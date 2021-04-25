A photo from a camera on the Mars helicopter Ingenuity shows the shadow of the aircraft during its first flight on the planet on April 19, 2021. File Photo courtesy of NASA

The Mars helicopter Ingenuity completed its third successful flight on Sunday, flying faster and farther than previous tests, NASA said. File Photo courtesy of NASA

April 25 (UPI) -- NASA completed the third successful flight of its Mars helicopter Ingenuity on Sunday.

The NASA Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, Calif., announced the successful flight in a tweet Sunday morning, declaring that the helicopter "continues to set records" flying faster and farther.

"The space chopper is demonstrating critical capabilities that could enable the addition of an aerial dimension to future missions to Mars and beyond," NASA said.

NASA did not immediately release details of the flight but it had targeted an altitude of 16 feet, which it achieved in the second flight on Thursday, while increasing speed to 4.5 mph to travel 164 feet north and return to land at Wright Brothers field with a planned flight time of about 80 seconds and a total distance of 330 feet.

Thursday's flight lasted 51 seconds and flew 6 feet higher than the first test on Monday.

Ingenuity is a technology demonstration with two more weeks of operations scheduled. NASA is eventually expected to test the limits of the aircraft to an extent that it is likely to crash.

Officials have also tested the aim of Ingenuity's cameras to provide images from Mars.

Once Ingenuity's tests are complete the Perseverance rover mission will move on to its primary purpose -- drilling rock samples in a hunt for signs of past life on the planet.