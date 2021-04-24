The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour approaches the International Space Station on Saturday morning, carrying a four-person crew to the International Space Station, where the Dragon capsule Resilience already is docked, at top. Photo courtesy of NASA

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour docks at the International Space Station on Saturday morning, carrying four astronauts on NASA's Crew-2 mission. Photo courtesy of NASA

ORLANDO, Fla., April 24 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour and four astronauts completed docking with the International Space Station on Saturday morning, 23 hours after launch of the Crew-2 mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The docking, completed at 5:22 a.m. EDT, marked the first time two SpaceX Crew Dragon capsules were attached to the orbiting laboratory. The capsule Resilience is scheduled to depart from the space station Wednesday.

The maneuver also was the first time a reused Crew Dragon carrying people docked at the space station, and the first time such a spacecraft docked twice there. Endeavour also carried astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley there in May.

"Welcome to the International Space Station, we're so excited to have you aboard," NASA astronaut Shannon Walker, the space station commander, told the new arrivals.

"Glad to be here. We'll see you in a few minutes," replied Crew-2 commander and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough.

The Endeavour was launched on a reused Falcon 9 rocket at 5:49 a.m. EDT Friday. It initially made contact with the space station at 5:08 a.m. EDT while over the South Indian Ocean.

Kimbrough, 53, joins mission pilot Megan McArthur, 49, of NASA; Thomas Pesquet, 43, of the European Space Agency; and Akihito Hoshide, 52, of the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The docking was robotic as the Endeavour matched the space station's orbital velocity of more than 17,000 mph over the Indian Ocean.

In the next few days, Walker will hand over command of the s[ace station over to Hoshide as she and the three astronauts from Crew-1 and the Resilience prepare to depart, NASA public affairs officer Gary Jordan said during a live broadcast on Saturday.

After six months of science and maintenance work, NASA plans to bring the Crew-2 astronauts home no earlier than Oct. 31 to a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida, according to SpaceX.