The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's second crew to the International Space Station at 5:49 a.m. Friday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The SpaceX Falcon 9 vents about 30 minutes before it is launched. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
The Falcon 9 launches, carrying four astronauts. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
"We're excited to represent our nation, and all of humanity, off the Earth for the Earth, and Endeavor is ready to go," NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, the mission commander, said minutes before launch. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
In this time exposed photo, the SpaceX Falcon 9 launches from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
The SpaceX Falcon 9 streaks through the clouds as it launches. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Various venting events formed strange plumes of exhaust during the rocket's rise into a predawn sky. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Venting events forme plumes of exhaust during the rocket's ascent. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Venting events form plumes of exhaust during the rocket's ascent. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Acting NASA Adminstrator Steve Jurczyk, back center, and SpaceX chief engineer Elon Musk (R) speak with NASA astronaut Bob Benkhen before the crew departs the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for launch. Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA | License Photo
Musk checks out a tree frog. Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA | License Photo
From left to right, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, prepare to depart the checkout building before boarding the spacecraft. Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA | License Photo
NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough (L) and Megan McArthur (R) wave farewell before the launch. Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA | License Photo
From left to right, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, Kimbrough and McArthur prepare to depart. Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA | License Photo
Kimbrough (L) and McArthur sit in a Tesla X as they prepare for their ride to Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Pesquet is a mission specialist on the trip. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
McArthur is a pilot on the mission. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Kimbrough, mission commander, adjusts his earpiece as he walks out of the checkout building. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana announces a delay
in the launch Wednesday during a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center. The mission had been scheduled to start Thursday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
The Falcon 9 is in the background. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk speaks during Wednesday's press conference. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Visitors look at the last Saturn 1B rocket in the Rocket Garden at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Many of the Unites States' rockets that launched satellites and astronauts into space are displayed in the Rocket Garden of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on Merritt Island in Florida on Tuesday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, the crew for the second long-duration SpaceX Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station -- mission specialist Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, pilot Megan McArthur of NASA, commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA, and mission specialist Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency -- undergo training in Hawthorne, Calif. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
From left to right, Deputy Director of Flight Operations at Johnson Space Center Norm Knight, deputy chief of the Astronaut Office Andrew Feustel and director of the Flight Operations Directorate at NASA's Johnson Space Center Stephen Koerner conduct a dress rehearsal in preparation for the launch in firing room four of the Launch Control Center at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is on the launch pad Saturday at Launch Complex 39A during a brief static fire test ahead of NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo
NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission is the second crew rotation mission of the spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the ISS as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA | License Photo
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is rolled to Launch Complex 39A on Friday. Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA | License Photo
McArthur is preparing for launch on the second operational mission from the Space Center with the crew. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough and Japan AEA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide pose for photographs at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
"We're excited to fly on these flight-proven vehicles," mission commander Kimbrough said during a live broadcast at the space center after the astronauts arrived. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Astronauts McArthur and Kimbrough (lower) and Megan McArthur deplane following arrival at Kennedy Space Center. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo