A SpaceX Starlink communications dish is shown in a promotional photo. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

ORLANDO, Fla., May 4 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to launch the company's 26th cluster of Starlink broadband communication satellites from Florida on Tuesday afternoon.

Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 60 satellites, is planned at 3:01 p.m. EDT from launchpad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The only potential weather problem at the launchpad is a 20 percent chance of thick clouds or winds, according to a U.S. Space Force forecast.

But SpaceX also intends to recover the first-stage booster of the rocket on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean, where rough seas are possible.

"Team is keeping an eye on weather in the recovery area," the company posted on Twitter on Monday.

The launch would boost the number of Starlink satellites in orbit to more than 1,500.

SpaceX is among several companies pursuing new, high-speed and global broadband coverage that could be used by ships at sea, residents in remote rural areas and possibly on trucks and large commercial vehicles.

SpaceX is testing the service with customers in North America and Britain at a cost of $499 for hardware and $99 per month.