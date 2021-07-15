Lockheed Martin opens new spacecraft facility in Florida

TITUSVILLE, Fla., July 15 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin opened a new spacecraft facility on Thursday to help build NASA's Orion lunar capsules near Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Lockheed Martin says the new STAR Center in Titusville is now a "digitally transformed factory of the future" that will help produce spacecraft to take astronauts to the moon. STAR stands for Spacecraft Test, Assembly and Resource.
NASA awarded Lockheed a $4.6 billion contract in 2019 to build six new Orion capsules. At 55,000 square feet, the new spacecraft center will build large components for Orion, which still will be assembled on NASA property about 10 miles away.
"Large elements such as the heat shield and wiring harness will be built at the STAR Center and then transported for final integration," according to the company, which is based in Maryland.
Having the additional high-tech capability nearby will free up space at NASA's historic 600,000-square-foot Neil Armstrong Operations & Checkout Building, built in 1964 for the Gemini and Apollo programs and renovated for $55 million in 2009.
The new building will allow a faster schedule for Orion construction than would otherwise have been possible, the company said.
The new facility will start building components for the Artemis III mission that is intended to return American astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2024, although that date is in question due to a lack of congressional funding.
Lockheed Martin spent 18 months and $20 million renovating the center, which formerly housed the Astronaut Training Experience tourist attraction.
Orion is designed for 21-day crewed journeys, but it can be fitted for longer missions to the moon or even Mars, according to Lockheed. A test model of the Orion capsule has been to space, without astronauts aboard. It was launched in December 2014 and splashed down about 4 1/2 hours later in the Pacific Ocean.
The capsule includes deep space navigation and communication systems, advanced life support, radiation shielding and a heat shield designed to withstand 5,200 degrees F coming back from the moon at 24,700 mph.
Jasmin Moghbeli
Moghbeli poses for a portrait in the Systems Engineering Simulator for the International Space Station and advanced spaceflight programs at the Johnson Space Center on July 9, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Jessica Watkins
Watkins is helped into a spacesuit before underwater spacewalk training at Johnson Space Center on May 22, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA
Kayla Barron
Barron dons her spacesuit in Houston on July 12, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
Kate Rubins
Rubins prepares for a spacewalk on board the International Space Station on August 10, 2016. She will train for the moon mission. Photo courtesy of NASA
Christina Koch
Koch collects and packs Mizuna mustard greens grown and harvested inside the International Space Station's veggie botany facility on November 13, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo courtesy of NASA
Anne McClain
Expedition 59 astronaut McClain is helped out of the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft just minutes after she landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on June 25, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Stephanie Wilson
Wilson poses for a portrait at Johnson Space Center on July 11, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Jessica Meir
Meir sits for her portrait in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit, the suit used for spacewalks, on September 11, 2018. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Josh Valcarcel/NASA
Nicole Aunapu Mann
Nicole Aunapu Mann attends the announcement that she was being assigned to the Boeing CST-100 Starliner Crew test flight to the International Space Station on August 3, 2018. Photo Bill Ingalls/NASA
Tracy Caldwell Dyson
Dyson pauses for a portrait in her spacesuit before going underwater in the Neutral Buoyancy Lab at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on July 8, 2019. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
Loral O'Hara
O'Hara stands in front of a T-38 trainer aircraft at Ellington Field near Johnson Space Center on June 6, 2017. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA
Zena Cardman
Cardman awaits the next steps from instructors during water survival training in Houston on August 23, 2017. Photo by David DeHoyos/NASA
Sunita Williams
Expedition 32 flight engineer and Expedition 33 commander Williams participates in spacesuit fit check at the Johnson Space Center on September 8, 2011. Photo courtesy of NASA
Jeanette Epps
Epps sits for her portrait on September 30, 2009. Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA
Megan McArthur
McArthur poses for a portrait on the Crew Access Arm of the mobile launcher at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25, 2019. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA
Shannon Walker
Walker welcomes viewers at the Johnson Space Center to watch the live coverage of Expedition 40/41 launch as it unfolds at Baikonur, Kazakhstan, on May 28, 2014. Members of the crew can be seen on the nearby screen. Photo courtesy of NASA