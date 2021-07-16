Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 16, 2021 / 11:31 AM

Images from Very Large Telescope offer insights into star formation

By
Portraits of nearby galaxies captured by VLT and ALMA have allowed scientists to identify concentrations of warm gas and young stars. Photo by ESO/PHANGS
Portraits of nearby galaxies captured by VLT and ALMA have allowed scientists to identify concentrations of warm gas and young stars. Photo by ESO/PHANGS

July 16 (UPI) -- A new survey by European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope has revealed the Milky Way's galactic neighbors in all their colorful brilliance.

The diversity of galactic portraits -- shared Friday by ESO -- recalls a shimmering fireworks display, but the project isn't simply an exercise in aesthetics and entertainment.

Advertisement

Using the new VLT images, as well as data captured by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, ALMA, scientists are working to pinpoint populations of young stars and surrounding concentrations of warm gas.

Astronomers hope their observations -- part of the Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS, PHANGS, project -- will offer new insights into what triggers star formation inside dense clouds of dust and gas.

RELATED Astronomers spy most distant quasar with powerful radio jets

By surveying a diversity of relatively young, star-rich galaxies, scientists hope to identify links between large-scale galactic dynamics and localized star formation.

"For the first time we are resolving individual units of star formation over a wide range of locations and environments in a sample that well-represents the different types of galaxies," Eric Emsellem, an astronomer at ESO, said in a press release. "We can directly observe the gas that gives birth to stars, we see the young stars themselves, and we witness their evolution through various phases."

Emsellem is leading VLT's contribution to the PHANGS project, using the powerful Chilean telescope's Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer, MUSE, instrument to locate concentrations of warm gas and intense star formation in nearby galaxies.

RELATED Very Large Telescope finds 6 galaxies trapped in web of black hole

MUSE is capable of fielding a wide range of spectra from every location within its field of view. For the PHANGS project, MUSE captured 15 million spectra from 30,000 gas nebulae.

By combining the observations of VLT with those of ALMA, which is better suited to image regions of cold gas, scientists hope to identify large-scale galactic characteristics that influence star formation.

"There are many mysteries we want to unravel," said PHANGS scientist Kathryn Kreckel, an astronomer at the University of Heidelberg in Germany. "Are stars more often born in specific regions of their host galaxies -- and, if so, why? And after stars are born, how does their evolution influence the formation of new generations of stars?"

RELATED ESPRESSO instrument confirms presence of Earth-like star in closest star system

Researchers also supplemented their VLT and ALMA data with observations from the Hubble Space Telescope, revealing Milky Way's galactic neighbors in visible, near-infrared and radio wavelengths.

"Their combination allows us to probe the various stages of stellar birth -- from the formation of the stellar nurseries to the onset of star formation itself and the final destruction of the nurseries by the newly born stars -- in more detail than is possible with individual observations," said PHANGS scientist Francesco Belfiore, astronomer at INAF-Arcetri in Italy. "PHANGS is the first time we have been able to assemble such a complete view, taking images sharp enough to see the individual clouds, stars, and nebulae that signify forming stars."

Dozens of galactic images from the PHANGS project are available online. In the future, astronomers hope to use the James Webb Telescopes to study star formation regions in the nearby galaxies. James Webb is expected to launch this fall, but won't begin scientific operations until 2022.

Using the current images from VLT and ALMA, scientists are only able to distinguish between individual star-forming clouds. The powerful capabilities of the James Web Telescopes will allow astronomers to peer inside star-forming clouds.

"New observational efforts by our team and others are pushing the boundary in this direction, so we have decades of exciting discoveries ahead of us," said Eva Schinnerer, astronomer at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany and principal investigator on the PHANGS project.

Latest Headlines

Billionaires in space: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin touts rocket safety
Science News // 8 hours ago
Billionaires in space: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin touts rocket safety
July 16 (UPI) -- As Jeff Bezos prepares to become the second billionaire to blast into space next week, his Blue Origin is touting the safety of its rocket system.
20% of intact tropical forests overlap with extractive industries
Science News // 2 hours ago
20% of intact tropical forests overlap with extractive industries
July 16 (UPI) -- Mining, oil and gas concessions impact 20% of tropical intact forest landscapes, ecosystems essential for sequestering carbon and protecting Earth's biodiversity.
Extreme heat hits poorer neighborhoods harder, study says
Science News // 8 hours ago
Extreme heat hits poorer neighborhoods harder, study says
Extreme heat strikes poor and minority neighborhoods in U.S. cities harder than those that are wealthier and mainly white, a new study finds.
Social ties among spotted hyenas passed down from generation to generation
Science News // 17 hours ago
Social ties among spotted hyenas passed down from generation to generation
July 15 (UPI) -- A new study of social relations among spotted hyenas could offer insights into the evolution of social relations among humans.
Brainless slime molds 'think' their way through the environment
Science News // 21 hours ago
Brainless slime molds 'think' their way through the environment
July 15 (UPI) -- Slime molds can use mechanical cues to sense their environment and make decisions about where to move, according to a new study.
Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida
Science News // 1 day ago
Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida
TITUSVILLE, Fla., July 15 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin opened a new spacecraft facility Thursday to help build NASA's Orion lunar capsules near Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA identifies computer problem on Hubble, says fix will take a few days
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA identifies computer problem on Hubble, says fix will take a few days
July 15 (UPI) -- Engineers at NASA have identified the potential cause of a payload computer problem that has sidelined the Hubble Space Telescope for more than a month.
NASA studies bigger, better Mars helicopter
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA studies bigger, better Mars helicopter
ORLANDO, Fla., July 15 (UPI) -- As the Mars helicopter Ingenuity breaks interplanetary records and captures the public's attention, NASA is quietly researching a bigger, better Mars chopper to navigate the Red Planet's rough terrain.
Water fleas demonstrate rapid evolution in response to predation
Science News // 1 day ago
Water fleas demonstrate rapid evolution in response to predation
July 14 (UPI) -- When faced with the threat of predation, animals adapt surprisingly fast. According to a new study, water fleas can enact evolutionary changes within just two generations.
Engineers design swarm of autonomous drones to locate gas leaks
Science News // 1 day ago
Engineers design swarm of autonomous drones to locate gas leaks
July 14 (UPI) -- An international team of engineers has developed an autonomous swarm of tiny drones capable of locating gas leaks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA studies bigger, better Mars helicopter
NASA studies bigger, better Mars helicopter
After thousands of years of domestication, dogs 'get' people better than wolves
After thousands of years of domestication, dogs 'get' people better than wolves
Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida
Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida
Farm robots could bring utopia or disaster, scientist warns
Farm robots could bring utopia or disaster, scientist warns
NASA identifies computer problem on Hubble, says fix will take a few days
NASA identifies computer problem on Hubble, says fix will take a few days

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/