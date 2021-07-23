Trending
Scientists unveil European Mars rover's meteorite-hunting instruments

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover used its dual-camera Mastcam-Z imager to capture this image of Santa Cruz, a hill about 1.5 miles away from the rover in April. Photo by NASA/UPI
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover used its dual-camera Mastcam-Z imager to capture this image of "Santa Cruz," a hill about 1.5 miles away from the rover in April. Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The ExoMars rover Rosalind Franklin, scheduled to launch in 2022, is tasked with hunting for past life on the Red Planet.

Most of the rover's scientific probing will be focused on the first six inches of Mars' crust, but the spacecraft will also be programmed to identify, sample and analyze meteorites strewn across the Martian surface.

Mission scientists unveiled the rover's meteorite-hunting instruments on Friday morning at this year's virtual National Astronomy Meeting.

To properly program the meteorite-hunting abilities of Rosalind Franklin's instrument suite, scientists and engineers utilized the vast meteorite collection at the Natural History Museum in London.

Meteorites at the museum helped engineers train and test the ability of rover's multispectral imaging PanCam instrument to distinguish geochemical signatures unique to foreign rocks.

Though looking for rocks in a sea of rocks may sound like a daunting task, past Martian rovers have been surprisingly successful at locating meteorites without trying.

Rosalind Franklin will make a point of sniffing out meteorites in order to contextualize the rover's primary scientific observations.

While meteorites are unlikely to feature signs of ancient life, they may have delivered the organic matter necessary for microbial life to emerge billions of years ago.

Analysis of the meteorite composition can also help scientists study climate weathering rates and water-rock interactions on Mars, providing clues to ancient climate conditions on the Red Planet.

"Meteorites act as a witness plate across geological time," Sara Motaghian, a doctoral student at NHM and Imperial College London who aided the research, said in a press release.

"Generally, the surfaces of Mars we are exploring are incredibly ancient, meaning there have been billions of years for the surface to accumulate these meteorites and lock in information from across Mars' past," Motaghian said.

In addition to training the PanCam instrument to recognize spectral signatures unique to meteorites, scientists also tested pattern recognition techniques for the types of extreme weathering found on the surface of meteorites.

Carbon mitigation efforts in California may be hindered by climate change itself
Science News // 17 hours ago
Carbon mitigation efforts in California may be hindered by climate change itself
July 22 (UPI) -- Policy makers in California are counting on the carbon-capturing abilities of forests and shrublands in order to meet carbon neutrality goals by 2045, but new research suggests climate change itself could thwart them.
RNA breakthrough inspires high-yield, drought-tolerant rice, potatoes
Science News // 21 hours ago
RNA breakthrough inspires high-yield, drought-tolerant rice, potatoes
July 22 (UPI) -- Thanks to a breakthrough in RNA manipulation, crop scientists have developed new potato and rice varieties with higher yields and increased drought tolerance.
ALMA images moon-forming disk around alien world
Science News // 1 day ago
ALMA images moon-forming disk around alien world
July 22 (UPI) -- Astronomers have for the first time imaged a moon-forming disk around an exoplanet.
Orbiter's infrared sensors reveal Venus' nighttime weather
Science News // 1 day ago
Orbiter's infrared sensors reveal Venus' nighttime weather
July 21 (UPI) -- Scientists have developed a new way to study Venus' nighttime weather using the infrared sensors aboard the orbiter Akatsuki.
NASA scientists preview Mars rover's sample collection mission
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA scientists preview Mars rover's sample collection mission
July 21 (UPI) -- For the first time in history, a NASA rover is preparing to scoop up, seal and cache Martian rock samples for a future return trip to Earth.
Russia launches Nauka module to space station after years of delay
Science News // 1 day ago
Russia launches Nauka module to space station after years of delay
ORLANDO, Fla., July 21 (UPI) -- Russia launched a new multipurpose laboratory module named Nauka to the International Space Station on Wednesday from Kazakhstan after years of delays.
For golden eagles, habitat loss is main threat from wind farms
Science News // 2 days ago
For golden eagles, habitat loss is main threat from wind farms
July 21 (UPI) -- Wind farms pose a variety of threats to birds, including some of the world's most iconic avian predators -- like the golden eagle, the world's most widely distributed eagle.
Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin crew soar into space, land safely
Science News // 3 days ago
Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin crew soar into space, land safely
July 20 (UPI) -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos set several records for human spaceflight Tuesday as he and three crewmates soared into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket from Texas, and landed safely in the desert about 10 minutes later.
Wind turbines can be clustered while avoiding turbulent wakes of their neighbors
Science News // 2 days ago
Wind turbines can be clustered while avoiding turbulent wakes of their neighbors
July 20 (UPI) -- Scientists have developed a new data analysis method to help wind farm operators adjust the yaw of clustered turbines to avoid interference.
Electrical security system helps tomato plants sound alarm when insects attack
Science News // 3 days ago
Electrical security system helps tomato plants sound alarm when insects attack
July 20 (UPI) -- When caterpillars began munching on the fruits of a particular type of tomato plant, an electrical signal is sent from the fruit to the rest of the plant.
