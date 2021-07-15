Trending
Social ties among spotted hyenas passed down from generation to generation

According to a new study, spotted hyenas inherit their social relations from their moms. Photo by&nbsp;Sharp Photography/Wikimedia Commons
According to a new study, spotted hyenas inherit their social relations from their moms. Photo by Sharp Photography/Wikimedia Commons

July 15 (UPI) -- A new study of social relations among spotted hyenas could offer insights into the evolution of social relations among humans.

The study -- published Thursday in the journal Science -- began with a theoretical model based on the idea that offspring inherit social ties from their parents, whether passively or through mimicry.

While working as a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, Amiyaal Ilany worked with Erol Akçay, a theoretical biologist at Penn, to develop the social networking model.

To test the model, Akçay and Illany, now biologist at the Mina and Everard Goodman Faculty of Life Sciences at Bar-Ilan University in Israel, turned to the spotted hyena, a species that lives in hyper-competitive, hierarchical clans.

The model showed inherited social ties best explain the formation and maintenance of social relationships among hyena offspring.

Scientists supplied their model with data from a 27-year-long survey of spotted hyena clans in Kenya, led by Kay Holekamp of Michigan State University. The multi-decade study featured data from more than 74,000 social interactions.

"Social affiliations are, indeed, inherited within clusters of hyenas," Illany, lead author of the study, said in a press release. "The plethora of data on spotted hyenas that was collected by Kay Holecamp provided us with a golden opportunity to test the model we developed several years ago."

"We found overwhelming evidence that social connections of offspring are similar to those of the mother," Illany said. "A mother who has social affiliations with another hyena can connect her offspring to that hyena and the two, in turn, will form a social bond. Even after the mother-offspring bond itself weakens dramatically, the offspring still remain connected to their mother's friends."

The size of spotted hyena clans ranges from a handful of individuals to more than 100, depending on the availability of prey. For hyenas at the bottom of the social hierarchy, food can be very hard to come by.

"Rank is super important," said Akçay, who co-authored the study. "Spotted hyena live in a matriarchal society. Those born to a lower-ranked mother are less likely to survive and to reproduce."

Researchers found the offspring of higher-ranking females gain a leg up in the competition by forming social bonds similar to their mother.

The data showed offspring of high-ranking matriarchs replicated their mother's social relations more closely than lower-ranking offspring.

The model revealed a close relationship between survival and the ability to accurately replicate mom's social relations.

The findings support the hypothesis of Akçay and Illany that inheritance of social connections is key to maintenance of social structure.

The researchers said they suspect inheritance of social relations also has a positive influence on a group's social stability -- a reminder that factors beyond genetic fitness can influence a species' reproductive success and survival.

"A lot of things that are considered by default to be genetically determined may depend on environmental and social processes," said Ilany.

Latest Headlines

Brainless slime molds 'think' their way through the environment
Science News // 3 hours ago
Brainless slime molds 'think' their way through the environment
July 15 (UPI) -- Slime molds can use mechanical cues to sense their environment and make decisions about where to move, according to a new study.
Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida
Science News // 8 hours ago
Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida
TITUSVILLE, Fla., July 15 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin opened a new spacecraft facility Thursday to help build NASA's Orion lunar capsules near Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA identifies computer problem on Hubble, says fix will take a few days
Science News // 7 hours ago
NASA identifies computer problem on Hubble, says fix will take a few days
July 15 (UPI) -- Engineers at NASA have identified the potential cause of a payload computer problem that has sidelined the Hubble Space Telescope for more than a month.
NASA studies bigger, better Mars helicopter
Science News // 15 hours ago
NASA studies bigger, better Mars helicopter
ORLANDO, Fla., July 15 (UPI) -- As the Mars helicopter Ingenuity breaks interplanetary records and captures the public's attention, NASA is quietly researching a bigger, better Mars chopper to navigate the Red Planet's rough terrain.
Water fleas demonstrate rapid evolution in response to predation
Science News // 1 day ago
Water fleas demonstrate rapid evolution in response to predation
July 14 (UPI) -- When faced with the threat of predation, animals adapt surprisingly fast. According to a new study, water fleas can enact evolutionary changes within just two generations.
Engineers design swarm of autonomous drones to locate gas leaks
Science News // 1 day ago
Engineers design swarm of autonomous drones to locate gas leaks
July 14 (UPI) -- An international team of engineers has developed an autonomous swarm of tiny drones capable of locating gas leaks.
Scientists observe coral cells swallowing algae, a first
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists observe coral cells swallowing algae, a first
July 14 (UPI) -- For the first time, scientists have witnessed coral cells enveloping dinoflagellates, single-celled, photosynthetic algae.
After thousands of years of domestication, dogs 'get' people better than wolves
Science News // 1 day ago
After thousands of years of domestication, dogs 'get' people better than wolves
Dogs have the innate ability to grasp what humans are thinking, a skill developed in their 14,000 years of hanging out with people, researchers say. In contrast, wolf puppies do not have that ability.
Farm robots could bring utopia or disaster, scientist warns
Science News // 2 days ago
Farm robots could bring utopia or disaster, scientist warns
July 13 (UPI) -- Agriculture is already highly mechanized, and in the not too distant future, agricultural economist Thomas Daum predicts entire farms will be run by robots.
'Superbugs' detected in raw dog food, but danger unclear, study says
Science News // 2 days ago
'Superbugs' detected in raw dog food, but danger unclear, study says
People who feed their dogs raw pet food may find more on the menu than they bargained for, with a new study finding it may be a source of antibiotic-resistant bacteria that could ultimately threaten humans.
