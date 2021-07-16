Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 16, 2021 / 9:41 AM

20% of intact tropical forests overlap with extractive industries

By
Around in the world, 20% of intact tropical forests landscapes -- including forests in Ecuador, pictured here -- are threatened by oil and gas exploration. Julie Larson Maher/WCS
Around in the world, 20% of intact tropical forests landscapes -- including forests in Ecuador, pictured here -- are threatened by oil and gas exploration. Julie Larson Maher/WCS

July 16 (UPI) -- To curb global warming, humans need all the help they can get.

Healthy, intact forests are a key asset in the fight to slow climate change, but new research, published Friday in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change, suggests at least 20% of tropical intact forest landscapes, or IFLs, overlaps with concessions, or land leases, for mining, oil and gas activities -- putting some 376,449 square miles of forestland at risk.

Advertisement

Mining concessions pose the biggest risk, numerically, impacting just over 11% of the IFL acreage. While nearly 8% of tropical IFLs are exposed to oil and gas concessions.

Though Earth faces a variety of threats, most climate scientists and ecologists agree that the two biggest threats are declining biodiversity levels and rising levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Intact forests are a vital tool in the fight to address both crises.

RELATED Deforestation in the Amazon threatens one of the world's largest eagle species

Most of the planet's remaining biodiversity hotspots can be found in tropical IFLs, with flora and fauna abundance and variety at near-natural levels. Tropical forests also provide unparalleled carbon sequestration services.

Only 20% of the world's remaining 549 million acres of tropical forests can be defined as intact. Between 2000 and 2013, the world's tropical IFLs declined by 7%.

For the study, researchers overlaid maps of tropical IFLs and extractive concessions in South America, Asia-Pacific and Central Africa. Scientists measured the biggest overlap, 26%, in Central Africa.

RELATED California's blue oaks threatened by hotter temps, longer droughts

According to the new study, most of the extractive activities in tropical IFLs are exploratory.

"Many of these extractive projects are still in the early stages," lead study author Hedley Grantham, director of conservation planning at the Wildlife Conservation Society, said in a press release. "While this could imply a significant future threat to IFLs, it also means there is an opportunity to mitigate potential impacts before they occur."

Authors of the new study suggest, moving forward, governments decline to approve extractives concessions inside tropical IFLs. Likewise, researchers suggest oil, gas and mining operators take extra precautions to prevent damages within IFLs.

RELATED Study: Recovery from human-caused biodiversity declines to take millions of years

Latest Headlines

Images from Very Large Telescope offer insights into star formation
Science News // 27 minutes ago
Images from Very Large Telescope offer insights into star formation
July 16 (UPI) -- A new survey by European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope has revealed the Milky Way's galactic neighbors in all their colorful brilliance.
Billionaires in space: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin touts rocket safety
Science News // 8 hours ago
Billionaires in space: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin touts rocket safety
July 16 (UPI) -- As Jeff Bezos prepares to become the second billionaire to blast into space next week, his Blue Origin is touting the safety of its rocket system.
Extreme heat hits poorer neighborhoods harder, study says
Science News // 8 hours ago
Extreme heat hits poorer neighborhoods harder, study says
Extreme heat strikes poor and minority neighborhoods in U.S. cities harder than those that are wealthier and mainly white, a new study finds.
Social ties among spotted hyenas passed down from generation to generation
Science News // 17 hours ago
Social ties among spotted hyenas passed down from generation to generation
July 15 (UPI) -- A new study of social relations among spotted hyenas could offer insights into the evolution of social relations among humans.
Brainless slime molds 'think' their way through the environment
Science News // 21 hours ago
Brainless slime molds 'think' their way through the environment
July 15 (UPI) -- Slime molds can use mechanical cues to sense their environment and make decisions about where to move, according to a new study.
Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida
Science News // 1 day ago
Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida
TITUSVILLE, Fla., July 15 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin opened a new spacecraft facility Thursday to help build NASA's Orion lunar capsules near Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA identifies computer problem on Hubble, says fix will take a few days
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA identifies computer problem on Hubble, says fix will take a few days
July 15 (UPI) -- Engineers at NASA have identified the potential cause of a payload computer problem that has sidelined the Hubble Space Telescope for more than a month.
NASA studies bigger, better Mars helicopter
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA studies bigger, better Mars helicopter
ORLANDO, Fla., July 15 (UPI) -- As the Mars helicopter Ingenuity breaks interplanetary records and captures the public's attention, NASA is quietly researching a bigger, better Mars chopper to navigate the Red Planet's rough terrain.
Water fleas demonstrate rapid evolution in response to predation
Science News // 1 day ago
Water fleas demonstrate rapid evolution in response to predation
July 14 (UPI) -- When faced with the threat of predation, animals adapt surprisingly fast. According to a new study, water fleas can enact evolutionary changes within just two generations.
Engineers design swarm of autonomous drones to locate gas leaks
Science News // 1 day ago
Engineers design swarm of autonomous drones to locate gas leaks
July 14 (UPI) -- An international team of engineers has developed an autonomous swarm of tiny drones capable of locating gas leaks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA studies bigger, better Mars helicopter
NASA studies bigger, better Mars helicopter
After thousands of years of domestication, dogs 'get' people better than wolves
After thousands of years of domestication, dogs 'get' people better than wolves
Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida
Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida
Farm robots could bring utopia or disaster, scientist warns
Farm robots could bring utopia or disaster, scientist warns
NASA identifies computer problem on Hubble, says fix will take a few days
NASA identifies computer problem on Hubble, says fix will take a few days

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/