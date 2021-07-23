Insight data offers clues to Mars' deep interior, formation in solar system

July 23 (UPI) -- Marsquake data collected by NASA's InSight lander has allowed planetary scientists to more accurately characterize Mars' deep interior, as well as offered clues to the Red Planet's origins.
"Insight has confirmed that our view that Mars is a planet that was once almost entirely molten and separated into a crust, mantle and core as it cooled," Amir Khan of ETH Zurich said Friday during a presentation on NASA Live.
Khan is the lead author of one of three newly published scientific papers buoyed by Insight data.
Since landing in 2018, Insight and its SEIS instrument, a highly sensitive and well-protected seismometer, has been faithfully recording the reverberations rippling through the Martian interior.
Using data from 733 distinct marsquakes recorded by SEIS, scientists have been able to estimate the size and composition of the Red Planet's inner structures.
More specifically, scientists confirmed that Mars boasts a liquid nickel and iron core, a relatively uniform mantle and a thick crust.
"All of this is what we need in order to move onto the next stage, which is to say something how Mars was formed," Khan said. "This paves the way for future seismological missions because we know it works."
On Earth, most quakes are caused by processes related to plate tectonics, but there are not slip faults or subduction zones on Mars.
"Because Mars is smaller, it has a thicker lithosphere," said Sabine Stanley of Johns Hopkins University. "Mars doesn't have plate tectonics; Mars is a one plate planet."
Thankfully, plate tectonics aren't a prerequisite for quakes.
"Even if you don't have plate tectonics, planets still have tectonics in the sense that they crack and deform over time," said Mark Panning, planetary scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.
"Mars, like every planet, is constantly losing heat out to space, and so it's cooling down and shrinking," Panning said.
As Mars shrinks, it cracks and fragments, sending minor reverberations through the planet.
"You also have hot spots forming giant volcanoes that are forming big, heavy rock formations that push down on the rest of the crust," said Panning. "So there are all these forces that are acting on the Martian surface."
None of these forces produce quakes that rival those on Earth -- earthquakes with magnitudes of 7 or higher strike every couple of years.
Of the hundreds of marsquakes recorded by InSight, none were greater than a magnitude 4.
That scientists were able to yield such tremendous insights from small, faraway seismic events is a testament to InSight's SEIS instrument, according to Panning.
"The fact that these events are a thousand kilometers away or more and we can still listen to them is amazing, and it is something we could only do on Mars and not on Earth," he said.
"On Earth, the background is too noisy -- from the oceans, which are constantly lapping against the sides of Earth's crust," Panning said.
The most surprising insight enabled by the new seismic data may be that Mars boasts a rather large core, the scientists said.
"It is on the high end of what we expected, and the density is on the low end of what we thought before the mission," Stanley said.
The core's large size and low density suggests it hosts a plethora of lighter elements, like hydrogen, helium and lithium, in addition to nickel and iron. According to Khan, the composition of Mars' core can provide clues about the planet's formation.
"Mars must have formed right at the start of the solar system," he said. "The need for light materials begs for materials that were further from the sun."
"These light elements in the core also explain why it's still liquid, or molten," Khan said. "Lighter elements lowered the freezing point for the iron-nickel core."
So far, most of the quakes measured by Insight appear to be originating from Cerberus Fossae, a region with a long history of volcanic activity. Scientists estimate lava may have flowed across Cerberus Fossae within the last few million years.
Researchers have yet to record a quake from some of the Red Planets largest volcanoes, but its likely seismic rumblings from prominent volcanic regions like Tharsis are being refracted by the mantle away from Insight's location.
While most of the quakes measured by InSight are magnitude 3, scientists are still hoping to capture a really big marsquake, like magnitude 4.5.
In the meantime, the researchers said they will continue to comb through the plethora of seismic data recorded by SEIS.
This image, taken by the Mars helicopter Ingenuity during its ninth flight, shows a rocky terrain in the Jezero Crater area on the Martian surface on July 5, 2021. Photo courtesy of NASA
This image looking west toward the Seitah geologic unit on Mars was taken from the height of 33 feet (10 meters) by NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter during its sixth flight on May 22, 2021. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover used its dual-camera Mastcam-Z imager to capture this image of "Santa Cruz," a hill about 1.5 miles away from the rover, on April 29. The entire scene is inside of Mars' Jezero Crater. The crater's rim can be seen on the horizon line beyond the hill. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter captured this photo as it hovered over the Martian surface on April 19 during the first instance
of powered, controlled flight on another planet. It used its navigation camera, which autonomously tracks the ground during flight. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover took a selfie with the Ingenuity helicopter on April 6, using the WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering) camera located at the end of the rover's long robotic arm. The image was constructed of 62 individual images, taken in sequence while the rover was looking at the helicopter, then again while looking at the WATSON camera, stitched together once they are sent back to Earth. The Curiosity rover takes similar selfies using a camera on its robotic arm. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance acquired this image of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter using its onboard Rear Left Hazard Avoidance Camera on April 4. The helicopter will soon make its first attempt at a powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance acquired this image of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on March 29 using its SHERLOC WATSON camera, located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
The debris shield, a protective covering on the bottom of Perseverance, was released to allow the Ingenuity helicopter to fold out of the rover on March 21. The debris shield protects the helicopter during landing; releasing it allows the helicopter to rotate down out of the rover's belly. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance acquired this image of its "ejectable belly pan" laying on the surface of Mars on March 14 using its onboard Left Navigation Camera. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance acquired this image of its "ejectable belly pan" laying on the surface of Mars using its SHERLOC WATSON camera, located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
A key objective for Perseverance's mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. In cooperation with the European Space Agency, subsequent NASA missions would send spacecraft to Mars to collect these sealed samples from the surface and return them to Earth for in-depth analysis. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance acquired this image on March 6, of the area in front of it using its onboard Front Right Hazard Avoidance Camera A. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance took this photo on March 4 of a rocky mound in Jezero Crater, which NASA scientists said is likely a remnant of an ancient river delta. Photo courtesy of NASA
Perseverance acquired this image of the area in back of it using its onboard Rear Left Hazard Avoidance Camera. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance acquired this image using its onboard Left Navigation Camera on March 3. The camera is located high on the rover's mast and aids in driving. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance shows a plate fastened to the rover aft crossbeam (lower right) with three fingernail-sized chips stenciled with nearly 11 million names of Earthlings. The full-resolution image was taken by the Perseverance rover's left Navigation Camera (Navcam) on February 28. The names were submitted as part of the Send Your Name to Mars campaign. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
The rover can be seen in this enhanced HiRISE color image at its landing site six days after touchdown on February 24. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance rover acquired this image using its left Mastcam-Z camera. Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance documents the Martian surface. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
The Martian surface is documented is detail from Perseverance. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
The navigation cameras aboard the Mars rover captured this view of the rover’s deck on Monday. This view provides a look at PIXL (the Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry), one of the instruments on the rover’s stowed arm. Photo courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech
This panorama, made by the navigation cameras aboard Perseverance, was stitched together from six individual images after they were sent back to Earth. Subsequent missions, currently under consideration by NASA in cooperation with the European Space Agency, would send spacecraft to Mars to collect these cached samples from the surface and return them to Earth for in-depth analysis. Photo courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech
This is the first high-resolution, color image to be sent back by the Hazard Cameras (Hazcams) on the underside of NASA's Perseverance Mars rover after its landing on February 18. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
This high-resolution still image, from the camera aboard the descent stage, is part of a video taken by several cameras as NASA's Perseverance rover touched down on Mars. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Perseverance can be seen falling through the Martian atmosphere in the descent stage, its parachute trailing behind, in this image taken on Thursday by the High-Resolution Imaging Experiment camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The ancient river delta, which is the Perseverance mission's target, can be seen entering Jezero Crater from the left. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
An illustration depicts the rover driving in the foreground across the plain of Jezero Crater, where the robotic explorer landed safely. Image courtesy of NASA
An image showing where Perseverance Mars rover landed is shown during a NASA Perseverance rover mission post-landing update, on February 18, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
Members of NASA's Perseverance Mars rover team watch in mission control as the first images arrive moments after the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
The first photos taken by NASA's Perseverance Mars rover after landing on the Martian surface. A key objective for Perseverance's mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
These computer simulations show Perseverance landing on the Martian surface. The rover will characterize the planet's geology and past climate, paving the way for human exploration of the Red Planet and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith. Image courtesy of NASA | License Photo
In this illustration of its descent to Mars, the spacecraft carrying NASA's Perseverance rover slows down using the drag generated by its motion in the Martian atmosphere. Hundreds of critical events must execute precisely on time for the rover to land on Mars safely. Entry, descent, and landing, or "EDL," begins when the spacecraft reaches the top of the Martian atmosphere, traveling nearly 12,500 mph. The cruise stage separates about 10 minutes before entering into the atmosphere, leaving the aeroshell, which encloses the rover and descent stage, to make the trip to the surface. Image courtesy of NASA | License Photo
An illustration of Perseverance on Mars, launched from Earth in July. It is the fifth rover to successfully reach Mars, and is the first of three that may return rocks samples to Earth. Image courtesy of NASA | License Photo