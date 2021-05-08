May 8 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity has completed its first one-way trip to a new landing site.

It was Ingenuity's fifth flight on the red planet.

The flight from Wright Brothers Field to an airfield 423 feet to the south took off at 3:26 p.m. EDT Friday and lasted 108 seconds, according to NASA.

"We bid adieu to our first Martian home, Wright Brothers Field, with grateful thanks for the support it provided to the historic first flights of a planetary rotorcraft," Ingenuity chief engineer Bob Balaram said in a statement.

The flight marked the rotorcraft's transition to a new operations demonstration phase to investigate what capabilities a rotorcraft operating from Mars can provide.

Upon arrival in the new airfield, Ingenuity rose to an altitude of 33 feet to capture high-resolution color images before touching down.

"We may get a couple more flights in over the next few weeks, and then the agency will evaluate how we're doing," Balaram said. "We have already been able to gather all the flight performance data that we originally came here to collect. Now, this new operations demo gives us an opportunity to further expand our knowledge of flying machines on other planets."