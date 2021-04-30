NASA astronauts Victor Glover (L) and Kate Rubins are pictured in spacesuits inside the International Space Station on February 28 while Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi assists. File Photo courtesy of NASA

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts talk about their Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station as they prepared to depart on Monday: NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins and Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Image courtesy of NASA

ORLANDO, Fla., April 30 (UPI) -- The first operational crew of astronauts on a SpaceX orbital mission, Crew-1, plan to start their return to Earth on Friday after making history on a journey to the International Space Station.

NASA plans to bring the crew of four home starting at 5:55 p.m. EDT, when the Crew Dragon capsule Resilience will undock from the space station.

After a relatively quick flight, the capsule is scheduled to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean near the coast of Florida at 11:36 a.m. Saturday.

The flight marked the first time four people flew in a space capsule and was only the second crewed mission for SpaceX and NASA's commercial crew program.

The capsule will fly automatically, or robotically, unless there is a serious problem, crew commander Mike Hopkins in a news conference on Monday from the space station.

"Your landings are always fairly dynamic, particularly with the capsules like this, particularly when the chutes are opening, so that's always a little bit exciting," Hopkins said.

He and the crew will monitor the progress of the flight closely, to stay ahead of what the Crew Dragon is doing.

Such vigilance was a recommendation, Hopkins said, from the last astronauts to come home in a Dragon capsule -- Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley -- on Aug. 2 during a demonstration mission.

"That's something that all of us have been focusing on over the last few days -- preparing for that landing ... and making sure we're following right along with all of the automation as it takes us, hopefully, a safe landing," Hopkins said.

NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi will be in the capsule with Hopkins.

The best part of the mission was greeting the Crew-2 astronauts, who arrived on Saturday morning at the space station, Noguchi said in the press conference. That arrival boosted the population of the space station to 11 for the first time in years.

"Seeing all four friends come into the space station, yeah, this is our community. We have a great camaraderie," Noguchi said. "The dinner [that day] was great. So, meeting people here is even greater than compared to Earth."

The Crew-1 mission was launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 15, before vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic became available. The crew intend to be vaccinated in the coming weeks, the astronauts said.

.@SpaceX Crew-1 returns to Earth soon, the Exp 65 crew conducts space science and a Russian cargo craft departs Tuesday. More... https://t.co/VjiSPIcDaX pic.twitter.com/0vPRmduIC7— International Space Station (@Space_Station) April 26, 2021

Glover will be returning from space for the first time, having notched a record as the first Black person to live aboard the space station for an extended period.

"One thing that did really profoundly impact me was the very first time I ... looked out the window and saw the Earth from 250 miles up; I will never forget that moment," Glover said. "Earth is amazing. It's beautiful. It protects us, so we should work hard to protect it."

The exact location of splashdown depends on the weather at the time. During the Demo-2 mission in August, splashdown controllers changed the location from the Atlantic to the Gulf of Mexico due to stormy conditions.

SpaceX and NASA have promised to police the area around the splashdown better than in August, when private citizens carrying Trump flags buzzed around the capsule as recovery vessels arrived.

The reason for such caution is to protect the boaters, not the astronauts, Hopkins said. Toxic rocket propellant could pose a danger in case of any leaks, he said.

"It's very important for them to stay away and at a safe distance," Hopkins said.