Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 22, 2021 / 5:31 PM

Carbon mitigation efforts in California may be hindered by climate change itself

By
In 20 years, models predict redwoods will be largely confined to far Northern California, as hotter, drier conditions to the south favor oaks over conifers. Photo by Shane Coffield/UCI
In 20 years, models predict redwoods will be largely confined to far Northern California, as hotter, drier conditions to the south favor oaks over conifers. Photo by Shane Coffield/UCI

July 22 (UPI) -- Policy makers in California are counting on the carbon-capturing abilities of the state's forests and shrublands in order to meet its goal of carbon neutrality by 2045.

Unfortunately, new research -- published Thursday in the journal AGU Advances -- suggests the natural carbon storage capacity of California's forests and shrublands are likely to decline as temperatures rise and droughts strike more frequently.

Advertisement

Models developed by scientists at the University of California, Irvine, predicted the carbon storage capacity of forests and shrublands in the state will decline by 16 percent by 2045 if climate change trends continue unabated.

Under a more moderate warming scenario, carbon storage is predicted decline by 9 percent.

RELATED 20% of intact tropical forests overlap with extractive industries

"This work highlights the conundrum that climate change poses to the state of California," lead study author Shane Coffield, doctoral candidate in Earth system science at UCI, said in a press release.

"We need our forests and other plant-covered areas to provide a 'natural climate solution' of removing carbon dioxide from the air, but heat and drought caused by the very problem we're trying to solve could make it more difficult to achieve our objectives," Coffield said.

Advertisement

Plants, including trees and shrubs, absorb CO2 during photosynthesis. Some of that carbon gets trapped indefinitely in their biomass or stored in the soil.

RELATED Storing carbon through tree planting, preservation costs more than thought

Like many other governments, California is counting on the carbon storage capabilities of its natural ecosystems -- combined with investments in green energy -- to become carbon neutral by 2045.

The latest findings suggest California will need to make a make a more aggressive transition to green energy than previously planned.

"The emissions scenario that we follow will have a large effect on the carbon storage potential of our forests," said co-author James Randerson, professor of Earth system science at UCI.

RELATED Laser technology used to measure biomass of giant Californian redwood trees

"A more moderate emissions scenario in which we convert to more renewable energy sources leads to about half of the ecosystem carbon [sequestration] loss compared to a more extreme emissions scenario," Randerson said.

Though temperatures are certain to rise as climate change trends continue apace, the current climate models offer divergent forecasts for precipitation in the state.

Most models predict the northern half of the state will get a bit wetter in the decades ahead, while the southern half will get drier.

According to the models developed by Coffield and company, the carbon-capturing abilities of forests and shrublands along the coasts of central and northern California will suffer the most as a result of climate change.

Advertisement

The models also showed the range of California's famed redwoods will continue to shrink in the coming decades.

By 2045, the tree will be largely constrained to the far north, while hotter, drier conditions to the south will favor oak trees over conifers.

Though the models looked only at the effects of changes in temperature and precipitation on carbon storage in California forests, researchers say their findings are a reminder that wildfires are the primary driver of carbon storage losses.

The negative impacts of wildfires in the region is one reason why another recent study determined grasslands, not forests, were better suited to trap and store carbon in California.

"We hope that this work will inform land management and climate policies so that steps can be taken to protect existing carbon stocks and tree species in the most climate-vulnerable locations," Randerson said.

"Effective management of fire risk is essential for limiting carbon [sequestration] losses throughout much of the state," Randerson said.

Latest Headlines

RNA breakthrough inspires high-yield, drought-tolerant rice, potatoes
Science News // 4 hours ago
RNA breakthrough inspires high-yield, drought-tolerant rice, potatoes
July 22 (UPI) -- Thanks to a breakthrough in RNA manipulation, crop scientists have developed new potato and rice varieties with higher yields and increased drought tolerance.
ALMA images moon-forming disk around alien world
Science News // 8 hours ago
ALMA images moon-forming disk around alien world
July 22 (UPI) -- Astronomers have for the first time imaged a moon-forming disk around an exoplanet.
Orbiter's infrared sensors reveal Venus' nighttime weather
Science News // 1 day ago
Orbiter's infrared sensors reveal Venus' nighttime weather
July 21 (UPI) -- Scientists have developed a new way to study Venus' nighttime weather using the infrared sensors aboard the orbiter Akatsuki.
NASA scientists preview Mars rover's sample collection mission
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA scientists preview Mars rover's sample collection mission
July 21 (UPI) -- For the first time in history, a NASA rover is preparing to scoop up, seal and cache Martian rock samples for a future return trip to Earth.
Russia launches Nauka module to space station after years of delay
Science News // 1 day ago
Russia launches Nauka module to space station after years of delay
ORLANDO, Fla., July 21 (UPI) -- Russia launched a new multipurpose laboratory module named Nauka to the International Space Station on Wednesday from Kazakhstan after years of delays.
For golden eagles, habitat loss is main threat from wind farms
Science News // 1 day ago
For golden eagles, habitat loss is main threat from wind farms
July 21 (UPI) -- Wind farms pose a variety of threats to birds, including some of the world's most iconic avian predators -- like the golden eagle, the world's most widely distributed eagle.
Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin crew soar into space, land safely
Science News // 2 days ago
Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin crew soar into space, land safely
July 20 (UPI) -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos set several records for human spaceflight Tuesday as he and three crewmates soared into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket from Texas, and landed safely in the desert about 10 minutes later.
Wind turbines can be clustered while avoiding turbulent wakes of their neighbors
Science News // 2 days ago
Wind turbines can be clustered while avoiding turbulent wakes of their neighbors
July 20 (UPI) -- Scientists have developed a new data analysis method to help wind farm operators adjust the yaw of clustered turbines to avoid interference.
Electrical security system helps tomato plants sound alarm when insects attack
Science News // 2 days ago
Electrical security system helps tomato plants sound alarm when insects attack
July 20 (UPI) -- When caterpillars began munching on the fruits of a particular type of tomato plant, an electrical signal is sent from the fruit to the rest of the plant.
Germany, Ireland more open than U.S. to renewable energy close to homes
Science News // 3 days ago
Germany, Ireland more open than U.S. to renewable energy close to homes
July 19 (UPI) -- People in Germany and Ireland are more willing to accept renewable energy sites closer to their homes than their U.S. counterparts, but all three wanted carbon-based energy sites farther away and favored decarbonization.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia launches Nauka module to space station after years of delay
Russia launches Nauka module to space station after years of delay
Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida
Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida
Orbiter's infrared sensors reveal Venus' nighttime weather
Orbiter's infrared sensors reveal Venus' nighttime weather
ALMA images moon-forming disk around alien world
ALMA images moon-forming disk around alien world
Carbon emissions from wild pigs uprooting soil equal to more than 1M cars
Carbon emissions from wild pigs uprooting soil equal to more than 1M cars
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/