usage -- cooking fuels, industrial solvents, house paints, cleaning products and more -- and particle pollution.

The findings echo those of previous surveys suggesting volatile chemical products are as much to blame for particle pollution as car exhaust.

"What's new here, is that we are showing this is an issue in cities on three continents -- North America, Europe and east Asia," said co-author Brian McDonald, a NOAA scientist.

While scientists have periodically looked at the impacts of volatile chemicals, most have focused on their contribution to ozone formation. The latest research suggests these chemicals are also a primary source of PM2.5.

Advertisement

Researchers hope their findings will move policy makers and regulators to develop stronger regulations. Previous studies have shown air pollution regulations can have a significant effect on human health.

"If you care about air pollution impacts on health and mortality, you have to take this problem seriously," said study leader Jose-Luis Jimenez, CIRES fellow.

Latest Headlines

Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
Science News // 8 hours ago
Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
ORLANDO, Fla., July 27 (UPI) -- The next chapter of Mars exploration awaits images from the Ingenuity helicopter of an ancient rocky ridge at which scientists hope to find signs of ancient, alien life.
Japanese researchers uncover origins of favorite Okinawan citrus fruit
Science News // 20 hours ago
Japanese researchers uncover origins of favorite Okinawan citrus fruit
July 26 (UPI) -- New genomic analysis revealed the genetic origins of mandarin varieties in Japan.
Greater diversity needed in genomic studies, researchers say
Science News // 1 day ago
Greater diversity needed in genomic studies, researchers say
July 26 (UPI) -- The American Heart Association has called for greater diversity among participants in genome-wide association studies.
SpaceX to launch NASA's Europa Clipper on Falcon Heavy rocket in 2024
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX to launch NASA's Europa Clipper on Falcon Heavy rocket in 2024
July 23 (UPI) -- NASA on Friday awarded SpaceX the $178 million contract to launch the agency's Europa Clipper mission to study Jupiter's fourth-largest moon.
Meeting Paris Agreement emissions reduction target may generate 8M jobs
Science News // 3 days ago
Meeting Paris Agreement emissions reduction target may generate 8M jobs
July 23 (UPI) -- According to a new study, meeting Paris Agreement goals would not only help the planet and its inhabitants avoid deadly heatwaves, droughts and extreme weather, but also generate jobs -- roughly 8 million by 2050.
Insight data offers clues to Mars' deep interior, formation in solar system
Science News // 3 days ago
Insight data offers clues to Mars' deep interior, formation in solar system
July 23 (UPI) -- Marsquake data collected by NASA's InSight lander has allowed planetary scientists to more accurately characterize Mars' deep interior, as well as offered clues to the Red Planet's origins.
Scientists unveil European Mars rover's meteorite-hunting instruments
Science News // 4 days ago
Scientists unveil European Mars rover's meteorite-hunting instruments
July 23 (UPI) -- Mission scientists unveiled the ExoMars rover Rosalind Franklin's meteorite-hunting instruments on Friday morning at this year's virtual National Astronomy Meeting.
Carbon mitigation efforts in California may be hindered by climate change itself
Science News // 4 days ago
Carbon mitigation efforts in California may be hindered by climate change itself
July 22 (UPI) -- Policy makers in California are counting on the carbon-capturing abilities of forests and shrublands in order to meet carbon neutrality goals by 2045, but new research suggests climate change itself could thwart them.
RNA breakthrough inspires high-yield, drought-tolerant rice, potatoes
Science News // 4 days ago
RNA breakthrough inspires high-yield, drought-tolerant rice, potatoes
July 22 (UPI) -- Thanks to a breakthrough in RNA manipulation, crop scientists have developed new potato and rice varieties with higher yields and increased drought tolerance.
ALMA images moon-forming disk around alien world
Science News // 5 days ago
ALMA images moon-forming disk around alien world
July 22 (UPI) -- Astronomers have for the first time imaged a moon-forming disk around an exoplanet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida
Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida
Japanese researchers uncover origins of favorite Okinawan citrus fruit
Japanese researchers uncover origins of favorite Okinawan citrus fruit
Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
Mars helicopter's new photos will determine rover's path
RNA breakthrough inspires high-yield, drought-tolerant rice, potatoes
RNA breakthrough inspires high-yield, drought-tolerant rice, potatoes
Greater diversity needed in genomic studies, researchers say
Greater diversity needed in genomic studies, researchers say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/