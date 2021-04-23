KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., April 23 (UPI) -- Four astronauts plan to ride a SpaceX rocket from Florida into orbit Friday morning and head to the International Space Station.

Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour is scheduled for 5:49 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. That's where two previous SpaceX astronaut missions originated.

In case of delays due to weather or technical issues, a backup launch attempt is possible at 4:38 a.m. Monday, according to SpaceX's mission description.

The launch was postponed Thursday due to weather concerns in the Atlantic Ocean, in which the capsule would land in the event of an emergency abort.

RELATED NASA clears first reused SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule for astronaut launch

The mission, known as SpaceX Crew-2, would be the first to carry people on a refurbished SpaceX rocket and capsule that already flew in space.

"Our crew is really well-trained, extremely well-trained, from NASA, SpaceX and international partner teams, so we are really excited and ready to go," astronaut Shane Kimbrough, the mission commander, said at a press conference on April 16.

Kimbrough, 53, will fly to the space station with NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, 49, the mission pilot; French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, 43, of the European Space Agency; and Japanese astronaut Akihito Hoshide, 52.

The quartet is scheduled to spend six months doing science experiments and maintenance on the space station, which in 2020 surpassed 20 years of human occupation.

NASA still considers the Crew Dragon capsules to be a new spacecraft, having launched people for the first time May 30. The Endeavour capsule, as this one is named, is due to dock at the space station Saturday morning, briefly joining SpaceX's Crew Dragon Resilience before that spacecraft departs April 28 to return four other astronauts to Earth.

McArthur noted that she is the only member of Crew-2 that hasn't had a long-term mission to space. She previously flew in 2009 on a 12-day shuttle flight, STS-125, which was the last of four missions to repair the Hubble Space Telescope.

"Getting to fly on a new vehicle and getting to stay in space long duration is something obviously completely new for me," McArthur said at press conference last week. "I think it's going to be like the difference between visiting a country for a business trip and then maybe moving there."

Kimbrough flew on a space shuttle flight in 2008 and to the International Space Station via a Russian Soyuz capsule in 2016.

Kimbrough's previous stay on the space station overlapped with Pesquet's previous mission there, when they performed two spacewalks together.

Pesquet will be the first astronaut to represent the European Space Agency on a SpaceX rocket. The two previous SpaceX crewed launches carried five NASA astronauts and one Japanese astronaut.

"We are very excited, of course, that for the first time a European astronaut, Thomas, can also fly in the Crew Dragon to the International Space Station," said Frank DeWinne, head of the European agency's ISS Programme.

Hoshide has been to the space station twice before, in 2008 and 2012.

The Crew-2 astronauts are scheduled to depart from the station no earlier than Oct. and splash down in the Gulf of Mexico or Atlantic Ocean near Florida.