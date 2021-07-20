Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 20, 2021 / 10:19 AM

Electrical security system helps tomato plants sound alarm when insects attack

By
When caterpillars, such as the pictured tomato hornworm, eat growing fruit, plants send electrical signals to the rest of the plant to signal the attack. Photo by Wikimedia Commons/CC
When caterpillars, such as the pictured tomato hornworm, eat growing fruit, plants send electrical signals to the rest of the plant to signal the attack. Photo by Wikimedia Commons/CC

July 20 (UPI) -- When caterpillars began munching on the fruits of a particular type of tomato plant, an electrical signal is sent from the fruit to the rest of the plant.

Most plant studies focus on the flow of nutrients and biochemical signals from plant to tomato, but for the latest study -- published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems -- scientists set out to investigate the signal-sending capabilities of a plant's fruits.

Advertisement

"We usually forget that a plant's fruits are living and semiautonomous parts of their mother-plants, far more complex than we currently think," first author Gabriela Niemeyer Reissig said in a press release.

"Since fruits are part of the plant, made of the same tissues of the leaves and stems, why couldn't they communicate with the plant, informing it about what they are experiencing, just like regular leaves do?" said Niemeyer Reissig, a plant scientist at the Federal University of Pelotas in Brazil.

RELATED Effects of natural noise pollution on animals similar to noise from humans

"What we found is that fruits can share important information such as caterpillar attacks --which is a serious issue for a plant -- with the rest of the plant, and that can probably prepare other parts of the plant for the same attack," Niemeyer Reissig said.

Advertisement

For the study, scientists grew tomato plants in a Faraday cage, an enclosure used to block electromagnetic fields. On the branches of the tomato plants, researchers installed electrodes linking fruits to the rest of the plant.

Scientists recorded and analyzed the electric signals produced by plants before, during and after 24 hours of exposure to Helicoverpa armigera caterpillars.

RELATED When milkweed leaves are scarce, hungry caterpillar get angry

The recordings showed signal patterns changed dramatically after caterpillars were introduced to the plants. Plants under attack also began producing higher concentrations of various defensive chemicals, including hydrogen peroxide.

Electrical and biochemical patterns showed even parts of the plant far from the caterpillar-caused damage were aware of the invasion and beefing up security.

For the now, the experiments were only able to offer a big-picture view of the plant's electrical signaling patterns. Scientists hope future experiments using machine learning algorithms will help them better understand the dynamics of individual electrical signals.

RELATED Giant Asian gypsy moth threatens trees in Washington

"If studies like ours continue to advance and the techniques for measuring electrical signals in open environments continue to improve, it will be possible to detect infestation of agricultural pests quite early, allowing for less aggressive control measures and more accurate insect management," said Niemeyer Reissig.

"Understanding how the plant interacts with its fruits, and the fruits among themselves, may bring insights about how to 'manipulate' this communication for enhancing fruit quality, resistance to pests and shelf life after harvest," Niemeyer Reissig said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin crew soar into space, land safely
Science News // 8 hours ago
Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin crew soar into space, land safely
July 20 (UPI) -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos set several records for human spaceflight Tuesday as he and three crewmates soared into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket from Texas, and landed safely in the desert about 10 minutes later.
Germany, Ireland more open than U.S. to renewable energy close to homes
Science News // 17 hours ago
Germany, Ireland more open than U.S. to renewable energy close to homes
July 19 (UPI) -- People in Germany and Ireland are more willing to accept renewable energy sites closer to their homes than their U.S. counterparts, but all three wanted carbon-based energy sites farther away and favored decarbonization.
Carbon emissions from wild pigs uprooting soil equal to more than 1M cars
Science News // 18 hours ago
Carbon emissions from wild pigs uprooting soil equal to more than 1M cars
July 19 (UPI) -- Wild pigs emit as much carbon from global soil annually as 1.1 million cars, a new study found.
Urban environments prompt fruit bats to diversify diet, study says
Science News // 19 hours ago
Urban environments prompt fruit bats to diversify diet, study says
July 19 (UPI) -- Urbanization leads fruit bats to adjust foraging strategies and diversify diets, a new study found.
Climate change threatens three key stony corals, Atlantic reef ecosystems
Science News // 22 hours ago
Climate change threatens three key stony corals, Atlantic reef ecosystems
July 19 (UPI) -- Scientists predicted in report Monday climate change could shift distribution of three stony corals key to Atlantic reef building ecosystem.
Jeff Bezos wants flight to expand 'new frontiers' in space
Science News // 1 day ago
Jeff Bezos wants flight to expand 'new frontiers' in space
July 19 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos, the man who made e-commerce the "economy's new frontier," plans to fly into space Tuesday in an effort to make tourism far above the Earth the new frontier.
Viral parasites fuel evolution of drug-resistant 'super bugs'
Science News // 3 days ago
Viral parasites fuel evolution of drug-resistant 'super bugs'
July 16 (UPI) -- Tiny viruses that attack bacteria, known as phages, are responsible for the rapid evolution of bacterial defense systems and the emergence of so-called superbugs, according to a new study.
Images from Very Large Telescope offer insights into star formation
Science News // 4 days ago
Images from Very Large Telescope offer insights into star formation
July 16 (UPI) -- A new survey by European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope has revealed the Milky Way's galactic neighbors in all their colorful brilliance.
Billionaires in space: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin touts rocket safety
Science News // 4 days ago
Billionaires in space: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin touts rocket safety
July 16 (UPI) -- As Jeff Bezos prepares to become the second billionaire to blast into space next week, his Blue Origin is touting the safety of its rocket system.
20% of intact tropical forests overlap with extractive industries
Science News // 4 days ago
20% of intact tropical forests overlap with extractive industries
July 16 (UPI) -- Mining, oil and gas concessions impact 20% of tropical intact forest landscapes, ecosystems essential for sequestering carbon and protecting Earth's biodiversity.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Name of biblical judge found inscribed on 3,100-year-old jug found in Israel
Name of biblical judge found inscribed on 3,100-year-old jug found in Israel
Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin crew soar into space, land safely
Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin crew soar into space, land safely
Jeff Bezos wants flight to expand 'new frontiers' in space
Jeff Bezos wants flight to expand 'new frontiers' in space
Carbon emissions from wild pigs uprooting soil equal to more than 1M cars
Carbon emissions from wild pigs uprooting soil equal to more than 1M cars
Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida
Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/